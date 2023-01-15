Home

LIVE BLOG | Ind vs SL, 3rd ODI Score: Early Wickets Put India On Top

India Vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Follow ball-by-ball commentary of the Thiruvananthapuram ODI, Sunday, January 15. Check LIVE Streaming details.

Summary Full Scorecard Summary Full Scorecardहिन्दी Commentary Schedule India VS Sri Lanka 390/5 (50.0) 37/4 (8.5) Run Rate: (Current: 4.19) SL need 354 runs in 247 balls at 8.59 rpo Last Wicket: Nuwanidu Fernando b Mohammed Siraj 19 (27) - 35/4 in 7.3 Over Dasun Shanaka (C) 4 * (7) 1x4, 0x6 Wanindu Hasaranga 1 (4) 0x4, 0x6 Mohammad Shami (4.5-1-19-1) * Mohammed Siraj (4-0-16-3)

India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI LIVE Updates

Virat Kohli dished out another batting masterclass on a placid pitch with his 46th ODI century while Shubman Gill strengthened his chances of being a long-term opener with his second hundred as they propelled India to a mammoth 390/5 against Sri Lanka in the third match of the series at Greenfield International Stadium here on Sunday.

In his typical style, Kohli was off the blocks quickly and anchored the innings for the large part to be unbeaten on 166 off 110 balls. In his third century in the last four ODI innings, Kohli hit 13 fours and eight sixes, hitting the Sri Lanka bowlers all over the park.

Brief scores: India 390/5 in 50 overs (Virat Kohli 166 not out, Shubman Gill 116; Kasun Rajitha 2/81, Lahiru Kumara 2/87) against Sri Lanka

Playing XIs

IND: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

SL: Avishka Fernando, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kusal Mendis(w), Ashen Bandara, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chamika Karunaratne, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara

