LIVE India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I Score and Match Updates

Dharamshala: Hello and welcome to the live cricket coverage of the 3rd T20I between India and Sri Lanka at the HPCA Stadium, Dharamshala.

Lahiru Kumara bowled a good yorker to get rid of Deepak Hooda. Venkatesh Iyer joins Shreyas Iyer who completed his 3rd fifty of the series.

Sanju Samson was looking good until he edged one to the wicketkeeper. Deepak Hooda has joined Iyer in the middle. Sri Lanka made a good start as Chameera gets Rohit Sharma second time in this series. He got the Indian captain 6th time. Shreyas Iyer has joined Sanju Samson in the middle.

Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka 74*(38) played an exceptional knock to take Sri Lanka to 146/5 after 20 overs. India need 147 runs to win and complete another 3-0 whitewash. Can Sri Lanka put up an inspiring performance with the ball to stop India? Stay tuned for live updates.

Dasun Shanaka and Dinesh Chandimal did build a steady little partnership for Sri Lanka. However, Chandimal departed courtesy of a stunning catch by Venkatesh Iyer at point.

Mohammed Siraj draws first blood as Danushka Gunathilaka departs for a duck. Avesh Khan opens his account with the wickets of Pathum Nissanka and Charith Asalanka. Ravi Bishnoi also joined the party with first wicket in the match. Sri Lanka losing the plot with 4 wickets down.

Sri Lanka won the toss and have elected to bat first. Indian captain Rohit Sharma said that they are happy and were looking to bowl. India have made four changes in the team – Avesh Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav and Ravi Bishnoi to play this match. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal and Ishan Kishan miss out.

Teams

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Sanju Samson(w), Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Harshal Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Charith Asalanka, Dinesh Chandimal(w), Janith Liyanage, Dasun Shanaka(c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Jeffrey Vandersay, Binura Fernando, Lahiru Kumara

