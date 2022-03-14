LIVE Ind vs SL 2nd Test Day 3

Bengaluru: Hello and welcome to the live cricket coverage of day 3 of the second test match between India and Sri Lanka here at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Updates: Sri Lanka have finally shown some intent with the bat in this series. The overnight batters, Kusal Mendis and skipper, Dimuth Karunaratne came out with good, positive intent of scoring runs and they have managed to score 123 runs in the first session of Day 3, although, at the cost of three wickets. Kusal Mendis and Dimuth Karunaratne continued from where they left off on Day 2 and the Lankans got off to a brisk start. Both Karunaratne and Mendis were playing their shots and looked at ease for a while. Although, Mendis perished on 54 and then the tourists lost wickets in quick succession.

The hosts after another clinical show find themselves nine wickets away from a win against Sri Lanka ahead of Day 3. For India, there have been multiple stars. If it was Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer with the bat, Jasprit Bumrah once again showed why he is among the best in the world. Now, the bowlers have a duty to knock off nine more wickets. How long can the Lankans keep India at bay?

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Dimuth Karunaratne(c), Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Niroshan Dickwella(w), Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Embuldeniya, Vishwa Fernando, Praveen Jayawickrama

India (Playing XI): Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma(c), Hanuma Vihari, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

  • 6:06 PM IST

    LIVE | Pink-Ball Test, Day 3: Ashwin: I am not giving it a thought as to what I need to accomplish in a game. It has become more about how I build up into a series. The pink ball was a bit of a challenge this game as we are coming from a red-ball game and the ball behaves differently, so it took a couple of overs every time we got into a spell. It is about being there in the moment, getting into the spell and getting into rhythm. I enjoyed the spell today. It is a combination of a lot of things and it is an internal battle to try and understand the rhythm and pace I want to bowl. I thought the Ahmedabad pitch was much quicker and had more bounce than this one. Whenever the batsmen was getting beaten it was by a big margin. I thought Dimuth batted beautifully, whenever he used his feet it was a touch difficult to try and pull the length back. It was a different challenge but nonetheless a new experience. When I was bowling over the wicket he (Mendis) was covering the angle nicely and that’s why I went round the wicket.

  • 6:02 PM IST

    LIVE | Pink-Ball Test, Day 3: It was a Test that was dominated by the bowlers, in spite of those knocks from Shreyas Iyer and Dimuth Karunaratne. India opted to bat first on a slow track and it was Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant who made sure that they post a competitive total on the board.

  • 6:01 PM IST
    LIVE | Pink-Ball Test, Day 3: It was Ravichandran Ashwin who picked up four wickets while Jasprit Bumrah finished with three wickets to his name. Karunaratne was delaying team Indias’s win but then came Bumrah who knocked his middle stump over and it was only a matter of time before they were bowled out. Only positive for Sri Lanka apart from Dimuth Karunaratne’s hundred was that they went past the 200-run mark for the first time in the series.
  • 5:55 PM IST

    LIVE | Pink-Ball Test, Day 3: India had to pick 6 wickets in the second session to win the match and their bowling attack has been sensational to wrap things up rather quickly. Although, it was Dimuth Karunaratne who stood strong in between India’s victory and it was one of the best knocks played on a tricky wicket.

  • 5:52 PM IST

    LIVE | Pink-Ball Test, Day 3: They’ve pocketed another 12 points in the wtc23 table – loopy delivery outside off, was the off-break and Fernando couldn’t resist – went for the big slog-sweep, gets a big thick toe-edge that went nowhere. Shami comes in from mid-off and grabs the dolly. Happy faces all around as India end their home summer on a high.

  • 5:47 PM IST

    LIVE | Pink-Ball Test, Day 3: Ashwin to Fernando: OUT! Caught by Shami!! That’s it, India win by 238 runs and wrap up the series 2-0. Fernando c Shami b Ashwin 2(6)

  • 5:43 PM IST
    LIVE | Pink-Ball Test, Day 3: Big shock for Sri Lanka as they lose three wickets in quick succession. First it was set batsman Dimuth Karunaratne followed by Lasith Embuldeniya and now Suranga Lakmal joins them in the pavilion. India on the verge of inflicting a white-wash ! SL 208/9
  • 5:29 PM IST

    LIVE | Pink-Ball Test, Day 3: Ashwin to Embuldeniya: FOUR! gentle start from Ashwin, strays one well down leg, skids through and beats Pant as well – runs away for four byes. SL 204/6 (56)

  • 5:25 PM IST

    Multiple 100s in D/N Tests
    3 M Labuschagne
    2 Asad Shafiq/ D Karunarate

  • 5:25 PM IST

    STAT: Most Test 100s among SL openers
    16 M Atapattu
    14 D KARUNARATNE
    13 S Jayasuriya