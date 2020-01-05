Live Updates

  • 7:23 PM IST

    Weather Update: Superstopper is in use now. The drizzle, though, is still on.

  • 7:16 PM IST

    India vs Sri Lanka Live: The intensity of the rain has dropped. However, it’s still drizzling as of now. The groundstaff has started working to get the park ready. But resumption only when it stops raining completely. Fingers Crossed!

  • 7:09 PM IST

    Well, minutes after India opted to bowl first, it started raining in Guwahati. As of now it’s bucketing down with the players sitting inside their respective dressing rooms.

  • 6:40 PM IST
    Sri Lanka Playing XI: Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Perera (wk), Oshada Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka, Isuru Udana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Kumara, Lasith Malinga (captain)
  • 6:39 PM IST

    India Playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (captain), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah

  • 6:38 PM IST

    Happy to bat first. Don’t think the track will change too much. We have prepared well and will want to put it into performances. Need to put runs on the board and then take it from there. – Sri Lanka Captain Lasith Malinga

  • 6:37 PM IST

    The last time we played here, we chased well. The game we played prior to that against Australia, they chased well too. The track does play differently in the second half as compared to the first part – India captain Virat Kohli

  • 6:31 PM IST

    TOSS: India captain Virat Kohli calls it correctly and opts to bowl first.

  • 6:26 PM IST

    IND vs SL 2020 Live Score: Less than five minutes to toss now. Stick with us for all the updates.

  • 6:08 PM IST

    Good evening folks. A very happy new year. This is the year of three world cups. First up is the U-19 World Cup that starts later in January. Then comes the Women’s T20 World Cup in February-March followed by the men’s event in October. So an eventful year for cricketers and their legions of fans. India start their year against Sri Lanka with a three-match T20I series staring today. The first match is to be played in Guwahati.

LIVE Match Updates: India vs West Sri Lanka 1st T20I, Guwahati

Indian skipper Virat Kohli was hit on the little finger of his left-hand while taking a catch on the eve of the first T20I against Sri Lanka.The incident happened in the first half of India’s practice session. Team India physio Nitin Patel rushed to attend Kohli as he was seen applying the magic spray. The only notable absentee from India’s practice was spin all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who was the last to arrive in Guwahati on Thursday.

Both teams are playing their first T20 clash after 22 months. India defeated the West Indies 2-1 in their last T20I series, while the Islanders are smarting from a 0-3 rout in Australia. The task for the Lankans appears all the more difficult as they are yet to win a bilateral series against India, across all formats, since Kohli’s debut 12 years ago. Since then, they have lost 16 games in a row.

What: India vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I

When: January 5, 2020

Venue: Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

Teams

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli (captain), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah, Manish Pandey, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson, Shardul Thakur

Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Oshada Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Kusal Perera (wk), Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Isuru Udana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lasith Malinga (captain), Lahiru Kumara, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella, Kusal Mendis, Kasun Rajitha, Lakshan Sandakan

IND Live Cricket Score/ SL Live Cricket Score/ IND vs SL 2020 Live Score/ SL vs IND 2020 Live Score