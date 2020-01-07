Live Updates

  • 10:19 PM IST
    Easy-peasy! India have made a mockery of the run chase. That was never in doubt though after their bowlers restricted the Lankans to a modest total. Their openers then got them off to the perfect start as they added 71. The hosts did lose their openers in quick succession but Kohli and Iyer did well to form another partnership and took India to the brink of victory. Iyer did perish but Pant ensured there were no more wickets to fall and helped India take a 1-0 lead.
    For Lanka, they needed early wickets but they were pounded in the Powerplay. It got worse for them when Isuru Udana got injured without bowling a ball. They did do decently in the middle overs when Hasaranga managed to take two wickets. However, they did not have enough runs on the board and hence could not defend it in the end.
  • 10:18 PM IST

    It’s all over in Indore, comprehensive win the Men in Blue!

  • 10:17 PM IST

    IND vs SL 2nd T20I Live Score and Updates: SIX! Kohli finishes the game with a bang! Back of a length on off, Kohli gets on his back foot and whacks it over the square leg fence for a firecracker six to end the over. India (144/3 in 17.3 overs) beat Sri Lanka (142/9) by 7 wickets to take unassailable 1-0 lead in 3-match series. Rahul 45, Iyer 34, Kohli 30*, Hasaranga 2/30

  • 10:09 PM IST

    IND vs SL Live Updates: OUT! Lahiru Kumara removes Shreyas Iyer for 34. Iyer departs. He’d be disappointed not to see the game off for his side. Lahiru steams in and bowls a bouncer. Shreyas looks to pull but finds the man at fine leg to perfection. Dasun Shanaka at fine leg takes an easy catch. India 137/3 in 17.1 overs, need 6 more to win vs Sri Lanka (142/9)

  • 10:08 PM IST

    SIX! No fielder can stop that. Kohli did not time it well but when Kohli hits they stay hit. Bouncer on off, Kohli hooks it but it goes off the upper half of his bat for a biggie. India 135/2 in 16.4 overs, need 8 runs to win vs Sri Lanka (142/9)

  • 10:06 PM IST

    FOUR! Malinga misses his line with the slower one. It is on a length and down the leg side. Kohli mistimes it but gets enough bat on it to send it fine down the leg side for a boundary. IND 125/2 in 16.1 overs, need 18 to win vs SL (142/9)

  • 10:03 PM IST

    IND vs SL Live Score and Updates: SIX! Massive over for the hosts – 17 off it. That is colossal from Iyer, he has simply launched into Hasaranga in the over. This over probably turns the tide completely into India’s favour. This is floated up on middle, Iyer launches it into the long-on stands for a big one. IND 121/2 in 16 overs vs SL (142/9)

  • 10:00 PM IST

    FOUR! One bounce and boundary! A little too full this time by Hasaranga, Iyer smashes it downtown for a boundary. India 109/2 in 15.2 overs, need 34 runs to win vs Sri Lanka (142/9)

  • 9:55 PM IST

    FOUR! That should release the pressure that was building. Full and on middle, Iyer shows the full face of the bat and hits it down to the long-off fence. IND 99/2 in 13.5 overs, need 44 runs to win vs SL (142/9)

  • 9:46 PM IST

    IND vs SL 2nd T20I Live Updates: OUT! Wanindu Hasaranga removes Shikhar Dhawan for 32. It is just pitching in, the impact is just in line and it is hitting the leg pole. Three reds and Dhawan has to take the long walk back. Excellent use of the technology from the Lankans. Hasaranga has revived some hopes of the Lankan fans with two wickets in two overs. Hasanranga bowls the leg spinner around leg, it straightens a touch. Dhawan misses the sweep and is hit on the pads. An appeal but the umpire shakes his head. The bowler likes it and he wants it to be reviewed. Malinga does so. Replays roll in and they show the on-field call has to be overturned. India 86/2 in 11.3 overs, need 57 to win vs Sri Lanka (142/9)

HIGHLIGHTS – IND vs SL 2nd T20I INDORE

IND vs SL 2nd T20I Match Match Highlights from Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore: All-round India ticked all the boxes on Jasprit Bumrah and Shikhar Dhawan’s return to international cricket and swept Sri Lanka aside by seven wickets to take 1-0 lead in the second T20I at the Holkar Stadium on Tuesday. The first match in Guwahati was called off without a ball being bowled due to rain and damp pitch. Virat Kohli and his boys will now look to seal the series in the final match of the series in Pune on Friday.

Chasing a reasonable 143 for victory, Kohli (30*) smashed a six in the 18th over to seal the deal for the rampaging hosts with 15 balls to spare. KL Rahul scored 45, Shreyas Iyer got 34 and the returning Shikhar Dhawan made 32 as India never really looked in any sort of trouble after their bowlers fired in unison to keep the Lankans in check.

The two openers, vying for the second opener’s slot along with Rohit Sharma for the World T20 later this year, got India off to a solid start. Rahul looked good, hitting six fours before his ambition got the better of him as leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga cleaned him up with a delivery wide of the crease in the 10th over.

Dhawan followed suit soon, trapped in front by Hasaranga which was confirmed by a successful review after the umpire ruled the southpaw not out. Shreyas Iyer, promoted to No. 3, and Virat Kohli then made short work of the remaining runs as the former took 17 off Hasaranga in the 16th over with the latter hitting Sri Lanka skipper Lasith Malinga for 16 in the next over. Iyer was caught by Dasun Shanaka at square-leg off Lahiru Kumara, but it was all over for Sri Lanka by then as Kohli whipped a six over long leg off Kumara to win it in style with Rishabh Pant (1 not out) at the other end.

Earlier, the bowlers put up a good show with Navdeep Saini shining bright as India restricted Sri Lanka to 142/9. All eyes were on the returning Bumrah after India captain Virat Kohli decided to field first.

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I Highlights:

Date: January 7, 2020.

Time: 7:00 PM IST.

Venue: Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

IND vs SL Probable XIs —

India: Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini and Jasprit Bumrah.

Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Perera (wk), Oshada Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka, Isuru Udana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Kumara and Lasith Malinga (C).

SQUADS —

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson, Manish Pandey.

Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Perera (wk), Oshada Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka, Isuru Udana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Kumara, Lasith Malinga (C), Angelo Mathews, Niroshan Dickwella, Kusal Mendis, Lakshan Sandakan, Kasun Rajitha.