Bengaluru: Hello and welcome to the live cricket coverage of day 3 of the second test match between India and Sri Lanka here at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The hosts after another clinical show find themselves nine wickets away from a win against Sri Lanka ahead of Day 3. For India, there have been multiple stars. If it was Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer with the bat, Jasprit Bumrah once again showed why he is among the best in the world. Now, the bowlers have a duty to knock off nine more wickets. How long can the Lankans keep India at bay?

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Dimuth Karunaratne(c), Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Niroshan Dickwella(w), Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Embuldeniya, Vishwa Fernando, Praveen Jayawickrama

India (Playing XI): Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma(c), Hanuma Vihari, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

  • 2:56 PM IST

    LIVE | Pink-Ball Test, Day 3: Suddenly the complexion of the game has changed. Indian spinners on a roll, Karunaratne now key for Lanka.

  • 2:54 PM IST

    LIVE | Pink-Ball Test, Day 3: Quicker one from Jadeja does the trick. Matthews departs for a duck. Things are finally happening.

  • 2:52 PM IST

    LIVE | Pink-Ball Test, Day 3: Ashwin finally removes Mendis after an aggressive fifty. Mendis came down the track was beaten by Ashwin and Pant did the rest. LIVE | SL: 98/2 | IND Needs 8 Wickets to Win

  • 2:41 PM IST

    LIVE | Pink-Ball Test, Day 3: The mindset is to play shots and as of now – they are coming off. Jadeja should not be disappointed. One feels the wicket is round the corner. LIVE | SL: 90/1 | IND Needs 9 Wickets to Win

  • 2:32 PM IST

    LIVE | Pink-Ball Test, Day 3: It has been a really good 30 minutes for Sri Lanka. Mendis and Karunaratne are batting with a lot of positivity. This should not bother the Indians as it could give way to a chance soon. LIVE | SL: 74/1 | IND Need 9 Wickets to Win

  • 2:22 PM IST

    LIVE | Pink-Ball Test, Day 3: This has been an entertaining little session thus far. The Lankan batters have shown intent and have been adventurous as well.

  • 2:18 PM IST

    LIVE | Pink-Ball Test, Day 3: Looks like the Lankans have decided they will not hang around. They are playing their shots and as of now it is coming off. The point is – for how long can they continue this? LIVE | SL: 55/1 | IND Need 9 Wickets to Win

  • 2:06 PM IST

    LIVE | Pink-Ball Test, Day 3: Bumrah from the other end. The ball has kept low, that will start playing with the batter’s mind. LIVE SL: 37/1 | IND Need 9 Wickets

  • 2:02 PM IST

    LIVE | Pink-Ball Test, Day 3: Intent, that is a positive start for Sri Lanka. Karunaratne steps down the track and picks up a boundary. They have to keep that on for a long time, now that is the challenge. A reverse-sweep, being pro-active the skipper. This could be fun. Another boundary straight past Kohli at slip.

  • 2:00 PM IST

    LIVE | Pink-Ball Test, Day 3: India start with spin and it is Jadeja. Was expected. BIG opportunity for Kusal Mendis to show his prowess.