LIVE | India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI Score: Rohit Sharma-Shubman Gill Off To A Flyer

India Vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Follow minute-by-minute buzz of the Thiruvananthapuram ODI that starts at 1:30 PM IST on Sunday, January 15. Check LIVE Streaming details. 

Updated: January 15, 2023 1:58 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

Rohit Sharma (C)

11* (19) 0x4, 1x6

Shubman Gill

30 (24) 7x4, 0x6

Kasun Rajitha

(3.1-1-9-0)*

Wanindu Hasaranga

(1-0-3-0)
Now that hosts India have pocketed the three-match ODI series versus Sri Lanka, the third and final ODI that takes place on Sunday would be a dead-rubber, but considering it is the year of the ODI World Cup – every ODI would be important. The hosts are expected to test the bench, let’s wait for the toss to see the XI.

IND Probable XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami/Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav/Yuzvendra Chahal

SL Probable XI: Nuwanidu Fernando, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis (wk), Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha

  • 1:58 PM IST

    LIVE | India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI Score: India are opening up here. After Rohit Sharma hit Lahiru Kumara for a six on the first ball, Shubman Gill hits four back-to-back boundaries. Simply brutal from Gill. IND 42/0 (6)

  • 1:53 PM IST

    LIVE | India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI Score: India are slowly getting into groove. Shubamn Gill breaks free against Kasun Rajitha with two boundaries in an over. IND 19/0 (5)

  • 1:51 PM IST

    LIVE | India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI Score: Class from Shubman Gill. The India opener drives a Lahiru Kumara delivery wide of backward point to hit the first boundary of the day. IND 11/0 (4)

  • 1:44 PM IST

    LIVE | India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI Score: First runs off the bat for India. Tight bowling from the Lankan pacers as Indian openers are finding it hard to score. IND 5/0 (3)

  • 1:41 PM IST

    LIVE | India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI Score: Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill open the innings for India. Kasun Rajitha starts with a maiden over for Sri Lanka. Four leg byes in the second from Lahiru Kumara. IND 4/0 (2)

    LIVE BUZZ | India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI: Fans question the absence of Ishan Kishan from the game. Kishan hit the fastest ODI double-century in his last outing. The management is showing faith in Shubman Gill.

    Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Avishka Fernando, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kusal Mendis(w), Ashen Bandara, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chamika Karunaratne, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara
    India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

Published Date: January 15, 2023 1:35 PM IST

Updated Date: January 15, 2023 1:58 PM IST