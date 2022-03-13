LIVE India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test Day 2 Score and Match Updates

Bengaluru: Hello and welcome to the live cricket coverage of day 2 of the second test match between India and Sri Lanka here at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Mayank Agarwal and captain Rohit Sharma have started well for India as the lead goes past 150.

Sri Lankan tail enders do not bother India much as they get bundled out for 109 in 35.4 overs. Jasprit Bumrah striked early in the day for India as overnight batter Lasith Embuldeniya got out to a well directed bouncer. Even Sri Lanka's main stay Niroshan Dickwella had no answer to Bumrah's brilliance. Ashwin picked up two wickets to clean up the tail.

Fast bowlers — Jasprit Bumrah (3/15), Mohammed Shami (2/18) — along with batter Shreyas Iyer (92) put India in a commanding position against Sri Lanka on the fast-paced opening day of the second and final Test (pink ball game) at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, here on Saturday.

Sri Lanka were 86-6 in their first innings at stumps, trailing by 166 runs against India. Niroshan Dickwella (13 off 29) and Lasith Embuldeniya (0) were unbeaten at the crease at the end of the day’s play in Bengaluru. After bowling out India for 252 in their first innings, Sri Lanka didn’t show much application during their batting as Bumrah and Shami got lots of movement under the lights and rattled the visitors’ top order.

Will Dickwella and Embuldeniya display some resistance today or will the Indian attack reign supreme again? Stay tuned for live updates.

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Dimuth Karunaratne(c), Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Niroshan Dickwella(w), Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Embuldeniya, Vishwa Fernando, Praveen Jayawickrama

India (Playing XI): Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma(c), Hanuma Vihari, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

Live Updates

  • 3:51 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs SL 2nd Test Day 2 Score: Embuldeniya has some work cut out for him in the middle. There is no Praveen Jayawickrama on the field to support him. India lead stands at 200.

  • 3:46 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs SL 2nd Test Day 2 Score: FOUR!!! Bad ball from Embuldeniya. Rohit pounces on the short ball and collects a boundary. Brilliant follow up delivery from Embuldeniya. Just evades Rohit’s stumps. India 53-1 after 13.4 overs.

  • 3:40 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs SL 2nd Test Day 2 Score: LOUD Appeal for LBW!!! Umpire denies it and at first sight – it does look high. Just clipping the wickets and Vishwa Fernando would consider himself unlucky. Maiden over by Fernando. The lead is now at 186 runs. India 43-1 after 12 overs.

  • 3:31 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs SL 2nd Test Day 2 Score: Down the track and FOUR!!! Mayank Agarwal plays it over the covers fielder for a boundary. OUT!!! Lasith Embuldeniya gets his revenge. Mayank was just outside the off stump and the balls finds his edge. India 42-1 after 10.4 overs.

  • 3:23 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs SL 2nd Test Day 2 Score: FOUR!!! Reverse sweep from Rohit. Brilliant shot and effectively played. He tries another reverse sweep on the next ball but to no avail this time. EDGED and DROPPED!!! A chance goes begging in the slip. India 35-0 after 9 overs.

  • 3:19 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs SL 2nd Test Day 2 Score: FOUR!! Drifting down the leg side and Mayank Agarwal just guides it fine. FOUR!!! Another brilliant shot from Mayank Agarwal. He is dealing in boundaries at the moment. India 31-0 after 8 overs.

  • 3:08 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs SL 2nd Test Day 2 Score: SHOT!!! Just firm defense from Rohit and he collects two runs. Praveen Jayawickrama has hurt himself while fielding. The physio is on the field and currently tending to him. India 21-0 after 6.5 overs.

  • 3:00 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs SL 2nd Test Day 2 Score: INSIDE EDGE!!! but no damage done. FOUR!!! This time played deliberately by Mayank Agarwal and goes between the first and second slip for a boundary. India 10-0 after 5 overs.

  • 2:53 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs SL 2nd Test Day 2 Score: Indian seamers did not get much help early in the day. Even, Lakmal is not able to extract anything for now. FOUR!!! Mayank Agarwal off the mark with a boundary. India 5-0 after 3.2 overs.

  • 2:46 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs SL 2nd Test Day 2 Score: Mayank Agarwal and Rohit Sharma will look to make amends in the second innings. Sri Lanka too has started with Lasith Embuldeniya and Suranga Lakmal for now and will look to make early inroads.