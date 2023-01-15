Home

LIVE BLOG | India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI Score: Gill, Kohli Tons Power Hosts

India Vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Follow ball-by-ball commentary of the Thiruvananthapuram ODI, Sunday, January 15. Check LIVE Streaming details.

Summary Full Scorecard Summary Full Scorecardहिन्दी Commentary Schedule India 343/3 (46.1) Run Rate: (Current: 7.43) Last Wicket: Shreyas Iyer c sub Dhananjaya de Silva b Lahiru Kumara 38 (32) - 334/3 in 45.3 Over Virat Kohli 134 * (97) 11x4, 5x6 KL Rahul (W) 1 (2) 0x4, 0x6 Kasun Rajitha (8.1-1-60-1) * Lahiru Kumara (8-1-62-1)

Now that hosts India have pocketed the three-match ODI series versus Sri Lanka, the third and final ODI that takes place on Sunday would be a dead-rubber, but considering it is the year of the ODI World Cup – every ODI would be important. The hosts are expected to test the bench, let’s wait for the toss to see the XI.

IND: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

SL: Avishka Fernando, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kusal Mendis(w), Ashen Bandara, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chamika Karunaratne, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara

