LIVE India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Score and Match Updates, Day 2

Mohali: Hello and welcome to the live cricket coverage of Day 2 of the 1st Test between India and Sri Lanka here at the I.S. Bindra Stadium, Mohali.Also Read - Ind vs SL: Sunil Gavaskar Decodes Virat Kohli's Dismissal in His 100th Test

STUMPS: What a day it has been for Ravindra Jadeja. He got a wicket on his third delivery and sent Dimuth Karunaratne back in the hut. Bumrah too redeemed himself after a wicket on the ball. Will Sri Lanka bounce back from a tough situation or will India take the match completely away from them? Also Read - 'What A Legend': Shoaib Akhtar, Others Remember Shane Warne in Heartfelt Tribute

Dimuth Karunaratna and Lahiru Thirimanne started well for Sri Lanka. Ashwin was brought in early by Rohit Sharma. After 18 overs, Ashwin draws first blood for India as Thirimanne departs. Also Read - IND vs SL, 1st Test: To Be Honest, I Had Butterflies in My Stomach, Says Virat Kohli

Rohit Sharma makes a bold move and declares on 574/8. Ravindra Jadeja remained not out on 175. Mohammed Shami accompanied him well with a 100 run partnership. Proper test match knock from Jadeja with controlled aggression.

Sri Lanka started the post lunch session well as India lost their 8th wicket in the form of Jayant Yadav. Team India looks in no mood to declare the innings, not until Jadeja is on the crease. Stay tuned for live updates!

LUNCH: Ravindra Jadeja brings up his 2nd test hundred. India scored 111 runs in this session in 27 overs. Sri Lankan bowlers managed to get the wicket of Ravichandran Ashwin (61). Suranga Lakmal got him with a bouncer. Jadeja carries his white ball form here in the tests. Ravichandran Ashwin accompanied him well and both batters have brought up 100 partnership.

Plenty of action left in the match. When will India declare their innings? Stay tuned for live updates.

Check India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Day 1 Live Cricket Score, IND vs SL 1st Test Day 1 Live Score and IND vs SL Live Streaming Online, IND vs WI 1st Test Day 1 Dream11 Prediction Today and India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Day 1 Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction.