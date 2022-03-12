LIVE India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test Score and Match Updates

Bengaluru: Hello and welcome to the live cricket coverage of the 2nd test between India and Sri Lanka at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Sri Lanka make early inroads as India lose their openers early in the match. Lasith Embuldeniya gets the Indian captain Rohit Sharma and India are two down already. RCB former captain Virat Kohli in the middle now with Vihari. Comedy of errors on the field in the 2nd over and Mayank Agarwal departs early. Half centurion in the last match Hanuma Vihari walks in at number 3.

India have won the toss and Rohit Sharma have elected to bat first. Due to dry conditions, India persists with 2 seamers and 3 spinners. Axar Patel is fit and replaces Jayant Yadav. On the other hand, Sri Lanka have made two forced changes – Lahiru Kumara and Pathum Nissanka are out and Kusal Mendis, Praveen Jayawickrama replaces them.

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Dimuth Karunaratne(c), Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Niroshan Dickwella(w), Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Embuldeniya, Vishwa Fernando, Praveen Jayawickrama

India (Playing XI): Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma(c), Hanuma Vihari, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

The Test will be Suranga Lakmal’s final game for Sri Lanka and the Islanders will be hoping to give the veteran bowler a farewell to remember.

Live Updates

  • 3:15 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs SL 2nd Test Day 1: Praveen Jayawickrama has been poor till now. Maybe the nerves are not settled yet for the youngster. He took 11 wickets in his debut match against Bangladesh at Pallekele. India 50-2 after 15.4 overs.

  • 3:11 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs SL 2nd Test Day 1: FOUR!!! Hanuma Vihari gets his first boundary. This is good stuff from the Andhra batter. The ball is staying low and creating enough problems for the batter. India need a partnership and they need it now. India 43-2 after 14.1 overs.

  • 2:59 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs SL 2nd Test Day 1: OUT!!! Reward for some good bowling by Lasith Embuldeniya. Rohit Sharma departs early for 15(25). Embuldeniya bowled it outside the off stump and tempted Rohit to play a shot. Virat Kohli joins Vihari in the middle. India 29-1 after 11 overs.

  • 2:34 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs SL 2nd Test Day 1: Puff of dusts on the ground every time the ball is pitched up. SIX!!!! Rohit Sharma won’t hold himself back. Didn’t bounce much and Rohit just deposits it into the ground for a maximum. India 24-1 after 6.2 overs.

  • 2:28 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs SL 2nd Test Day 1: Lakmal and Fernando are bowling in the channel of uncertainty and tempting the batters to play some shots. Lakmal comes back for his third over and bowls a maiden. India 15-1 after 5 overs.

  • 2:13 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs SL 2nd Test Day 1: FOUR!!! Vishwa Fernando strays on the pads and punished. Captain Rohit Sharma gets off the mark with a boundary. RUNOUT!!! What is going on here. Agarwal wanted a run but Rohit didn’t. There was an appeal for LBW too. That might have created the confusion. Never the less, India lost their first wicket. Agarwal departs for 4. India 10-1 after 2 overs.

  • 2:04 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs SL 2nd Test Day 1: Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal have started the proceeding for India. Suranga Lakmal, who is playing his last test, have started for Sri Lanka from one end. FOUR!!! Local boy in the house. Agarwal starts with a boundary. India 4-0 after 1 over

  • 1:54 PM IST

  • 1:54 PM IST

  • 1:53 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs SL 2nd Test Day 1: India will be looking for some valuable World Test Championship (WTC) points when they begin their campaign in the Pink Ball Test against Sri Lanka at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium here at 2 pm today.