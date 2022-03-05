LIVE India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Score and Match Updates, Day 2

Mohali: Hello and welcome to the live cricket coverage of Day 2 of the 1st Test between India and Sri Lanka here at the I.S. Bindra Stadium, Mohali.

Ravindra Jadeja carries his white ball form here in the tests. He brings up yet another test half century off 83 deliveries. Ravichandran Ashwin have accompanied him well and both batters have brought up 50 partnership.

Indian cricket's rapidly-rising box-office draw Rishabh Pant owned the centre-stage in Virat Kohli's landmark 100th Test, hammering Sri Lankan bowlers into submission with an enthralling 96 as the hosts reached a commanding 357 for 6 on the opening day of the first Test here.

The 5000 odd spectators, who had come to watch Kohli perform on a grand stage, saw one of the most flamboyant batters in recent history make a mockery of an average Sri Lankan attack. He was especially brutal when it came to going after left-arm spinner Lasith Embuldeniya (28-2-107-2), who was taken for 22 in one over.

Vihari made good use of his chance in place of veteran Cheteshwar Pujara and looked in control during his stand with Kohli before he inside edged Vishwa Fernando’s delivery onto the stumps.

Scoring 350 plus runs in a day’s play is always bad news for the bowling team and as of now, it seems India will walk away with 12 World Test Championship points without breaking a lot of sweat. Currently, Ravindra Jadeja (45*) and Ravichandran Ashwin are at the crease and will look to take India close to 450 today. Will Sri Lankan bowlers stage a comeback? Stay tuned for live updates.

Live Updates

  • 11:27 AM IST

    LIVE | IND vs SL 1st Test Score, Day 2: Jayant Yadav in the middle and Lakmal bombards him with bouncers. However, he negotiates them well. Probably last over before lunch. Jadeja on strike. 100 FOR SIR RAVINDRA JADEJA. Incredible from the all rounder. India now 463-7 after 110.1 overs.

  • 11:23 AM IST

    LIVE | IND vs SL 1st Test Score, Day 2: FOUR!!! Pulled in front and with disdain. Ashwin now batting at 61. These runs have come at a brisk rate. OUT!!! Bouncer and caught behind!!! Ashwin stamps his authority with this innings. India 462-7 after 109.4 overs.

  • 11:18 AM IST

    LIVE | IND vs SL 1st Test Score, Day 2: Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin have certainly planned to bat Sri Lanka out of this game. Lasith Embuldeniya into the attack. He is into his 38th over. FOUR!!! Ravindra Jadeja moves to 97* and becomes the top scorer for India in this innings. Takes a single and retains strike. India 457-6 after 109 overs.

  • 11:08 AM IST

    LIVE | IND vs SL 1st Test Score, Day 2: Single and 50 up for Ravichandran Ashwin. Fine performance for the all rounder. FOUR!!! Sweetly timed and it races across the turf. India now 447-6 after 107 overs.

  • 11:02 AM IST

    LIVE | IND vs SL 1st Test Score, Day 2: FOUR!!! Lovely shot from Ravichandran Ashwin. He is marching on to another test half century. 8 runs off the Embuldeniya’s over. India now 440-6 after 105 overs.

  • 10:57 AM IST

    LIVE | IND vs SL 1st Test Score, Day 2: Lahiru Kumara has not taken the field today. Sri Lankan bowlers will be under pressure to bowl India out early. Angelo Matthews might be asked to pitch in with a few overs. Lasith Embuldeniya is already in his 34th over. 100 partnership between Ashwin and Jadeja. India now 432-6 after 104 overs.

  • 10:45 AM IST

    LIVE | IND vs SL 1st Test Score, Day 2: FOUR!!! What a straight drive from Ravichandran Ashwin. The mid off fielder just moved for a bit and it went past him. It was timed that good by Ashwin. India 423-6 after 101 overs.

  • 10:42 AM IST

    LIVE | IND vs SL 1st Test Score, Day 2: Ravindra Jadeja has just a single hundred in 57 test matches. A couple of 50’s though and all of them important. Will he get to his second hundred today? Stay tuned for live updates!

  • 10:32 AM IST

    LIVE | IND vs SL 1st Test Score, Day 2: India have brought up 400 in the innings. FOUR!!! WIDE and Ashwin puts it away with disdain. 13 overs since morning and more than 50 runs have been scored. FOUR!!! Ashwin is enjoying himself in the middle. Last ball of the over defended well. India 411-6 after 99 overs.

  • 10:18 AM IST

    LIVE | IND vs SL 1st Test Score, Day 2: India need to bat a bit longer in the innings. This is slowly becoming a good pitch to bat on. Ashwin is playing his shots freely and so is Jadeja. India 392-6 after 96 overs.