  • 8:20 PM IST

    Once again among the wickets – Kuldeep Yadav!

  • 8:18 PM IST

    OUT! Saini strikes again. That is a nasty, nasty delivery. Wow! Saini got one wicket of a pacey yorker and now one of a sharp short one. It is on the body, Rajapaksa looks to fend but is in no position to do so. It kisses the glove and goes to Pant who takes a nice catch. End of BR’s struggle and Sri Lanka are losing their way here. Sri Lanka 104/5 in 15 overs vs India

  • 8:11 PM IST

    IND vs SL Live Score and Updates: OUT! Kuldeep Yadav removes Kusal Perera for 34. Perera holes out! Kuldeep has the last laugh. Very smart bowling this from Kuldeep. He sees Perera coming down the track so he bowls it away from the off pole. Perera tries to fetch it away from his body but ends up hitting it off the upper half of his bat. It goes to the right of long-on. Shikhar Dhawan there moves to that side and takes a very good catch. It almost pops out of his hand but he does well to hold onto it. Sri Lanka 98/4 in 13.3 overs vs India

  • 8:08 PM IST

    IND vs SL 2nd T20I Live Updates: SIX! Wow! What an innovative stroke from Kusal Perera. Once again Kuldeep is welcomed with a biggie. Flighted outside off, Perera brings out the reverse sweep and smashes it over the backward point fence for a biggie. SL 97/3 in 13.1 overs vs IND

  • 8:05 PM IST

    FOUR! That is a nice shot! Rajapaksa is a good player of his pads and that was evident there. It is full and on the leg pole. BR flicks it over the mid-wicket fielder and it just about trickles into the ropes. The long on fielder did put in a valiant effort but it all goes in vain.

  • 8:03 PM IST

    IND vs SL Live Score and Updates: OUT! Kuldeep Yadav removes Oshada Fernando for 10. Sri Lanka 82/3 in 10.3 overs vs India


    Stumped! The ploy to attack Kuldeep has failed here. Smart, smart bowling this from Kuldeep. He keeps his calm and gives this one a lot of air. Fernando comes down the track and looks to go over the top of the bowler. The ball just goes away with the angle. Oshada is too far down the track and Rishabh Pant does the easy job of stumping him.
  • 7:55 PM IST

    IND vs SL Live Score: FOUR! Clever shot! Fernando plays it nicely with the turn! Oshado goes down on one knee and Sundar helps him by bowling it on middle, Fernando sweeps it behind square on the leg side and it goes away for a much-needed boundary. Sri Lanka 73/2 in 10.3 overs vs India

  • 7:52 PM IST

    Rattled by pace – take a bow, Navdeep Saini!

  • 7:51 PM IST

    SIX! That has been demolished by Kusal Perera. Floated on off, he gets down on one knee and slogs it with power and timing over the mid-wicket fence for the first maximum of the evening. Sri Lanka 65/2 in 9 overs vs India

  • 7:46 PM IST

    IND vs SL Live Updates: Chance of a run-out but misses! Iyer just picked the wrong end. Yes, even the non-striker would have been out but at the striker’s end, it would have been an easier chance. It is on a length and around off, OF taps it towards point and takes off. Perera is not sure whether the run is on so he stops. Fernando though continues to run towards him. Perera then goes after it. Iyer should probably be having a look but instead, he takes a decision a little too quickly and has a shy at the non-striker’s end and misses. He actually could have taken his own time there and had a shy at the striker’s end or even lobbed it to the bowler who showed great awareness to run towards the stumps at the keeper’s end but rush of blood got the better of the youngster.

LIVE CRICKET SCORE – IND vs SL 2nd T20I INDORE

IND vs SL 2nd T20I Match Live Cricket Score and Updates from Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore: Hello and welcome to our live cricket blog of the second T20I of the three-match series between India and Sri Lanka from the Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore. With the first T20I being washed out, India and Sri Lanka will now hope that rain gods stay away from the Holkar. Only toss could take place on Sunday at Guwahati’s Barsapara Cricket Ground before rain gods came in and left damp spots on the pitch thus forcing the game to be called off without a ball being bowled. The Men in Blue, who enjoyed a brief break, are coming into the series on the back of T20I series victories against Bangladesh and West Indies respectively and thus would be the more confident side out of the two.

Just like Guwahati, the team management and other Indian cricket fans would focus on comeback man Jasprit Bumrah who is making his return to international cricket. Bumrah has been out of action after India’s tour of the West Indies in July-August due to a stress fracture on his back and thus would be rearing to go and perform for the team. While Bumrah will grab more eyeballs during the remaining two matches, the series is also important for left-handed opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan, making a comeback into the team post knee injury.

Dhawan, like Bumrah, was not part of the West Indies series after he hurt his knee during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. The left-handed opener was not at his absolute best in the T20I series against Bangladesh and faced criticism from several quarters. However, recently, he scored a century in the Ranji Trophy and showed glimpses of returning to form. Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant – like recent times – will once again be watched with careful eyes. Pant knows that he cannot take things lightly and need to perform as Sanju Samson as already warmed the benches for six straight T20Is.

For Sri Lanka, the remaining two matches of the series would be about giving match practice to the likes of Angelo Mathews who is returning to the national side having last played a T20I against South Africa in August 2018. In their last T20I series, Sri Lanka suffered a 0-3 rout in Australia as all their three departments failed to put in a decent performance.

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I Live Cricket Score & Updates:

Date: January 7, 2020.

Time: 7:00 PM IST.

Venue: Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

IND vs SL Probable XIs —

India: Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini and Jasprit Bumrah.

Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Perera (wk), Oshada Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka, Isuru Udana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Kumara and Lasith Malinga (C).

SQUADS —

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson, Manish Pandey.

Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Perera (wk), Oshada Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka, Isuru Udana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Kumara, Lasith Malinga (C), Angelo Mathews, Niroshan Dickwella, Kusal Mendis, Lakshan Sandakan, Kasun Rajitha.