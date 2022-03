LIVE India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Score and Match Updates, Day 1

Mohali: Hello and welcome to the live cricket coverage of Day 1 of the 1st Test between India and Sri Lanka here at the I.S. Bindra Stadium, Mohali.

Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant have steadied the Indian innings. They have brought up second 50 run partnership of the innings and have run really well between the wickets.

TEA: Sri Lanka have brought themselves back into the game as they got Vihari, Kohli at the end of post lunch session. Embuldeniya gets the massive wicket of Virat Kohli 45(75). Rishabh Pant joins Vihari who is well set after scoring a half century. Post lunch session on Day 1 have started well for India. Hanuma Vihari and Virat Kohli brought up 50 run partnership. Kohli also brought up 8000 runs in tests for India.

LUNCH: This has been a mixed session for India. Two wickets and 109 runs in 26 overs. Although in hindsight, Indian spectators will be happy that Virat Kohli is still present at the crease. Rohit was looking until he went after that short ball from Kumara. Lasith Embuldeniya got the big wicket of Mayank Agawal and looks like a threat on this wicket. Will Virat Kohli and Hanuma Vihari take India to a high 1st innings total? Stay tuned for live updates.

India have won the toss and have elected to bat first. Rohit Sharma have been quite lucky with the coin tosses. Rohit revealed that there is quite a buzz here in the team regarding Virat Kohli’s 100th test. Shreyas Iyer and Hanuma Vihari have replaced Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara in this match. India are going in with 3 spinners and 2 fast bowlers.

Will Virat Kohli end the draught for 71st international century here at his 100th test? Stay tuned for all the live updates.

Squads:

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Mayank Agarwal, Hanuma Vihari, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Dimuth Karunaratne(c), Lahiru Thirimanne, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella(w), Suranga Lakmal, Vishwa Fernando, Lasith Embuldeniya, Lahiru Kumara

