Bengaluru: Hello and welcome to the live cricket coverage of day 2 of the second test match between India and Sri Lanka here at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

DINNER: Currently Shreyas Iyer and Ravindra Jadeja have occupied the crease for India. Rishabh Pant departs after scoring a quickfire 50. Ravindra Jadeja joins Shreyas Iyer in the middle. Indian captain Rohit Sharma (47) departed just before his well deserved half century. Virat Kohli brief stay ended with just 13 runs under his name.

TEA: Mayank Agarwal and captain Rohit Sharma started well for India until Embuldeniya drew first blood for Sri Lanka. Currently, Hanuma Vihari and Rohit have taken India to 61/1 after 18 overs. Sri Lankan tail enders did not bother India much as they get bundled out for 109 in 35.4 overs. Jasprit Bumrah striked early in the day for India as overnight batter Lasith Embuldeniya got out to a well directed bouncer. Even Sri Lanka's main stay Niroshan Dickwella had no answer to Bumrah's brilliance. Ashwin picked up two wickets to clean up the tail.

Fast bowlers — Jasprit Bumrah (3/15), Mohammed Shami (2/18) — along with batter Shreyas Iyer (92) put India in a commanding position against Sri Lanka on the fast-paced opening day of the second and final Test (pink ball game) at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, here on Saturday.

Sri Lanka were 86-6 in their first innings at stumps, trailing by 166 runs against India. Niroshan Dickwella (13 off 29) and Lasith Embuldeniya (0) were unbeaten at the crease at the end of the day’s play in Bengaluru. After bowling out India for 252 in their first innings, Sri Lanka didn’t show much application during their batting as Bumrah and Shami got lots of movement under the lights and rattled the visitors’ top order.

Will Dickwella and Embuldeniya display some resistance today or will the Indian attack reign supreme again? Stay tuned for live updates.

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Dimuth Karunaratne(c), Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Niroshan Dickwella(w), Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Embuldeniya, Vishwa Fernando, Praveen Jayawickrama

India (Playing XI): Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma(c), Hanuma Vihari, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

