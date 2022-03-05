LIVE India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Score and Match Updates, Day 2

Mohali: Hello and welcome to the live cricket coverage of Day 2 of the 1st Test between India and Sri Lanka here at the I.S. Bindra Stadium, Mohali.Also Read - Ind vs SL: Sunil Gavaskar Decodes Virat Kohli's Dismissal in His 100th Test

Rohit Sharma makes a bold move and declares on 574/8. Ravindra Jadeja remained not out on 175. Mohammed Shami accompanied him well with a 100 run partnership. Proper test match knock from Jadeja with controlled aggression. Also Read - 'What A Legend': Shoaib Akhtar, Others Remember Shane Warne in Heartfelt Tribute

Sri Lanka started the post lunch session well as India lost their 8th wicket in the form of Jayant Yadav. Team India looks in no mood to declare the innings, not until Jadeja is on the crease. Stay tuned for live updates!  Also Read - IND vs SL, 1st Test: To Be Honest, I Had Butterflies in My Stomach, Says Virat Kohli

LUNCH: Ravindra Jadeja brings up his 2nd test hundred. India scored 111 runs in this session in 27 overs. Sri Lankan bowlers managed to get the wicket of Ravichandran Ashwin (61). Suranga Lakmal got him with a bouncer. Jadeja carries his white ball form here in the tests. Ravichandran Ashwin accompanied him well and both batters have brought up 100 partnership.

Plenty of action left in the match. When will India declare their innings? Stay tuned for live updates.

Indian cricket’s rapidly-rising box-office draw Rishabh Pant owned the centre-stage in Virat Kohli’s landmark 100th Test, hammering Sri Lankan bowlers into submission with an enthralling 96 as the hosts reached a commanding 357 for 6 on the opening day of the first Test here.

The 5000 odd spectators, who had come to watch Kohli perform on a grand stage, saw one of the most flamboyant batters in recent history make a mockery of an average Sri Lankan attack. He was especially brutal when it came to going after left-arm spinner Lasith Embuldeniya (28-2-107-2), who was taken for 22 in one over.

Vihari made good use of his chance in place of veteran Cheteshwar Pujara and looked in control during his stand with Kohli before he inside edged Vishwa Fernando’s delivery onto the stumps.

Check India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Day 1 Live Cricket Score, IND vs SL 1st Test Day 1 Live Score and IND vs SL Live Streaming Online, IND vs WI 1st Test Day 1 Dream11 Prediction Today and India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Day 1 Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction.

Live Updates

  • 2:27 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs SL 1st Test Score, Day 2: Good back to back bouncers from Jasprit Bumrah. FOUR!!! Sri Lanka has made a good start in this innings. Although India have enough runs on the board, they shouldn’t be bothered with all these boundaries. SL 18-0 after 4.2 overs.

  • 2:23 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs SL 1st Test Score, Day 2: Bumrah is introduced from the other end. India must have planned something for Dimuth. He has the highest runs (2228) as an opener with an average just above 47 since 2020.

  • 2:19 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs SL 1st Test Score, Day 2: Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratna and Lahiru Thirimanne walks in to start the proceedings. Mohammed Shami to start for India. FOUR!! On the pads and Karunaratne flicks it for a boundary. LOUD appeal for LBW on the next ball. SL 14-0 after 3 overs.

  • 2:05 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs SL 1st Test Score, Day 2: That a bold decision from Rohit Sharma to declare the innings. Jadeja remained not out on 175. He also had the option of making the declaration later. But, then the captain might have something else in mind.

  • 1:47 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs SL 1st Test Score, Day 2: Bumrah has gone back to change. Most probably India is going to declare after a wicket falls. INDIA DECLARES ON 574-8! RAVINDRA JADEJA REMAINS NOT OUT ON 175 with Shami not out on 20.

  • 1:43 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs SL 1st Test Score, Day 2: Shami is on strike and he guides it past second slip for another boundary. The 9th wicket partnership is now 99 off just 89 deliveries. What is Chamika Karunaratne upto? A reckless throw from the substitute Karunaratne hits Shami on the back. Hope Shami is alright. India 572-8 after 129 overs.

  • 1:36 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs SL 1st Test Score, Day 2: Jadeja is taking the odd single now. The session run-rate is now above 5. SIX!!! Jadeja walks down the track and hits over the long on boundary for a maximum. Jadeja now on 171*(233). India 563-8 after 128 overs.

  • 1:26 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs SL 1st Test Score, Day 2: Embuldeniya into the attack. Single and Jadeja on strike now. He will try to go big in this over. Instead Mohammed Shami goes for a cut shot and pulls it off. India 545-8 after 126 overs.

  • 1:21 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs SL 1st Test Score, Day 2: Comedy of errors on the field currently. Jadeja and Shami were stranded at one end, however, Vishwa Fernando lost the sight of the ball and Shami survived. FOUR!!! Jadeja pulls it towards mid wicket for a boundary. India 539-8 after 125 overs.

  • 1:16 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs SL 1st Test Score, Day 2: Jadeja is currently toying with the Sri Lankan bowling here. He wants that double hundred at any cost. What a day to reach his highest individual test score. It will be a fitting tribute to Shane Warne if he gets a 200. India 529-8 after 124.1 overs.