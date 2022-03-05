LIVE India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Score and Match Updates, Day 2

Mohali: Hello and welcome to the live cricket coverage of Day 2 of the 1st Test between India and Sri Lanka here at the I.S. Bindra Stadium, Mohali.Also Read - Ind vs SL: Sunil Gavaskar Decodes Virat Kohli's Dismissal in His 100th Test

Sri Lanka started the post lunch session well as India lost their 8th wicket in the form of Jayant Yadav. Team India looks in no mood to declare the innings, not until Jadeja is on the crease. Stay tuned for live updates!  Also Read - 'What A Legend': Shoaib Akhtar, Others Remember Shane Warne in Heartfelt Tribute

LUNCH: Ravindra Jadeja brings up his 2nd test hundred. India scored 111 runs in this session in 27 overs. Sri Lankan bowlers managed to get the wicket of Ravichandran Ashwin (61). Suranga Lakmal got him with a bouncer. Jadeja carries his white ball form here in the tests. Ravichandran Ashwin accompanied him well and both batters have brought up 100 partnership. Also Read - IND vs SL, 1st Test: To Be Honest, I Had Butterflies in My Stomach, Says Virat Kohli

Plenty of action left in the match. When will India declare their innings? Stay tuned for live updates.

Indian cricket’s rapidly-rising box-office draw Rishabh Pant owned the centre-stage in Virat Kohli’s landmark 100th Test, hammering Sri Lankan bowlers into submission with an enthralling 96 as the hosts reached a commanding 357 for 6 on the opening day of the first Test here.

The 5000 odd spectators, who had come to watch Kohli perform on a grand stage, saw one of the most flamboyant batters in recent history make a mockery of an average Sri Lankan attack. He was especially brutal when it came to going after left-arm spinner Lasith Embuldeniya (28-2-107-2), who was taken for 22 in one over.

Vihari made good use of his chance in place of veteran Cheteshwar Pujara and looked in control during his stand with Kohli before he inside edged Vishwa Fernando’s delivery onto the stumps.

Check India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Day 1 Live Cricket Score, IND vs SL 1st Test Day 1 Live Score and IND vs SL Live Streaming Online, IND vs WI 1st Test Day 1 Dream11 Prediction Today and India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Day 1 Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction.

Live Updates

  • 12:42 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs SL 1st Test Score, Day 2: FOUR!!! Steered by Ravindra Jadeja through deep backward point for a boundary. FOUR!!! Exquisite cover drive and what timing! India marching on towards 500. Single on the last ball and Jadeja retains strike. India 491-8 after 118 overs.

  • 12:37 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs SL 1st Test Score, Day 2: This will be an interesting battle between Mohammed Shami and Sri Lankan bowlers. Either Shami will get out early or he will frustrate Sri Lanka with some meaty blows. India 480-8 after 117 overs.

  • 12:30 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs SL 1st Test Score, Day 2: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the post lunch session. Sri Lanka struck early as Vishwa Fernando picked up Jayant Yadav. FOUR!!! Inside edge and Fernando will find himself unlucky. India 476-8 after 115.1 overs.

  • 11:42 AM IST

    LIVE | IND vs SL 1st Test Score, Day 2: Live action resumes in 40 minutes. Stay tuned for live updates!

  • 11:42 AM IST

    LUNCH: Ravindra Jadeja brings up his 2nd test hundred. India scored 111 runs in this session in 27 overs. Sri Lankan bowlers managed to get the wicket of Ravichandran Ashwin (61). Suranga Lakmal got him with a bouncer. Jadeja carries his white ball form here in the tests. Ravichandran Ashwin accompanied him well and both batters have brought up 100 partnership.

  • 11:35 AM IST

    LIVE | IND vs SL 1st Test Score, Day 2: One last over before lunch. Suranga Lakmal is bowling bouncers. This time it is a no ball too. Three runs off the over. India 468-7 at lunch.

  • 11:27 AM IST

    LIVE | IND vs SL 1st Test Score, Day 2: Jayant Yadav in the middle and Lakmal bombards him with bouncers. However, he negotiates them well. Probably last over before lunch. Jadeja on strike. 100 FOR SIR RAVINDRA JADEJA. Incredible from the all rounder. India now 463-7 after 110.1 overs.

  • 11:23 AM IST

    LIVE | IND vs SL 1st Test Score, Day 2: FOUR!!! Pulled in front and with disdain. Ashwin now batting at 61. These runs have come at a brisk rate. OUT!!! Bouncer and caught behind!!! Ashwin stamps his authority with this innings. India 462-7 after 109.4 overs.

  • 11:18 AM IST

    LIVE | IND vs SL 1st Test Score, Day 2: Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin have certainly planned to bat Sri Lanka out of this game. Lasith Embuldeniya into the attack. He is into his 38th over. FOUR!!! Ravindra Jadeja moves to 97* and becomes the top scorer for India in this innings. Takes a single and retains strike. India 457-6 after 109 overs.

  • 11:08 AM IST

    LIVE | IND vs SL 1st Test Score, Day 2: Single and 50 up for Ravichandran Ashwin. Fine performance for the all rounder. FOUR!!! Sweetly timed and it races across the turf. India now 447-6 after 107 overs.