LIVE India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I Score and Match Updates

Dharamshala: Hello and welcome to the live cricket coverage of the 3rd T20I between India and Sri Lanka at the HPCA Stadium, Dharamshala.

Lahiru Kumara bowled a good yorker to get rid of Deepak Hooda. Venkatesh Iyer joins Shreyas Iyer who completed his 3rd fifty of the series.

Sanju Samson was looking good until he edged one to the wicketkeeper. Deepak Hooda has joined Iyer in the middle. Sri Lanka made a good start as Chameera gets Rohit Sharma second time in this series. He got the Indian captain 6th time. Shreyas Iyer has joined Sanju Samson in the middle. 

Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka 74*(38) played an exceptional knock to take Sri Lanka to 146/5 after 20 overs. India need 147 runs to win and complete another 3-0 whitewash. Can Sri Lanka put up an inspiring performance with the ball to stop India? Stay tuned for live updates.

Dasun Shanaka and Dinesh Chandimal did build a steady little partnership for Sri Lanka. However, Chandimal departed courtesy of a stunning catch by Venkatesh Iyer at point. 

Mohammed Siraj draws first blood as Danushka Gunathilaka departs for a duck. Avesh Khan opens his account with the wickets of Pathum Nissanka and Charith Asalanka. Ravi Bishnoi also joined the party with first wicket in the match. Sri Lanka losing the plot with 4 wickets down. 

Sri Lanka won the toss and have elected to bat first. Indian captain Rohit Sharma said that they are happy and were looking to bowl. India have made four changes in the team – Avesh Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav and Ravi Bishnoi to play this match. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal and Ishan Kishan miss out.

Teams

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Sanju Samson(w), Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Harshal Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Charith Asalanka, Dinesh Chandimal(w), Janith Liyanage, Dasun Shanaka(c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Jeffrey Vandersay, Binura Fernando, Lahiru Kumara

  • 10:09 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs SL 3rd T20I Score: It is getting colder here at the HPCA stadium in Dharamshala. India 123-4 after 15 overs.

  • 10:05 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs SL 3rd T20I Score: India is playing one batter short. DROPPED!!! It was an incredible effort from substitute fielder Mishara. FOUR!!! Sir Ravindra Jadeja announces his arrival in style. WIDE!!! Quick bouncer from Chameera. India 116-4 after 14 overs.

  • 9:55 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs SL 3rd T20I Score: Despite India losing their 3rd wicket, they are very much in control now. They just need 45 runs more off 48 deliveries. OUT!!! Bad shot from Venkatesh Iyer. India now 103-4 after 12.2 overs.

  • 9:45 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs SL 3rd T20I Score: Lahiru Kumara into the attack. He is back for his 2nd over and BOWLED!!!! Incredible yorker from Kumara and Deepak Hooda departs after playing a small innings. India 89-3 after 10.5 overs.

  • 9:39 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs SL 3rd T20I Score: SIX!!! What an inside out shot from the Rajasthan player. He looks a confident player in T20. India need 62 runs more from 60 deliveries.

  • 9:36 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs SL 3rd T20I Score: FOUR!!! Slower ball but directionless and Shreyas Iyer treats it that way. FOUR!!! Deepak Hooda joins the party. Karunaratne bowls a bouncer but at this pace, Hooda won’t be bothered at all. India 76-2 after 9 overs.

  • 9:32 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs SL 3rd T20I Score: Jeffrey Vandersay has been brought into the attack. FOUR!!! Clobbered down the ground for a boundary. Shreyas Iyer – keeping it simple. India 63-2 after 8 overs.

  • 9:25 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs SL 3rd T20I Score: FOUR!!! Width and dispatched for a boundary. OUT!!! Sanju Samson plays a loose shot. Chamika Karunaratne gets a big wicket. India 51-2 after 6.2 overs.

  • 9:22 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs SL 3rd T20I Score: FOUR!!! Shreyas Iyer is playing orthodox shots and honestly, this was a bad ball as well and it was treated likewise. India 47-1 after 6 overs.

  • 9:18 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs SL 3rd T20I Score: Sanju Samson is getting a little hesitant to play big shots. FOUR!!! Stamps his authority with this pick up shot over mid on. India marches ON! India 37-1 after 5 overs.