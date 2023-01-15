Home

LIVE BLOG | India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI Score: Gill-Kohli DOMINATE

India Vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Follow ball-by-ball commentary of the Thiruvananthapuram ODI, Sunday, January 15. Check LIVE Streaming details.

Summary Full Scorecard Summary Full Scorecardहिन्दी Commentary Schedule India 190/1 (29.3) Run Rate: (Current: 6.44) Last Wicket: Rohit Sharma (C) c Avishka Fernando b Chamika Karunaratne 42 (49) - 95/1 in 15.2 Over Shubman Gill 95 * (84) 11x4, 2x6 Virat Kohli 43 (44) 4x4, 0x6 Jeffrey Vandersay (5.3-0-38-0) * Nuwanidu Fernando (1-0-13-0)

LIVE Updates | India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI

Now that hosts India have pocketed the three-match ODI series versus Sri Lanka, the third and final ODI that takes place on Sunday would be a dead-rubber, but considering it is the year of the ODI World Cup – every ODI would be important. The hosts are expected to test the bench, let’s wait for the toss to see the XI.

Playing XIs

IND: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

SL: Avishka Fernando, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kusal Mendis(w), Ashen Bandara, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chamika Karunaratne, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara

