LIVE India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test Day 2 Score and Match Updates

Bengaluru: Hello and welcome to the live cricket coverage of day 2 of the second test match between India and Sri Lanka here at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Jasprit Bumrah strikes early in the day for India. Overnight batter Lasith Embuldeniya gets out to a well directed bouncer.

Fast bowlers — Jasprit Bumrah (3/15), Mohammed Shami (2/18) — along with batter Shreyas Iyer (92) put India in a commanding position against Sri Lanka on the fast-paced opening day of the second and final Test (pink ball game) at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, here on Saturday.

Sri Lanka were 86-6 in their first innings at stumps, trailing by 166 runs against India. Niroshan Dickwella (13 off 29) and Lasith Embuldeniya (0) were unbeaten at the crease at the end of the day’s play in Bengaluru. After bowling out India for 252 in their first innings, Sri Lanka didn’t show much application during their batting as Bumrah and Shami got lots of movement under the lights and rattled the visitors’ top order.

Will Dickwella and Embuldeniya display some resistance today or will the Indian attack reign supreme again? Stay tuned for live updates.

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Dimuth Karunaratne(c), Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Niroshan Dickwella(w), Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Embuldeniya, Vishwa Fernando, Praveen Jayawickrama

India (Playing XI): Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma(c), Hanuma Vihari, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

Live Updates

  • 2:23 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs SL 2nd Test Day 2 Score: OUT!!! Two early wickets in the day for India and Just as we speak. OUT!!! Another wicket for India. Jasprit Bumrah picks up his first 5 wicket haul. Exceptional display of fast bowling. Sri Lanka’s main batter of the day Niroshan Dickwella gets a vicious bouncer and he gloves it straight to the wicketkeeper. Sri Lanka 100-9 after 34.4 overs.

  • 2:09 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs SL 2nd Test Day 2 Score: Ravichandran Ashwin from the other end for India. Left hander Lasith Embuldeniya on strike and some turn straight away. Just one run off the over. Sri Lanka 95-6 after 32 overs.

  • 2:05 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs SL 2nd Test Day 2 Score: FOUR!!! Sri Lanka starts with a boundary. It was not a bad ball, however, played well by Dickwella. Another FOUR!!! Same region but a little finer this time. 8 runs off the over. SL 94-6 after 31 overs.

  • 2:01 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs SL 2nd Test Day 2 Score: India will start with Jasprit Bumrah. Currently, there is some issue with the sight-screen. There is a swarm of bees in the ground now. The play has been stopped for a while.

  • 1:40 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs SL 2nd Test Day 2 Score: The sharp turn that Sri Lankan bowlers derived off the pitch coupled with the unpredictable bounce reminded of the Ahmedabad pink-ball game, where Indian spinners ruled the roost to win the game inside two days.

  • 1:27 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs SL 2nd Test Day 2 Score: The world cricket is yet to see a pink-ball game, out of 18 played so far, lasting the full distance. The games under flood lights, as of now, are being dominated by the bowlers and they won’t complain.

  • 1:24 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs SL 2nd Test Day 2 Score: Old warhorse Angelo Mathews (43 off 85 balls) and Charith Asalanka (5) had a 22-run stand for the fifth wicket but it did not last long with Axar Patel getting rid of the left-hander.

  • 1:13 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs SL 2nd Test Day 2 Score: Rishabh Pant counter-attacking 36-run knock and Iyer scintillating 92-run knock carry forward the recovery work and helped India post a decent 252 in their first innings.

  • 1:10 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs SL 2nd Test Day 2 Score: Shreyas Iyer’s aggression with the bat drove India to a position of strength after Sri Lanka made early inroads on a spinner-friendly track with the second Test heavily tilting in favour of the hosts, here on Saturday.

  • 1:08 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs SL 2nd Test Day 2 Score: Sri Lanka were 86-6 in their first innings at stumps, trailing by 166 runs against India. Niroshan Dickwella (13 off 29) and Lasith Embuldeniya (0) were unbeaten at the crease at the end of the day’s play in Bengaluru.