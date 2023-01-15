  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE BLOG | India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI Score: Gill, Kohli Tons Power Hosts
live

LIVE BLOG | India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI Score: Gill, Kohli Tons Power Hosts

India Vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Follow ball-by-ball commentary of the Thiruvananthapuram ODI, Sunday, January 15. Check LIVE Streaming details. 

Updated: January 15, 2023 5:05 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

Virat Kohli

134* (97) 11x4, 5x6

KL Rahul (W)

1 (2) 0x4, 0x6

Kasun Rajitha

(8.1-1-60-1)*

Lahiru Kumara

(8-1-62-1)
 Ind vs SL live score, Ind vs SL live cricket score, Ind vs SL live updates, Ind vs SL live online score, Ind vs SL live scorecard, Ind vs SL live score streaming, , India Playing XI, India predicted XI, India Likely XI, India vs Sri Lanka, Ind vs SL, India vs Sri Lanka squads, Team India, BCCI, BCCI News, India vs Sri Lanka live streaming, India vs Sri Lanka schedule, Ind vs SL Squads, India vs Sri Lanka ODIs, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, India vs Sri Lanka ODI squads, Thiruvananthapuram
India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI LIVE Updates

LIVE Updates | India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI

Now that hosts India have pocketed the three-match ODI series versus Sri Lanka, the third and final ODI that takes place on Sunday would be a dead-rubber, but considering it is the year of the ODI World Cup – every ODI would be important. The hosts are expected to test the bench, let’s wait for the toss to see the XI.

Also Read:

Playing XIs

IND: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

SL: Avishka Fernando, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kusal Mendis(w), Ashen Bandara, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chamika Karunaratne, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara

Live Updates

  • 5:04 PM IST

    LIVE BLOG | India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI Score: Iyer departs. Hard length, losing his shape and skewing it only to cover where he is caught. Kohli continues to dominate as he is joined by KL Rahul. LIVE | Ind: 335/3 in 46 overs vs SL

  • 4:48 PM IST

    LIVE BLOG | India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI Score: And there you go, KING Kohli has smashed his 46th ODI century. His innings were laced with 10 fours and a six. He is back to what he does best, which is hit centuries.

  • 4:39 PM IST

    LIVE BLOG | Ind vs SL, 3rd ODI Score: Not a good sight on the field. Virat Kohli hits a four to move to 99 but most importantly Ashen Bandara and Jeffrey Vandersay has collided and have injured themselves. Medical staff of both teams are out in the middle and have been stretchered out.

  • 4:27 PM IST

    LIVE BLOG | Ind vs SL, 3rd ODI Score: Virat Kohli is a beast for a reason. The right-hander is going bonkers against the Sri Lankan bowlers and looks all set for his third consecutive hundred in ODIs. No.46 on cards? IND 274/2 (40)

  • 4:18 PM IST

    LIVE BLOG | Ind vs SL, 3rd ODI Score: 250 up for India and Shreyas Iyer welcomes Wanindu Hasaranga with a huge six. The Indians are at their dominating best today. IND 258/2 (38)

  • 4:08 PM IST

    LIVE BLOG | Ind vs SL, 3rd ODI Score: Shubman Gill’s departure didn’t bog down Virat Kohli. The former India skipper is keeping in same vein in the middle. IND 235/2 (35)

  • 4:00 PM IST

    LIVE BLOG | India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI Score: OUT! Shubman Gill is clean bowled by Kasun Rajitha for 116. Huge wicket for India. IND 226/2 (33.4)

  • 3:54 PM IST

    LIVE BLOG | India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI Score: Drink are on the field. The second wicket stand between Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli is 129 runs now and if things go like this way, 400 is on cards. IND 224/1 (33)

  • 3:42 PM IST

    LIVE BLOG | India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI Score: What an innings this has been from Shubman Gill, he has hit his first ODI century at home. And while he has reached a century, Kohli has hit his 64th ODI fifty. India is on top at the moment.

  • 3:35 PM IST

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: January 15, 2023 5:04 PM IST

Updated Date: January 15, 2023 5:05 PM IST