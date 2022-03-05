LIVE India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Score and Match Updates, Day 2

Mohali: Hello and welcome to the live cricket coverage of Day 2 of the 1st Test between India and Sri Lanka here at the I.S. Bindra Stadium, Mohali.Also Read - Ind vs SL: Sunil Gavaskar Decodes Virat Kohli's Dismissal in His 100th Test

Ravindra Jadeja carries his white ball form here in the tests. He brings up yet another test half century off 83 deliveries. Ravichandran Ashwin have accompanied him well and both batters have brought up 50 partnership. Also Read - 'What A Legend': Shoaib Akhtar, Others Remember Shane Warne in Heartfelt Tribute

Indian cricket’s rapidly-rising box-office draw Rishabh Pant owned the centre-stage in Virat Kohli’s landmark 100th Test, hammering Sri Lankan bowlers into submission with an enthralling 96 as the hosts reached a commanding 357 for 6 on the opening day of the first Test here. Also Read - IND vs SL, 1st Test: To Be Honest, I Had Butterflies in My Stomach, Says Virat Kohli

The 5000 odd spectators, who had come to watch Kohli perform on a grand stage, saw one of the most flamboyant batters in recent history make a mockery of an average Sri Lankan attack. He was especially brutal when it came to going after left-arm spinner Lasith Embuldeniya (28-2-107-2), who was taken for 22 in one over.

Vihari made good use of his chance in place of veteran Cheteshwar Pujara and looked in control during his stand with Kohli before he inside edged Vishwa Fernando’s delivery onto the stumps.

Scoring 350 plus runs in a day’s play is always bad news for the bowling team and as of now, it seems India will walk away with 12 World Test Championship points without breaking a lot of sweat. Currently, Ravindra Jadeja (45*) and Ravichandran Ashwin are at the crease and will look to take India close to 450 today. Will Sri Lankan bowlers stage a comeback? Stay tuned for live updates.

