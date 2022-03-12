LIVE India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test Score and Match Updates

Bengaluru: Hello and welcome to the live cricket coverage of the 2nd test between India and Sri Lanka at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Jasprit Bumrah starts well for India as he gets Kusal Mendis and Lahuri Thirimanne departs early. Mohammed Shami followed suit and gets Sri Lankan Dimuth Karunaratne in first over. In nut shell – Indian pacers are on fire!

DINNER: Shreyas Iyer played an exceptional knock of 92(98) and was on course to get a hundred until he got out stumped. After Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel departed quickly, Mohammed Shami threw away his wicket courtesy of a bad shot. India finish on 252/10 after 59.1 overs. Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja, who were top scorers in the previous test, are back in the hut. Lasith Embuldeniya has bowled exceedingly well to get both of them out. India have maintained a good run-rate, however, current pair of Ashwin-Shreyas need to steady the innings now with a partnership.

TEA: Sri Lankan bowlers are bossing India at the moment. With the wickets of Virat Kohli and Hanuma Vihari, The ball is staying extremely low and spinners are running riot at the moment. Sri Lanka make early inroads as India lose their openers early in the match. Lasith Embuldeniya gets the Indian captain Rohit Sharma and India are two down already. RCB former captain Virat Kohli in the middle now with Vihari. Comedy of errors on the field in the 2nd over and Mayank Agarwal departs early. Half centurion in the last match Hanuma Vihari walked in at number 3.

India have won the toss and Rohit Sharma have elected to bat first. Due to dry conditions, India persists with 2 seamers and 3 spinners. Axar Patel is fit and replaces Jayant Yadav. On the other hand, Sri Lanka have made two forced changes – Lahiru Kumara and Pathum Nissanka are out and Kusal Mendis, Praveen Jayawickrama replaces them.

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Dimuth Karunaratne(c), Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Niroshan Dickwella(w), Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Embuldeniya, Vishwa Fernando, Praveen Jayawickrama

India (Playing XI): Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma(c), Hanuma Vihari, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

