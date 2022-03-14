LIVE Ind vs SL 2nd Test Day 3

Bengaluru: Hello and welcome to the live cricket coverage of day 3 of the second test match between India and Sri Lanka here at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.Also Read - Virat Kohli: Former English Cricketer Highlights Technical Flaw Affecting His Batting, Says Been There For A While

The hosts after another clinical show find themselves nine wickets away from a win against Sri Lanka ahead of Day 3. For India, there have been multiple stars. If it was Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer with the bat, Jasprit Bumrah once again showed why he is among the best in the world. Now, the bowlers have a duty to knock off nine more wickets. How long can the Lankans keep India at bay? Also Read - 'Virat Kohli's Strategy Against Spin is Surprising' - Dinesh Karthik on Ex-IND Captain's Dismissal vs SL

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Dimuth Karunaratne(c), Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Niroshan Dickwella(w), Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Embuldeniya, Vishwa Fernando, Praveen Jayawickrama Also Read - Pink Ball Test: Rahul Dravid-Virat Kohli Congratulate SL Player Suranga Lakmal For THIS Reason | WATCH VIDEO

India (Playing XI): Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma(c), Hanuma Vihari, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

Check India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test Day 3 Live Cricket Score, IND vs SL 2nd Test Day 3 Live Score and IND vs SL Day Night Test Live Streaming Online, IND vs SL 2nd Test Day 3 Dream11 Prediction Today and India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test Day 3 Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction.