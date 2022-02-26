LIVE India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I Score and Match Updates

Dharamshala: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the 2nd T20 match between India and Sri Lanka here at the HPCA Stadium, Dharamshala.Also Read - SAFF Championship 2021, India vs Sri Lanka: Sunil Chhetri and Co. Held to a Goalless Draw

India take the series 2-0 as they beat Sri Lanka by 5 wickets. Also Read - SAFF Championship 2021 Match Highlights India vs Sri Lanka Match 5 Today Football Updates: Lack-Lustre India Play Out a Goalless Draw Against Sri Lanka

Ravindra Jadeja has joined Shreyas in the middle and is dealing in boundaries. He certainly wants to finish it early for India. Shreyas Iyer brings up 50 with a six. Incredible hitting from the youngster. Sri Lankan bowlers losing their way. Sanju Samson is anchoring the innings well with 16(18). Also Read - SAFF Championship 2021, India vs Sri Lanka: 3 Players to Watch Out For in the Indian Contingent

Early breakthrough for Sri Lanka as Dushmantha Chameera picks up captain Rohit Sharma in his first over. Ishan Kishan was hit on the head by Lahiru Kumara and he was not really confident. Shreyas Iyer key for India in the chase as Sanju Samson joins him.

Dasun Shanaka and Nissanka have done extremely well in the last 6 overs to take Sri Lanka to 183/5 in 20 overs. This is a good pitch to bat on but it won’t be easy for India. Harshal Patel was expensive in his 4 over spell. Shanaka late flourish certainly helped Sri Lanka immensely. Will the Sri Lanka bowlers take centre stage to defend this total or will India take the series 2-0? Stay tuned for live updates.

Sri Lanka losing the plot after the first powerplay. They have lost three wickets quickly and the experienced Chandimal joined Nissanka in the middle now. However, he departed early as Bumrah picked up his first wicket of the match.

Gunathilaka in pursuit of upping the run-rate departs for 38(29). Half centurion for Sri Lanka in the last match, Charith Asalanka departed courtesy of Chahal. Gunathilaka and Pathum Nissanka started the proceeding for Sri Lanka. There is enough swing in the pitch and Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar exploited the conditions well.

India have won the toss and have elected to field first. Team India is unchanged in the match. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, have made two changes – Janith Liyanage and Jeffrey Vandersay are out. Binura Fernando and Danushka Gunathilaka in.

Will Sri Lanka make a comeback at Dharamshala or will India take an unassailable 2-0 lead with 1 match to go. Stay tuned for live updates!

Team India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Ravindra Jadeja, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

Team Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Dinesh Chandimal(w), Dasun Shanaka(c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Praveen Jayawickrama, Binura Fernando, Lahiru Kumara

