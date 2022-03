LIVE India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Score and Match Updates, Day 1

Mohali: Hello and welcome to the live cricket coverage of Day 1 of the 1st Test between India and Sri Lanka here at the I.S. Bindra Stadium, Mohali.

Till the start of this week, the stands at the IS Bindra PCA Stadium in Mohali were to be silent for the first Test between India and Sri Lanka starting from Friday. But with now 50% crowd being allowed into the stadium, the sounds of cheers and claps from the fans will be heard when Virat Kohli takes the field for his 100th Test, becoming the 12th Indian and 71st cricketer to achieve the landmark.

Friday’s Test against Sri Lanka also marks Kohali’s first appearance in Tests since leaving the captaincy after India lost 2-1 to South Africa in January. Though his returns with the bat (no century since November 2019) have invited concern and criticism in equal measure, there is no questioning that Kohli has been the backbone for India’s batting for a very long time.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, come into the series against India on the back of a series win against the West Indies at home in 2021. But, after being blanked 3-0 in T20Is, comes the challenge to win a Test in the Indian conditions, which they are yet to achieve. But the motivation of playing in their 300th Test will spur them to do well.

They will be without the services of their star spinners Ramesh Mendis and Maheesh Theekshana. But the form of left-arm spinner Lasith Embuldeniya, number three batter Pathum Nissanka and the skipper Dimuth Karunaratne will keep them in good spirits.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Priyank Panchal, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), KS Bharat, Ravindra Jadeja, Jayant Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Saurabh Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah (vice-captain). Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (captain), Dhananjaya De Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dushmantha Chameera, Dinesh Chandimal, Niroshan Dickwella (wicket-keeper), Lasith Embuldeniya, Vishwa Fernando, Praveen Jayawickrama, Lahiru Kumara, Suranga Lakmal, Angelo Mathews, Kusal Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, Lahiru Thirimanne and Jeffrey Vandersay.

