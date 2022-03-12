LIVE India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test Score and Match Updates

Bengaluru: Hello and welcome to the live cricket coverage of the 2nd test between India and Sri Lanka at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

After winning the first match convincingly, India will look for a 2-0 sweep against Sri Lanka, when the two sides meet in the second and final Test, which will be played under the lights, here from Saturday. A dominating win by an innings and 222 runs in the first Test in Mohali consolidated India's fifth position in the World Test Championship standings but they will be looking to move further up with a win in Bengaluru.

On the other hand, the struggling Sri Lanka team suffered a massive blow going into the match. Pathum Nissanka, who top-scored for the visitors with an unbeaten 61 in the first innings, has been ruled out of the second Test, due to a back injury.

Meanwhile, Dushmantha Chameera, who sat out the first Test in Mohali, is also not available for selection as he continues his recovery from an ankle injury. As per Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne, Chameera’s workload was being managed till the T20 World Cup, which is scheduled for October this year, and the pacer would be available only for limited-over games in the interim period after his recovery.

The Test will be Suranga Lakmal’s final game for Sri Lanka and the Islanders will be hoping to give the veteran bowler a farewell to remember.

Squad:

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Priyank Panchal, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Shubhman Gill, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), KS Bharat, Ravindra Jadeja, Jayant Yadav, R. Ashwin, Saurabh Kumar, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Mohd. Shami, Jasprit Bumrah (vice-captain), Axar Patel

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (captain), Lahiru Thirimanne, Dhananjaya de Silva (vice-captain), Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Charith Asalanka, Niroshan Dickwella (wicketkeeper), Chamika Karunaratne, Lahiru Kumara, Suranga Lakmal, Vishwa Fernando, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrema and Lasith Embuldeniya.

