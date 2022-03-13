LIVE India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test Day 2 Score and Match Updates

Bengaluru: Hello and welcome to the live cricket coverage of day 2 of the second test match between India and Sri Lanka here at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

DINNER: Currently Shreyas Iyer and Ravindra Jadeja have occupied the crease for India. Rishabh Pant departs after scoring a quickfire 50. Ravindra Jadeja joins Shreyas Iyer in the middle. Indian captain Rohit Sharma (47) departed just before his well deserved half century. Virat Kohli brief stay ended with just 13 runs under his name.

TEA: Mayank Agarwal and captain Rohit Sharma started well for India until Embuldeniya drew first blood for Sri Lanka. Currently, Hanuma Vihari and Rohit have taken India to 61/1 after 18 overs. Sri Lankan tail enders did not bother India much as they get bundled out for 109 in 35.4 overs. Jasprit Bumrah striked early in the day for India as overnight batter Lasith Embuldeniya got out to a well directed bouncer. Even Sri Lanka's main stay Niroshan Dickwella had no answer to Bumrah's brilliance. Ashwin picked up two wickets to clean up the tail.

Fast bowlers — Jasprit Bumrah (3/15), Mohammed Shami (2/18) — along with batter Shreyas Iyer (92) put India in a commanding position against Sri Lanka on the fast-paced opening day of the second and final Test (pink ball game) at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, here on Saturday.

Sri Lanka were 86-6 in their first innings at stumps, trailing by 166 runs against India. Niroshan Dickwella (13 off 29) and Lasith Embuldeniya (0) were unbeaten at the crease at the end of the day’s play in Bengaluru. After bowling out India for 252 in their first innings, Sri Lanka didn’t show much application during their batting as Bumrah and Shami got lots of movement under the lights and rattled the visitors’ top order.

Will Dickwella and Embuldeniya display some resistance today or will the Indian attack reign supreme again? Stay tuned for live updates.

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Dimuth Karunaratne(c), Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Niroshan Dickwella(w), Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Embuldeniya, Vishwa Fernando, Praveen Jayawickrama

India (Playing XI): Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma(c), Hanuma Vihari, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

Live Updates

  • 6:34 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs SL 2nd Test Day 2 Score: The test match is moving at a rapid pace. It is only day 2 and India are leading by 339 runs in the 2nd innings at dinner.

  • 6:16 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs SL 2nd Test Day 2 Score: The approach has remained the same since Rishabh Pant got out. Praveen Jayawickrama has redeemed himself a bit with three big wickets. India are scoring at more than 4 runs per over. The lead has swelled up till 339. India now 196-5 after 45 overs.

  • 5:55 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs SL 2nd Test Day 2 Score: FOUR! Welcome to the bowling crease Suranga Lakmal says Pant. He just walks down the track and smashes him over mid-wicket for a boundary. FOUR!!! Shreyas Iyer joins in on the act this time. India 179-4 after 41 overs.

  • 5:50 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs SL 2nd Test Day 2 Score: Big Appeal for Caught Behind! Umpire does not think so. Sri Lanka sends it upstairs. It was a brush on the thigh pad. Shreyas Iyer survives. India 169-4 after 40 overs.

  • 5:41 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs SL 2nd Test Day 2 Score: FOUR!!! Pant is currently playing with the field now. FOUR!!! Another boundary in the over as Pant races to 35 in just 18 deliveries. India’s lead now goes past 300. India 159-4 after 38.2 overs.

  • 5:34 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs SL 2nd Test Day 2 Score: Rishabh Pant is currently stealing the thunder from Virat Kohli at his own ground. OUT!!! Jayawickrama is currently bowling brilliantly as he picks up the prized scalp of Kohli. It stays low and was crashing into the leg stump. India 147-4 after 36.3 overs.

  • 5:20 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs SL 2nd Test Day 2 Score: Virat Kohli is covering the line of the ball well. Exactly what Vihari failed to do on that ball. SIX!!! Rishabh Pant has arrived at the crease and arrived in style. India 126-3 after 34 overs.

  • 5:16 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs SL 2nd Test Day 2 Score: FOUR!!! What a shot from Kohli. Comes down the track and hits straight over the bowler’s head. OUT!!! Vihari goes for a sweep but misses it completely and the ball hits his stumps. Vihari (35) throws it away after a solid start. India 116-3 after 33.1 overs.

  • 5:07 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs SL 2nd Test Day 2 Score: Loud cheers of Kohli! Kohli! and RCB in the stadium. Virat Kohli has arrived in the middle and negotiates the over well. India 100-2 after 31 overs.

  • 5:05 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs SL 2nd Test Day 2 Score: OUT!!! Rohit Sharma (46) misses out on a well deserved half century as he hits it straight to Angelo Mathews fielding at long on.