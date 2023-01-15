  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE BLOG | Ind vs SL, 3rd ODI Score: Early Wickets Put India On Top
live

LIVE BLOG | Ind vs SL, 3rd ODI Score: Early Wickets Put India On Top

India Vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Follow ball-by-ball commentary of the Thiruvananthapuram ODI, Sunday, January 15. Check LIVE Streaming details. 

Updated: January 15, 2023 6:28 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

Dasun Shanaka (C)

4* (7) 1x4, 0x6

Wanindu Hasaranga

1 (4) 0x4, 0x6

Mohammad Shami

(4.5-1-19-1)*

Mohammed Siraj

(4-0-16-3)
 Ind vs SL live score, Ind vs SL live cricket score, Ind vs SL live updates, Ind vs SL live online score, Ind vs SL live scorecard, Ind vs SL live score streaming, , India Playing XI, India predicted XI, India Likely XI, India vs Sri Lanka, Ind vs SL, India vs Sri Lanka squads, Team India, BCCI, BCCI News, India vs Sri Lanka live streaming, India vs Sri Lanka schedule, Ind vs SL Squads, India vs Sri Lanka ODIs, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, India vs Sri Lanka ODI squads, Thiruvananthapuram
India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI LIVE Updates

LIVE Updates | India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI

Virat Kohli dished out another batting masterclass on a placid pitch with his 46th ODI century while Shubman Gill strengthened his chances of being a long-term opener with his second hundred as they propelled India to a mammoth 390/5 against Sri Lanka in the third match of the series at Greenfield International Stadium here on Sunday.

Also Read:

In his typical style, Kohli was off the blocks quickly and anchored the innings for the large part to be unbeaten on 166 off 110 balls. In his third century in the last four ODI innings, Kohli hit 13 fours and eight sixes, hitting the Sri Lanka bowlers all over the park.

Brief scores: India 390/5 in 50 overs (Virat Kohli 166 not out, Shubman Gill 116; Kasun Rajitha 2/81, Lahiru Kumara 2/87) against Sri Lanka

Playing XIs

IND: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

SL: Avishka Fernando, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kusal Mendis(w), Ashen Bandara, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chamika Karunaratne, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara

Live Updates

  • 6:38 PM IST

    LIVE BLOG | Ind vs SL, 3rd ODI Score: Sri Lanka is struggling to make runs after losing four quick wickets. one runs from Shami’s over.

    SL 37/4 (9)


  • 6:35 PM IST

  • 6:35 PM IST

    LIVE BLOG | Ind vs SL, 3rd ODI Score: Shami comes to bowl the ninth over.

  • 6:34 PM IST

    LIVE BLOG | Ind vs SL, 3rd ODI Score: It was a good over for India as Siraj picked up a wicket and just gave one run. Sri Lanka is still searching for a good partnership.
    SL 36/4 (8)

  • 6:31 PM IST

    LIVE BLOG | Ind vs SL, 3rd ODI Score: WICKET!!!!!!! What impressive bowling by Mohammed Siraj. Sri Lanka is not into a good rhythm.

    SL 35/4 (7.3)

  • 6:29 PM IST

    LIVE BLOG | Ind vs SL, 3rd ODI Score: Siraj comes to bowl the eighth over.

  • 6:28 PM IST

    LIVE BLOG | Ind vs SL, 3rd ODI Score: WICKET WICKET WICKET!!!.. Sri Lanka’s side is struggling to make a good partnership. Charith Asalanka departs.
    SL 35/3 (7)

  • 6:23 PM IST

    LIVE BLOG | Ind vs SL, 3rd ODI Score: The batters are taking time on the crease as Siraj already picked up two wickets. This was a good over for Sri Lanka as the batters smashed nine runs.

    SL 31/2 (6)

  • 6:19 PM IST

    LIVE BLOG | Ind vs SL, 3rd ODI Score: Woah that was a great maiden over from Shami, Sri Lanka batters are under pressure after losing two wickets in quick succession.

    SL 22/2 (5)

  • 6:16 PM IST

    LIVE BLOG | Ind vs SL, 3rd ODI Score: Mohammed Shami comes to bowl the fifth over.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: January 15, 2023 6:17 PM IST

Updated Date: January 15, 2023 6:28 PM IST