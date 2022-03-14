LIVE Ind vs SL 2nd Test Day 3

Bengaluru: Hello and welcome to the live cricket coverage of day 3 of the second test match between India and Sri Lanka here at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Updates: Sri Lanka have finally shown some intent with the bat in this series. The overnight batters, Kusal Mendis and skipper, Dimuth Karunaratne came out with good, positive intent of scoring runs and they have managed to score 123 runs in the first session of Day 3, although, at the cost of three wickets. Kusal Mendis and Dimuth Karunaratne continued from where they left off on Day 2 and the Lankans got off to a brisk start. Both Karunaratne and Mendis were playing their shots and looked at ease for a while. Although, Mendis perished on 54 and then the tourists lost wickets in quick succession.

The hosts after another clinical show find themselves nine wickets away from a win against Sri Lanka ahead of Day 3. For India, there have been multiple stars. If it was Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer with the bat, Jasprit Bumrah once again showed why he is among the best in the world. Now, the bowlers have a duty to knock off nine more wickets. How long can the Lankans keep India at bay?

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Dimuth Karunaratne(c), Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Niroshan Dickwella(w), Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Embuldeniya, Vishwa Fernando, Praveen Jayawickrama

India (Playing XI): Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma(c), Hanuma Vihari, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

