Live India vs South Africa Women’s WC 22

Hamilton: Hello and welcome to the live cricket coverage of match 28 of the ICC Women's world cup 2022 between India Women and South Africa Women at Hagley Oval, Christchurch.

Christchurch: India will be banking on an all-round show as they face South Africa in their final league match to seal their spot in the semi-finals of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup.

Currently, India are on six points, with three wins and as many losses while South Africa are already into the semi-finals. If they are to go into the semi-finals, India need a win. If they lose to an in-form South Africa side, they will be out of the competition.

It has been a rather up-and-down campaign for India in the tournament. In one match, they are a winning side but in the very next game, they end up as the losing team. Sample this: against West Indies, they made 317 and won by 144 runs. In the very next match against defending champions England, they were all out for 134 and lost by four wickets.

IND-W vs SA-W Probable XI

India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Mithali Raj (c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Sneh Rana, Richa Ghosh (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

South Africa: Lizelle Lee, Laura Wolvaardt, Lara Goodall, Sune Luus (c), Mignon du Preez, Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon, Trisha Chetty (wk), Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Tumi Sekhukhune.

Live Updates

  • 7:06 AM IST

    LIVE India vs South Africa Score: 50-run partnership up! Shafali is ready to take her chances. It is amazing that she was dropped in the earlier matches. India need the runs on the board to challenge South Africa.

  • 7:00 AM IST

    LIVE India vs South Africa Score: Shafali is not afraid of dancing down the track and citing that – the keeper has come up. Good hand and eye coordination from the Haryana-born. At the moment, she is dealing in boundaries. LIVE | Ind-W: 45/0 in 7 overs

  • 6:49 AM IST

    LIVE India vs South Africa Score: After such a brilliant start, the Indian openers would hope not to gift it away. They would hope to build on the start and pile on the pressure for South Africa. Smriti is happy to give the strike to Shafali, who is firing all guns.

  • 6:44 AM IST

    LIVE India vs South Africa Score: Back to back boundaries for Shafali. This is a good start for India just what they would have wanted after winning the toss. She is loving the pace on the ball, that is another boundary. LIVE | Ind-W: 30/0 in 3 overs

  • 6:42 AM IST

    LIVE India vs South Africa Score: West Indies would keep their eye on this match as their fortunes depend on it. It is simple, India win – they are through. It is interesting to see no Jhulan in the side.

  • 6:37 AM IST

    LIVE India vs South Africa Score, Women’s CWC 2022: There cannot be slip ups as this is a must-win for India. The openers are already showing intent. This is a new ground and the batters will take some time to adapt.

  • 6:33 AM IST

    LIVE India vs South Africa Score: India will look to get of to a good start. India has made two changes. Meghna Singh and Deepti Sharma come in to the side.

  • 6:31 AM IST

    LIVE India vs South Africa Score: Hello and welcome to the LIVE blog of match 28 of the ongoing ICC Womens’s cricket World Cup where India take on South Africa in a must-win game.