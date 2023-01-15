  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE BLOG | India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI Score: Gill-Kohli DOMINATE
live

LIVE BLOG | India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI Score: Gill-Kohli DOMINATE

India Vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Follow ball-by-ball commentary of the Thiruvananthapuram ODI, Sunday, January 15. Check LIVE Streaming details. 

Published: January 15, 2023 3:29 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

Shubman Gill

95* (84) 11x4, 2x6

Virat Kohli

43 (44) 4x4, 0x6

Jeffrey Vandersay

(5.3-0-38-0)*

Nuwanidu Fernando

(1-0-13-0)
 Ind vs SL live score, Ind vs SL live cricket score, Ind vs SL live updates, Ind vs SL live online score, Ind vs SL live scorecard, Ind vs SL live score streaming, , India Playing XI, India predicted XI, India Likely XI, India vs Sri Lanka, Ind vs SL, India vs Sri Lanka squads, Team India, BCCI, BCCI News, India vs Sri Lanka live streaming, India vs Sri Lanka schedule, Ind vs SL Squads, India vs Sri Lanka ODIs, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, India vs Sri Lanka ODI squads, Thiruvananthapuram
India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI LIVE Updates

LIVE Updates | India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI

Now that hosts India have pocketed the three-match ODI series versus Sri Lanka, the third and final ODI that takes place on Sunday would be a dead-rubber, but considering it is the year of the ODI World Cup – every ODI would be important. The hosts are expected to test the bench, let’s wait for the toss to see the XI.

Also Read:

Playing XIs

IND: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

SL: Avishka Fernando, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kusal Mendis(w), Ashen Bandara, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chamika Karunaratne, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara

Live Updates

  • 3:35 PM IST

  • 3:35 PM IST

    LIVE BLOG | India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI Score: Both Kohli and Gill are nearing landmarks. For Kohli, he has another fifty on his radar, while Gill has a century in sight. LIVE | 181/1 in 28 overs vs SL

  • 3:28 PM IST

    LIVE BLOG | India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI Score: Both the Indian players are looking to dominate proceedings at the Greenfield. With wickets in hand, the approach is bang on. Only a flurry of wickets can get the visitors back in the game. LIVE | Ind: 17/1 in 27 overs vs SL

  • 3:15 PM IST

    LIVE BLOG | Ind vs SL, 3rd ODI Score: DRS saves Gill. The Lankans take a desperate review and come up at the wrong end. India is well and truly in control of the game. India eye massive total.

  • 3:09 PM IST

    LIVE BLOG | Ind vs SL, 3rd ODI Score: Gill is surely making the most of his chances. He knows there is an Ishan Kishan waiting in the wings. Kohli has played more than 20 balls and has got his eye in. Kohli may look to play out the 50 overs and the rest may look to play around him. The 50 partnership comes up. LIVE | Ind: 147/1 in 23 overs vs SL

  • 3:00 PM IST

    LIVE BLOG | Ind vs SL, 3rd ODI Score: Gill has brought up his sixth ODI fifty and has done it at more than a run-a-ball. Kohli, on the other hand, is dominating proceedings here. India looking good for a massive total. LIVE | Ind: 136/1 in 21 vs SL

  • 2:51 PM IST

    LIVE BLOG | Ind vs SL, 3rd ODI Score: While Gill has been aggressive, Kohli has taken it to the next level since he walked in. Gill is a run away from a fifty, he has deserved it. LIVE | Ind: 117/1 in 19 overs vs SL

  • 2:48 PM IST

    LIVE BLOG | Ind vs SL, 3rd ODI Score: Good start from India. They now have a solid platform to get to a mammoth score. The Lankans just not testing the Indian batters a lot and the pitch is not making life any better for them.

  • 2:38 PM IST

    LIVE BLOG | Ind vs SL, 3rd ODI Score: Virat Kohli gets off the mark with his trademark off-side drive. 100 comes up for India too. IND 101/1 (16)

  • 2:36 PM IST

    LIVE | India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI Score: Rohit Sharma hits straight to the fielder at deep backward square leg. The India captain is not happy with the shot and goes back for 42. IND 95/1 (15.2)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: January 15, 2023 3:29 PM IST