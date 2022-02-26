LIVE India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I Score and Match Updates

Dharamshala: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the 2nd T20 match between India and Sri Lanka here at the HPCA Stadium, Dharamshala.

India take the series 2-0 as they beat Sri Lanka by 5 wickets.

Ravindra Jadeja has joined Shreyas in the middle and is dealing in boundaries. He certainly wants to finish it early for India. Shreyas Iyer brings up 50 with a six. Incredible hitting from the youngster. Sri Lankan bowlers losing their way. Sanju Samson is anchoring the innings well with 16(18).

Early breakthrough for Sri Lanka as Dushmantha Chameera picks up captain Rohit Sharma in his first over. Ishan Kishan was hit on the head by Lahiru Kumara and he was not really confident. Shreyas Iyer key for India in the chase as Sanju Samson joins him.

Dasun Shanaka and Nissanka have done extremely well in the last 6 overs to take Sri Lanka to 183/5 in 20 overs. This is a good pitch to bat on but it won’t be easy for India. Harshal Patel was expensive in his 4 over spell. Shanaka late flourish certainly helped Sri Lanka immensely. Will the Sri Lanka bowlers take centre stage to defend this total or will India take the series 2-0? Stay tuned for live updates.

Sri Lanka losing the plot after the first powerplay. They have lost three wickets quickly and the experienced Chandimal joined Nissanka in the middle now. However, he departed early as Bumrah picked up his first wicket of the match.

Gunathilaka in pursuit of upping the run-rate departs for 38(29). Half centurion for Sri Lanka in the last match, Charith Asalanka departed courtesy of Chahal. Gunathilaka and Pathum Nissanka started the proceeding for Sri Lanka. There is enough swing in the pitch and Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar exploited the conditions well.

India have won the toss and have elected to field first. Team India is unchanged in the match. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, have made two changes – Janith Liyanage and Jeffrey Vandersay are out. Binura Fernando and Danushka Gunathilaka in.

Will Sri Lanka make a comeback at Dharamshala or will India take an unassailable 2-0 lead with 1 match to go. Stay tuned for live updates!

Team India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Ravindra Jadeja, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

Team Sri Lanka:  Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Dinesh Chandimal(w), Dasun Shanaka(c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Praveen Jayawickrama, Binura Fernando, Lahiru Kumara

Live Updates

  • 10:25 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs SL 2nd T20 Score: FOUR!!! WHAT A FINISH!!! Extraordinary from Ravindra Jadeja. 44(17) and has not given Sri Lanka an inch. India win by 5 wickets and take an unassailable lead of 2-0.

  • 10:23 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs SL 2nd T20 Score: FOUR!!! Cheeky from Shreyas Iyer. Dot off the last ball of the 17th over. India need 2 off last 3 overs.

  • 10:22 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs SL 2nd T20 Score: Ravindra Jadeja has been exceptional in this innings. With 40(16), he has finished Sri Lanka’s chances to win the game. 23 runs off the last over. India need 6 off 20 balls.

  • 10:12 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs SL 2nd T20 Score: The equation has gone down to 39 required off 35 balls. This is a cakewalk in T20 cricket. Brilliant running and collects two runs. Another double and this time from Shreyas Iyer. India need 31 runs off 30 deliveries.

  • 10:07 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs SL 2nd T20 Score: Sanju Samson departs after playing a gem of a knock. FOUR!!! SIR Ravindra Jadeja has announced his arrival in style. Gorgeous cover drive. Current run-rate now at 9.88. India in total control of the match. India 145-3 after 14.1 overs.

  • 9:55 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs SL 2nd T20 Score: Shreyas Iyer has been excellent in the match. FOUR!! Even Sanju Samson wants to have a piece of it. This was bad fielding at the boundary though. SIX!!! Downtown goes Sanju Samson!!! Slower ball and Samson had all the time in the world to pick it. India 116-2 after 12.2 overs.

  • 9:47 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs SL 2nd T20 Score: Chamika Karunaratne has been flatbatted for a SIX!!! straight over the bowler’s head. Incredible hitting from Shreyas Iyer and brings up his 50. India now 91-2 after 11.1 overs.

  • 9:42 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs SL 2nd T20 Score: SIX!!! Back to back maximums for Shreyas Iyer. He has just clobbered the spinner down the ground. Sanju Samson is looking to anchor the innings with 14(16) deliveries. Indian fans are aware what Sanju can do with the bat! India 80-2 after 10 overs.

  • 9:19 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs SL 2nd T20 Score: OUT!!! Ishan Kishan departs. He was not really comfortable and plays a nothing shot. Chips it straight to mid on and departs for 16(15). Lahiru Kumara is pumped. India 44-2 after 5.1 overs.

  • 9:17 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs SL 2nd T20 Score: SHOT!!! Back to back fours for Shreyas Iyer. He is taking advantage of the length. FOUR!!! 3 boundaries off the over. He has gone back to playing the orthodox shots. India 44-1 after 5 overs.