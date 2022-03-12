LIVE India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test Score and Match Updates

Bengaluru: Hello and welcome to the live cricket coverage of the 2nd test between India and Sri Lanka at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Also Read - IPL: Gautam Gambhir Lavishes Praise on Mumbai Indians Captain Rohit Sharma, Says He Gave me Sleepless Nights

TEA: Sri Lankan bowlers are bossing India at the moment. With the wickets of Virat Kohli and Hanuma Vihari, The ball is staying extremely low and spinners are running riot at the moment. Sri Lanka make early inroads as India lose their openers early in the match. Lasith Embuldeniya gets the Indian captain Rohit Sharma and India are two down already. RCB former captain Virat Kohli in the middle now with Vihari. Comedy of errors on the field in the 2nd over and Mayank Agarwal departs early. Half centurion in the last match Hanuma Vihari walked in at number 3. Also Read - IND vs SL: Sunil Gavaskar Passes on Valuable Advise to Captain Rohit Sharma Ahead of 2nd Test

India have won the toss and Rohit Sharma have elected to bat first. Due to dry conditions, India persists with 2 seamers and 3 spinners. Axar Patel is fit and replaces Jayant Yadav. On the other hand, Sri Lanka have made two forced changes – Lahiru Kumara and Pathum Nissanka are out and Kusal Mendis, Praveen Jayawickrama replaces them. Also Read - Rashid Latif Disagrees With Rohit Sharma 'All-Time Great' Comment For Ravichandran Ashwin

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Dimuth Karunaratne(c), Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Niroshan Dickwella(w), Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Embuldeniya, Vishwa Fernando, Praveen Jayawickrama

India (Playing XI): Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma(c), Hanuma Vihari, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

The Test will be Suranga Lakmal’s final game for Sri Lanka and the Islanders will be hoping to give the veteran bowler a farewell to remember.

Check India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test Day 1 Live Cricket Score, IND vs SL 2nd Test Day 1 Live Score and IND vs SL Day Night Test Live Streaming Online, IND vs WI 1st Test Day 1 Dream11 Prediction Today and India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test Day 1 Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction.

Live Updates

  • 4:51 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs SL 2nd Test Day 1: OUT!!! Man of the match in the last game – Ravindra Jadeja departs. This was a poor shot from the all rounder. Ball was turning too much and Jadeja tries a cut shot which cost him his wicket. India reeling at 149-6 after 37 overs.

  • 4:38 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs SL 2nd Test Day 1: This is a brilliant approach by both Pant and Shreyas. They are proactive and looking for runs. The session run-rate is a ridiculous 9 runs per over. OUT!!! Castled by Lasith Embuldeniya. India have lost half their side. India 131-5 after 33.1 overs.

  • 4:26 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs SL 2nd Test Day 1: Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant is batting on 16 at the break and Shreyas Iyer is giving him company on 1. Shreyas Iyer is surrounded by the fielders and he takes a single. FOUR!!! Pant gets two back-to-back boundaries in the over. 10 runs off the over. India 103-4 after 29 overs.

  • 4:20 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs SL 2nd Test Day 1: Live action to resume shortly! Watch Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer in action against the Sri Lankan bowlers who are on top at this dry surface. India 93-4 after 28 overs.

  • 4:15 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs SL 2nd Test Day 1: It has been a turnaround of sorts for Sri Lanka as they managed to pick up 4 Indian wickets in the first session of the test match. Mayank Agarwal was unlucky to get run-out. Rohit Sharma got a good ball from Embuldeniya. Vihari and Kohli couldn’t do much with the deliveries they got as they were extremely low. The only positive for India is that they have scored 93 runs till now. The pocket dynamite Rishabh Pant and ever so resilient Shreyas Iyer are there in the middle. Will they take India to a respectable total in the 1st innings? Stay tuned for live updates.

  • 3:53 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs SL 2nd Test Day 1: EDGED and GONE!!! Praveen Jayawickrama strikes! It spins and gets the edge of Hanuma Vihari’s bat. India now 3 down at 85 with 27 overs gone.

  • 3:41 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs SL 2nd Test Day 1: LOUD APPEAL for LBW!!! and Vihari is given out by the umpire. But he reviews and it is clearly missing leg. He must thank Virat Kohli for this. Excellent suggestion by the former captain. This is a good partnership brewing between the two. India 70-2 after 24 overs.

  • 3:15 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs SL 2nd Test Day 1: Praveen Jayawickrama has been poor till now. Maybe the nerves are not settled yet for the youngster. He took 11 wickets in his debut match against Bangladesh at Pallekele. India 50-2 after 15.4 overs.

  • 3:11 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs SL 2nd Test Day 1: FOUR!!! Hanuma Vihari gets his first boundary. This is good stuff from the Andhra batter. The ball is staying low and creating enough problems for the batter. India need a partnership and they need it now. India 43-2 after 14.1 overs.

  • 2:59 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs SL 2nd Test Day 1: OUT!!! Reward for some good bowling by Lasith Embuldeniya. Rohit Sharma departs early for 15(25). Embuldeniya bowled it outside the off stump and tempted Rohit to play a shot. Virat Kohli joins Vihari in the middle. India 29-1 after 11 overs.