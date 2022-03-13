LIVE India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test Day 2 Score and Match Updates

Bengaluru: Hello and welcome to the live cricket coverage of day 2 of the second test match between India and Sri Lanka here at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.Also Read - India vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Streaming 2nd Test: When And Where to Watch IND vs SL Stream Live Cricket Match Online And on TV

Ravindra Jadeja and Shreyas Iyer are currently building a steady partnership for India. The ball is doing a bit under the lights for the seamers.  Also Read - SAFF Championship 2021, India vs Sri Lanka: Sunil Chhetri and Co. Held to a Goalless Draw

DINNER: Currently Shreyas Iyer and Ravindra Jadeja have occupied the crease for India. Rishabh Pant departs after scoring a quickfire 50. Ravindra Jadeja joins Shreyas Iyer in the middle. Indian captain Rohit Sharma (47) departed just before his well deserved half century. Virat Kohli brief stay ended with just 13 runs under his name.  Also Read - SAFF Championship 2021 Match Highlights India vs Sri Lanka Match 5 Today Football Updates: Lack-Lustre India Play Out a Goalless Draw Against Sri Lanka

TEA: Mayank Agarwal and captain Rohit Sharma started well for India until Embuldeniya drew first blood for Sri Lanka. Currently, Hanuma Vihari and Rohit have taken India to 61/1 after 18 overs. Sri Lankan tail enders did not bother India much as they get bundled out for 109 in 35.4 overs. Jasprit Bumrah striked early in the day for India as overnight batter Lasith Embuldeniya got out to a well directed bouncer. Even Sri Lanka’s main stay Niroshan Dickwella had no answer to Bumrah’s brilliance. Ashwin picked up two wickets to clean up the tail.

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Dimuth Karunaratne(c), Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Niroshan Dickwella(w), Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Embuldeniya, Vishwa Fernando, Praveen Jayawickrama

India (Playing XI): Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma(c), Hanuma Vihari, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

  • 8:21 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs SL 2nd Test Day 2 Score: The ball is staying really low now. It was already difficult to bat and now it is getting difficult to keep wickets as well. It will be a herculean task for Pant to keep the wickets in the 4th innings. India 271-6 after 64 overs.

  • 8:06 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs SL 2nd Test Day 2 Score: FOUR!!! Short and wide and Shreyas just slashes hard at it. FOUR!! More runs for Shreyas. There is vacant space between 1st and 2nd slip and he just steers it nicely. India 258-6 after 61 overs.

  • 7:58 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs SL 2nd Test Day 2 Score: OUT!!! First wicket for Vishwa Fernando in the match. Yorker and Ravindra Jadeja had no answer to that. Stumps are all over the place. India 248-6 after 59 overs.

  • 7:54 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs SL 2nd Test Day 2 Score: Lasith Embuldeniya into the attack for Sri Lanka. He is tempting Shreyas Iyer to go for the big shot. Big appeal for LBW!!! Umpire denies it. Single and 50 up for Shreyas Iyer. Back to back 50’s for him. India 247-5 after 58.3 overs.

  • 7:47 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs SL 2nd Test Day 2 Score: Vishwa Fernando into the attack for Sri Lanka. This is getting uglier for Sri Lanka as the play progresses. Another 50 partnership for India. A maiden from Fernando comes to an end. India 237-5 after 57 overs.

  • 7:20 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs SL 2nd Test Day 2 Score: EDGED and FOUR!!! Lahiru Thirimanne is caught napping and goes it for a boundary behind the stumps. Under the lights – the ball is doing a bit for Suranga Lakmal. India 213-5 after 51 overs.

  • 7:09 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs SL 2nd Test Day 2 Score: FOUR!!! Great shot from Shreyas Iyer to begin the proceedings after dinner for India. 4 runs in the over for Jayawickrama. India 203-5 after 48.2 overs.

  • 7:06 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs SL 2nd Test Day 2 Score: Hello and welcome to the post dinner session of day 2 of the second test match between India and Sri Lanka. India is already leading by 342 runs till now with Shreyas Iyer and Ravindra Jadeja currently at the crease.

  • 6:34 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs SL 2nd Test Day 2 Score: The test match is moving at a rapid pace. It is only day 2 and India are leading by 339 runs in the 2nd innings at dinner.

  • 6:16 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs SL 2nd Test Day 2 Score: The approach has remained the same since Rishabh Pant got out. Praveen Jayawickrama has redeemed himself a bit with three big wickets. India are scoring at more than 4 runs per over. The lead has swelled up till 339. India now 196-5 after 45 overs.