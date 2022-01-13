IND vs SA, 3rd Test, Day 3 (SCORECARD)

IND vs SA Test LIVE, 3rd Test, Day 3: Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara made it to stumps on day two of third Test against South Africa at Newlands Cricket Ground here on Wednesday. At stumps, India are 57/2 in 17 overs, leading by 70 runs. In a see-saw day, India took a narrow 13-run lead as the pace attack shot out South Africa for 210. Jasprit Bumrah was the star with the ball, taking 5/42, his seventh five-wicket haul in Test cricket on a pitch which was aiding fast bowlers. Mohammed Shami (2/39), Umesh Yadav (2/64) and Shardul Thakur (1/37) were among the other wicket-takers for the tourists'. For South Africa, Keegan Petersen top-scored with a career-best 72.

22 wickets fell on the second day as Bumrah starred for India with five wickets. The hosts were bundled out for 210 runs which gave India a crucial 13-run lead. Unfortunately, India lost both their openers early and that shifted the balance of the game before Pujara and Kohli took charge of proceedings and ensured the side did not have any more casualties before stumps. India lead by 70 runs. The ball is fairly new and the first hour tomorrow would be critical in deciding the fate of the series.

Check the latest 3rd Test Live Score, 3rd Test Live Match, India vs South Africa Live Score Today, India vs South Africa 3rd Test Day 3 Live Score, India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, 3rd Test Live Score 2021 and Today cricket updates here.

  • 3:09 PM IST

    LIVE | 3rd Test, Day 2, Ind vs SA: It is heartwarming to see Pant showing determination to occupy the crease. He needs to do that as India needs it here more than ever before. Kohli also needs to continue on and get India to a position of strength. LIVE | IND: 90/4

  • 2:45 PM IST

    LIVE | 3rd Test, Day 2, Ind vs SA: Pant is looking positive and looking to put away the bad balls. This is good from India’s point of view. If he can stick around for an hour or two – he could put India in a commanding position. LIVE | IND: 76/4

  • 2:36 PM IST

    LIVE | 3rd Test, Day 2, Ind vs SA: It is a testing phase in the game and this could become very important in the longer run. The ball is doing a lot and the Indian pacers would keep an eye on that.

  • 2:26 PM IST

    LIVE | 3rd Test, Day 2, Ind vs SA: Pant plays the pull, gets a boundary. Risky at this point of time but that is how he plays. He can certainly counter-attack here and snatch the initiative.

  • 2:24 PM IST

    LIVE | 3rd Test, Day 2, Ind vs SA: Not an easy pitch for batters. 150 could actually prove to be a fighting total here. India would be hoping to get at least 200. Anything less than that would be under-par.

  • 2:16 PM IST

    LIVE | 3rd Test, Day 2, Ind vs SA: Jansen is getting some serious bounce. He is using his height to trouble Kohli with bouncers. This is top stuff. Can India get through this without any more casualties?

  • 2:14 PM IST

    LIVE | 3rd Test, Day 2, Ind vs SA: Elgar takes a sensational rebound catch and reckon that is OUT! Another wicket, things are going from bad to worse for India. Kohli now holds the key. The stage is set for him to get a big one.

  • 2:08 PM IST

    LIVE | 3rd Test, Day 2, Ind vs SA: Rabada from the other end, this is not going to be easy for Indian team who have history in their minds. India now have to grab the initiative back.

  • 2:06 PM IST

    LIVE | 3rd Test, Day 2, Ind vs SA: Just the kind of start South Africa would have dreamt off. But what a catch and the field placing. Elgar got it bang on.

  • 2:03 PM IST

    LIVE | 3rd Test, Day 2, Ind vs SA: Pujara OUT! Big setback for India of just the second ball of the day. Jansen gets the wicket and a brilliant catch by Petersen at leg slip. LIVE | IND: 57/3