LIVE India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test Score and Match Updates

Bengaluru: Hello and welcome to the live cricket coverage of the 2nd test between India and Sri Lanka at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Also Read - IPL: Gautam Gambhir Lavishes Praise on Mumbai Indians Captain Rohit Sharma, Says He Gave me Sleepless Nights

TEA: Sri Lankan bowlers are bossing India at the moment. With the wickets of Virat Kohli and Hanuma Vihari, The ball is staying extremely low and spinners are running riot at the moment. Sri Lanka make early inroads as India lose their openers early in the match. Lasith Embuldeniya gets the Indian captain Rohit Sharma and India are two down already. RCB former captain Virat Kohli in the middle now with Vihari. Comedy of errors on the field in the 2nd over and Mayank Agarwal departs early. Half centurion in the last match Hanuma Vihari walked in at number 3. Also Read - IND vs SL: Sunil Gavaskar Passes on Valuable Advise to Captain Rohit Sharma Ahead of 2nd Test

India have won the toss and Rohit Sharma have elected to bat first. Due to dry conditions, India persists with 2 seamers and 3 spinners. Axar Patel is fit and replaces Jayant Yadav. On the other hand, Sri Lanka have made two forced changes – Lahiru Kumara and Pathum Nissanka are out and Kusal Mendis, Praveen Jayawickrama replaces them. Also Read - Rashid Latif Disagrees With Rohit Sharma 'All-Time Great' Comment For Ravichandran Ashwin

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Dimuth Karunaratne(c), Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Niroshan Dickwella(w), Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Embuldeniya, Vishwa Fernando, Praveen Jayawickrama

India (Playing XI): Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma(c), Hanuma Vihari, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

The Test will be Suranga Lakmal’s final game for Sri Lanka and the Islanders will be hoping to give the veteran bowler a farewell to remember.

Check India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test Day 1 Live Cricket Score, IND vs SL 2nd Test Day 1 Live Score and IND vs SL Day Night Test Live Streaming Online, IND vs WI 1st Test Day 1 Dream11 Prediction Today and India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test Day 1 Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction.