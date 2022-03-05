LIVE India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Score and Match Updates, Day 2

Mohali: Hello and welcome to the live cricket coverage of Day 2 of the 1st Test between India and Sri Lanka here at the I.S. Bindra Stadium, Mohali.

Rohit Sharma makes a bold move and declares on 574/8. Ravindra Jadeja remained not out on 175. Mohammed Shami accompanied him well with a 100 run partnership. Proper test match knock from Jadeja with controlled aggression.

Sri Lanka started the post lunch session well as India lost their 8th wicket in the form of Jayant Yadav. Team India looks in no mood to declare the innings, not until Jadeja is on the crease. Stay tuned for live updates!

LUNCH: Ravindra Jadeja brings up his 2nd test hundred. India scored 111 runs in this session in 27 overs. Sri Lankan bowlers managed to get the wicket of Ravichandran Ashwin (61). Suranga Lakmal got him with a bouncer. Jadeja carries his white ball form here in the tests. Ravichandran Ashwin accompanied him well and both batters have brought up 100 partnership.

Indian cricket’s rapidly-rising box-office draw Rishabh Pant owned the centre-stage in Virat Kohli’s landmark 100th Test, hammering Sri Lankan bowlers into submission with an enthralling 96 as the hosts reached a commanding 357 for 6 on the opening day of the first Test here.

The 5000 odd spectators, who had come to watch Kohli perform on a grand stage, saw one of the most flamboyant batters in recent history make a mockery of an average Sri Lankan attack. He was especially brutal when it came to going after left-arm spinner Lasith Embuldeniya (28-2-107-2), who was taken for 22 in one over.

Vihari made good use of his chance in place of veteran Cheteshwar Pujara and looked in control during his stand with Kohli before he inside edged Vishwa Fernando’s delivery onto the stumps.

