Live Updates

  • 9:46 PM IST

    IND vs SL 2nd T20I Live Updates: OUT! Wanindu Hasaranga removes Shikhar Dhawan for 32. It is just pitching in, the impact is just in line and it is hitting the leg pole. Three reds and Dhawan has to take the long walk back. Excellent use of the technology from the Lankans. Hasaranga has revived some hopes of the Lankan fans with two wickets in two overs. Hasanranga bowls the leg spinner around leg, it straightens a touch. Dhawan misses the sweep and is hit on the pads. An appeal but the umpire shakes his head. The bowler likes it and he wants it to be reviewed. Malinga does so. Replays roll in and they show the on-field call has to be overturned. India 86/2 in 11.3 overs, need 57 to win vs Sri Lanka (142/9)

  • 9:41 PM IST

    FOUR! Poor ball and put away in style by Gabbar! 8 from the over. It is short and on the body, Dhawan swivels and pulls it behind square on the leg side and it races away. IND 85/1 in 11 overs, need 58 runs to win vs SL (142/9)

  • 9:33 PM IST
    IND vs SL 2nd T20I Live Score and Updates: OUT! Hasaranga removes KL Rahul for 45. India 71/1 in 9.1 overs, need 72 runs to win vs Sri Lanka (142/9)

    Bowled! The googly does the trick for Hasarana. Rahul tries to take on the leggie. He comes down the track and looks to go over long-off. Ends up completely misreading the wrong ‘un. He misses the ball completely and the ball goes onto hit the off pole. Rahul departs after getting a start and something for the Sri Lankans to smile about.
  • 9:30 PM IST

    MISFIELD AND FOUR! Dhawan steps down the track and hits this full ball towards Malinga at mid-off. He lets it through and it goes to the fence. Poor from the skipper, he should be leading by example but that is a poor effort. IND 70/0 in 8.5 overs vs SL (142/9)

  • 9:29 PM IST

    IND vs SL Live Updates: Ohhh! Dhawan comes down the track but does not get to the pitch of it. He tries to defend but gets an inside edge onto the pads. It rolls towards the keeper but by the time the keeper collects it, Dhawan makes it back into the crease. India 63/0 in 7.5 overs, need 80 runs to win vs Sri Lanka (142/9)

  • 9:20 PM IST

    Solid partnership by Indian openers – KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan!

  • 9:20 PM IST

    Runs are flowing here in Holkar for the hosts. FOUR! Rahul has just walked to his partner to give him a fist bump, two boundaries from the over. He knows it was four the moment he hit it. Good length ball on off, Rahul punches it through covers for a boundary. IND 48/0 4.4 overs, need 95 runs to win vs SL (142/9)

  • 9:17 PM IST

    FOUR! Lovely shot! Brilliant placement once again by Rahul! This is angled into the batter, also it is off-spinner bowling so you would expect the ball to turn in. Rahul stays leg side and manages to drive it through extra cover for a boundary. India 37/0 in 3.4 overs, need 106 runs to win vs Sri Lanka (142/9)

  • 9:07 PM IST

    IND vs SL 2nd T20I Live Score: FOUR! Second boundary of the over. Excellent effort from Avishka but his foot touches the ropes as the ball touches his hand. Another full ball on off, Rahul drives it through covers once again. Avishka gives it a chase and tries to pull it back before the ropes but his feet come in contact with the rope as he tries to pull back the ball. They check the replays and it has been signalled as a boundary. IND 25/0 in 2.3 overs vs SL (142/9)

  • 9:02 PM IST

    IND vs SL Live Score and Updates:: FOUR! First boundary of the innings. Full on off, KL Rahul whips it but it goes off the inner half of his bat but he has managed to hit it well enough to send it to the mid-wicket fence. IND 15/0 in 1.5 overs, need 128 runs to win vs SL (142/9)

LIVE CRICKET SCORE – IND vs SL 2nd T20I INDORE

IND vs SL 2nd T20I Match Live Cricket Score and Updates from Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore: Hello and welcome to our live cricket blog of the second T20I of the three-match series between India and Sri Lanka from the Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore. With the first T20I being washed out, India and Sri Lanka will now hope that rain gods stay away from the Holkar. Only toss could take place on Sunday at Guwahati’s Barsapara Cricket Ground before rain gods came in and left damp spots on the pitch thus forcing the game to be called off without a ball being bowled. The Men in Blue, who enjoyed a brief break, are coming into the series on the back of T20I series victories against Bangladesh and West Indies respectively and thus would be the more confident side out of the two.

Just like Guwahati, the team management and other Indian cricket fans would focus on comeback man Jasprit Bumrah who is making his return to international cricket. Bumrah has been out of action after India’s tour of the West Indies in July-August due to a stress fracture on his back and thus would be rearing to go and perform for the team. While Bumrah will grab more eyeballs during the remaining two matches, the series is also important for left-handed opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan, making a comeback into the team post knee injury.

Dhawan, like Bumrah, was not part of the West Indies series after he hurt his knee during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. The left-handed opener was not at his absolute best in the T20I series against Bangladesh and faced criticism from several quarters. However, recently, he scored a century in the Ranji Trophy and showed glimpses of returning to form. Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant – like recent times – will once again be watched with careful eyes. Pant knows that he cannot take things lightly and need to perform as Sanju Samson as already warmed the benches for six straight T20Is.

For Sri Lanka, the remaining two matches of the series would be about giving match practice to the likes of Angelo Mathews who is returning to the national side having last played a T20I against South Africa in August 2018. In their last T20I series, Sri Lanka suffered a 0-3 rout in Australia as all their three departments failed to put in a decent performance.

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I Live Cricket Score & Updates:

Date: January 7, 2020.

Time: 7:00 PM IST.

Venue: Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

IND vs SL Probable XIs —

India: Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini and Jasprit Bumrah.

Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Perera (wk), Oshada Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka, Isuru Udana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Kumara and Lasith Malinga (C).

SQUADS —

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson, Manish Pandey.

Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Perera (wk), Oshada Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka, Isuru Udana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Kumara, Lasith Malinga (C), Angelo Mathews, Niroshan Dickwella, Kusal Mendis, Lakshan Sandakan, Kasun Rajitha.