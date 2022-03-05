LIVE India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Score and Match Updates, Day 2

Mohali: Hello and welcome to the live cricket coverage of Day 2 of the 1st Test between India and Sri Lanka here at the I.S. Bindra Stadium, Mohali.Also Read - Ind vs SL: Sunil Gavaskar Decodes Virat Kohli's Dismissal in His 100th Test

What a day it has been for Ravindra Jadeja. He gets a wicket on his third delivery and sends back Dimuth Karunaratne back. Dimuth Karunaratna and Lahiru Thirimanne started well for Sri Lanka. Ashwin was brought in early by Rohit Sharma. After 18 overs, Ashwin draws first blood for India as Thirimanne departs. Also Read - 'What A Legend': Shoaib Akhtar, Others Remember Shane Warne in Heartfelt Tribute

Rohit Sharma makes a bold move and declares on 574/8. Ravindra Jadeja remained not out on 175. Mohammed Shami accompanied him well with a 100 run partnership. Proper test match knock from Jadeja with controlled aggression. Also Read - IND vs SL, 1st Test: To Be Honest, I Had Butterflies in My Stomach, Says Virat Kohli

Sri Lanka started the post lunch session well as India lost their 8th wicket in the form of Jayant Yadav. Team India looks in no mood to declare the innings, not until Jadeja is on the crease. Stay tuned for live updates! 

LUNCH: Ravindra Jadeja brings up his 2nd test hundred. India scored 111 runs in this session in 27 overs. Sri Lankan bowlers managed to get the wicket of Ravichandran Ashwin (61). Suranga Lakmal got him with a bouncer. Jadeja carries his white ball form here in the tests. Ravichandran Ashwin accompanied him well and both batters have brought up 100 partnership.

Plenty of action left in the match. When will India declare their innings? Stay tuned for live updates.

Live Updates

  • 4:00 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs SL 1st Test Score, Day 2: There is some definite turn for Jadeja when he bowls a bit full. Mathews negotiates the over well. Maiden over for Jadeja. SL 75-2 after 29 overs.

  • 3:49 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs SL 1st Test Score, Day 2: Everything Jadeja touches turns to GOLD today. Strikes in his first over and sends back SL captain Dimuth Karunaratne. Both SL openers are back in the hut. It will be a tough task for Mathews and Nissanka. SL 68-2 after 26 overs.

  • 3:29 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs SL 1st Test Score, Day 2: Mohammed Shami have been brought back according to a plan. He has brought the short leg for SL captain. Strays on the pads and Shreyas Iyer denies a single to Karunaratne. Good cricket from India. India 50-1 after 22 overs.

  • 3:22 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs SL 1st Test Score, Day 2: Pathum Nissanka joins captain Karunaratne in the middle. Mohammed Shami brought back into the attack. Maiden over from the speedster. SL 50-1 after 20 overs.

  • 3:14 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs SL 1st Test Score, Day 2: Big Appeal for LBW!!! Given out by the umpire. This looks plumb and it is dead in front. Lahiru Thirimanne departs for 17(60) after taking a terrible review. SL 48-1 after 18.2 overs

  • 3:03 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs SL 1st Test Score, Day 2: Thirimanne looks a bit tentative against Ravichandran Ashwin. One way or the other, this will not be an easy task for Indian spinners to go through this Sri Lanka batting order. India 41-0 after 16 overs.

  • 2:57 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs SL 1st Test Score, Day 2: Jayant Yadav should make full use of the opportunity he is getting. FOUR!!! Back to back boundaries and salt on the wounds as he bowls a big no ball. Quick last ball. SL 39-0 after 14 overs.

  • 2:52 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs SL 1st Test Score, Day 2: Jayant Yadav into the attack. There is some turn upfront for the off spinner. Both SL openers have been extremely cautious while playing the deliveries. Almost chop back on to the stumps. SL 28-0 after 12.5 overs.

  • 2:47 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs SL 1st Test Score, Day 2: Jayant Yadav and Ravichandran Ashwin are bowling in tandem. Ravindra Jadeja will be given some respite for now. Maiden over from Ashwin. SL 24-0 after 11 overs.

  • 2:33 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs SL 1st Test Score, Day 2: Ravichandran Ashwin brought into the attack from the Shivalik end. 4 runs off his over. Jasprit Bumrah continues from the other end. Is he running on the danger area? No, just evades it. Bouncer to end the over. SL 22-0 after 6 overs.