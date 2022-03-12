LIVE India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test Score and Match Updates

Bengaluru: Hello and welcome to the live cricket coverage of the 2nd test between India and Sri Lanka at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Shreyas Iyer is running out of partners at the moment. After Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel departed quickly, Mohammed Shami threw away his wicket courtesy of a bad shot. India are on the brink!

Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja, who were top scorers in the previous test, are back in the hut. Lasith Embuldeniya has bowled exceedingly well to get both of them out. India have maintained a good run-rate, however, current pair of Ashwin-Shreyas need to steady the innings now with a partnership.

TEA: Sri Lankan bowlers are bossing India at the moment. With the wickets of Virat Kohli and Hanuma Vihari, The ball is staying extremely low and spinners are running riot at the moment. Sri Lanka make early inroads as India lose their openers early in the match. Lasith Embuldeniya gets the Indian captain Rohit Sharma and India are two down already. RCB former captain Virat Kohli in the middle now with Vihari. Comedy of errors on the field in the 2nd over and Mayank Agarwal departs early. Half centurion in the last match Hanuma Vihari walked in at number 3.

India have won the toss and Rohit Sharma have elected to bat first. Due to dry conditions, India persists with 2 seamers and 3 spinners. Axar Patel is fit and replaces Jayant Yadav. On the other hand, Sri Lanka have made two forced changes – Lahiru Kumara and Pathum Nissanka are out and Kusal Mendis, Praveen Jayawickrama replaces them.

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Dimuth Karunaratne(c), Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Niroshan Dickwella(w), Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Embuldeniya, Vishwa Fernando, Praveen Jayawickrama

India (Playing XI): Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma(c), Hanuma Vihari, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

The Test will be Suranga Lakmal’s final game for Sri Lanka and the Islanders will be hoping to give the veteran bowler a farewell to remember.

Live Updates

  • 6:22 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs SL 2nd Test Day 1: The Bengaluru crowd is making loud cheers of Bumrah! Bumrah! LOUD Appeal for LBW!!! Umpire denies it and rightly so! Massive inside edge and SL got no reviews left. India 243-9 after 58 overs.

  • 6:12 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs SL 2nd Test Day 1: Bumrah-Shreyas is the last wicket left for India. Shreyas Iyer is currently batting at 70. Can he reach to his hundred. One hell of a knock it will be if he reaches 100. SIX!!! Straight down the ground and Shreyas collects his 3rd six off his innings. India 237-9 after 56 overs.

  • 5:53 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs SL 2nd Test Day 1: OUT!!! Bowled em’. Axar Patel departs as he chops on one on to the stumps. Shreyas Iyer is running out of partners at the moment. India 220-8 after 51 overs.

  • 5:44 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs SL 2nd Test Day 1: India dealing in sixes at the moment. Shreyas Iyer brings up another 50. He is in excellent form and has stamped his authority in this innings. Ashwin’s wicket has not effected his mantle at all. Beautifully done. India 210-7 after 49 overs.

  • 5:32 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs SL 2nd Test Day 1: LOUD appeal for CAUGHT BEHIND!!! Given not out by the umpire. Sri Lanka send it upstairs. Nothing on ULTRAEDGE!!! Shreyas Iyer survives. India now 183-6 after 47 overs.

  • 5:23 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs SL 2nd Test Day 1: FOUR!!! Another mandatory bad ball from Jayawickrama and Shreyas Iyer picks up a boundary. The session run-rate is currently at 5.09 RPO. DRINKS ON THE GROUND!!! India 177-6 after 46 overs.

  • 5:12 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs SL 2nd Test Day 1: FOUR!!! And Shreyas Iyer capitalizes on the mandatory bad ball which is presented like a gift to the batter. Though, Jayawickrama took the big wicket of Hanuma Vihari, he has been expensive and failed to put any pressure on the batters. India 163-6 after 43 overs.

  • 5:06 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs SL 2nd Test Day 1: FOUR!!! Brilliant by Shreyas Iyer. Plays a cut shot for the ages. There is a lot of help for the spinners. The key is to back your defense and always look for runs behind the wicket. India 157-6 after 41.1 overs.

  • 4:51 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs SL 2nd Test Day 1: OUT!!! Man of the match in the last game – Ravindra Jadeja departs. This was a poor shot from the all rounder. Ball was turning too much and Jadeja tries a cut shot which cost him his wicket. India reeling at 149-6 after 37 overs.

  • 4:38 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs SL 2nd Test Day 1: This is a brilliant approach by both Pant and Shreyas. They are proactive and looking for runs. The session run-rate is a ridiculous 9 runs per over. OUT!!! Castled by Lasith Embuldeniya. India have lost half their side. India 131-5 after 33.1 overs.