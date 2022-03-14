LIVE Ind vs SL 2nd Test Day 3

Bengaluru: Hello and welcome to the live cricket coverage of day 3 of the second test match between India and Sri Lanka here at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The hosts after another clinical show find themselves nine wickets away from a win against Sri Lanka ahead of Day 3. For India, there have been multiple stars. If it was Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer with the bat, Jasprit Bumrah once again showed why he is among the best in the world. Now, the bowlers have a duty to knock off nine more wickets. How long can the Lankans keep India at bay?

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Dimuth Karunaratne(c), Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Niroshan Dickwella(w), Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Embuldeniya, Vishwa Fernando, Praveen Jayawickrama

India (Playing XI): Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma(c), Hanuma Vihari, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

  • 1:33 PM IST

    LIVE | Pink-Ball Test, Day 3: On this day, 21 years ago Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman put on that epic partnership against Australia at the Eden Gardens. India was following-on and it was the duo that put India in a winning position from nowhere.

  • 1:24 PM IST

    LIVE | Pink-Ball Test, Day 3: Will it be spin and pace to start proceedings or will Rohit start with two pacers? All questions will have answers as play starts in moments.

  • 1:20 PM IST

    LIVE | Pink-Ball Test, Day 3: The two batters in the middle – Karunaratne and Mendis – have a huge role today. They would first look to see off the first hour. They should also look to be positive and getting runs.

  • 1:18 PM IST

    LIVE | Pink-Ball Test, Day 3: From here, it will be over to the IPL where the overseas stars will join the Indians in the biggest T20 league in the world. This year – the IPL promises to be bigger and better.

  • 12:54 PM IST

    LIVE | Pink-Ball Test, Day 3: Rohit Sharma has not a single game – be it white-ball or red – and he would like to keep it that day as Monday promises to be the last day of the homes series. You could see fielders in attacking positions as India is way ahead in the game.

  • 12:50 PM IST

    LIVE | Pink-Ball Test, Day 3: Rishabh Pant set Sunday alight as he hit the fastest fifty by an Indian smashing legendary Kapil Dev’s record. While Pant was in the middle, it was entertainment all along.

  • 12:44 PM IST

    LIVE Ind vs SL 2nd Test Day 3: India well and truly in control of the game. Hello and welcome to the LIVE blog of the Pink-Ball Test between India and Sri Lanka. Ahead of the third day – which could be the last of the home series – India need nine wickets to win and that looks like the most likely result as the Lankans need a mammoth 419 on a crumbling wicket.