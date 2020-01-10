Live Updates

  • 9:52 PM IST

    IND vs SL Live Updates: OUT! Washington Sundar removes Angelo Mathews for 31. Mathews holes out, Sundar shows smartness and courage. He tosses this up well outside off, Mathews looks to go for a big one. He gets down on one knee and looks to drag his sweep from there. He ends up hitting it off the toe end of the bat. It lobs towards long-off. Manish Pandey charges in from long-off and takes a good catch diving in front. A good stand, not in the context of the game but in general has been broken. Sri Lanka 95/5 in 11.3 overs, need 107 runs to win vs India (201/6)

  • 9:50 PM IST

    FOUR! Played nice and fine – 10 from the over. Shorter and outside off, de Silva just opens the face of the bat and guides it nice and fine on the offside for a boundary. Sri Lanka 88/4 in 11 overs, need 114 runs to win vs India (201/6)

  • 9:44 PM IST
    SIX! Sri Lanka have stepped on the gas here! 25 in the last 7 balls. Dhananjaya makes room and Chahal tosses it up outside off. Dhananjaya lofts it over covers and it goes all the way. They need to keep going. SL 75/4 in 9.4 overs vs IND ( 201/6)
  • 9:40 PM IST

    IND vs SL 3rd T20I Live Score and Updates: SIX! Into the stands! End of a huge over. 19 from it, Sundar has been taken to cleaners here by both Mathews and de Silva. This is tossed up on middle, Mathews lofts it with ease over the long-on fence and it goes all the way. Sri Lanka 67/1 in 9 overs, need 135 runs to win vs India (201/6)

  • 9:38 PM IST
    Sri Lanka getting a move on here in Pune. FOUR! Dhananjaya de Silva joins the act now. Not off the middle but he won’t care. Shorter and around off, DeSilva looks to loft it over the covers off the back foot. The ball though squirts off the outside edge and goes through backward point for a boundary.
  • 9:37 PM IST

  • 9:37 PM IST

    SIX! Finally, some intent is shown by a Sri Lankan batsman. The veteran Angelo Mathews brings out the slog sweep and nails it. Clears the mid-wicket fence. Sri Lanka 55/4 in 8.1 overs vs India (201/6)

  • 9:30 PM IST

    FOUR! Exquisite, an eventful over comes to an end – 9 runs and a wicket from it. That has gone to the fence like a tracer bullet. It is shorter and outside off, Dhananjaya opens the face and guides it through point. No need to run for those. Good way to get off the mark. SL 35/4 in 6 overs vs IND (201/6)

  • 9:28 PM IST

    IND vs SL 3rd T20I Live Score: OUT! Navdeep Saini removes Kusal Perera for 7. KABOOM! This guy is getting better each game! Bowled a corker of a yorker to get a wicket in the last game and does so again over here. Just unplayable! The first ball he bowls, to execute it so correctly is just brilliant. It sneaks right under the bat as Perera looks to jam it out and the stumps are disturbed. Sri Lanka 27/4 in 5.2 overs, need 175 runs to win vs India (201/6)

  • 9:23 PM IST

    India vs Sri Lanka Live Updates: FOUR! In the gap! Another boundary! 11 from the over. Still below the run rate needed/ Mathews comes down the track and Thakur bowls it short. It is pulled through mid-wicket and it races away to the fence. SL 25/3 in 5 overs, need 177 to win vs IND (201/6)

LIVE CRICKET SCORE – IND vs SL 3rd T20I PUNE

IND vs SL 3rd T20I Match Live Cricket Score and Updates from Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune: Hello and welcome to our live cricket blog of the third and final T20I of the series between India and Sri Lanka from Pune. After a thumping win in Indore, Virat Kohli and Co.I at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Friday. The hosts registered a comfortable seven-wicket win in the second T20I and took an unassailable 1-0 lead after the first game in Guwahati was washed out.

In the second game, Kohli’s men performed well in all the departments and didn’t let the visitors take the upper hand at any moment of the game. In bowling, Navdeep Saini and Shardul Thakur also picked wickets at crucial junctures of the game alongside Kuldeep Yadav and helped India restrict Sri Lanka to a mere 142. In fact, it was the pace of Saini which impressed one and all as he bowled constantly in excess of 140 and troubled the Lankan batters.

In batting, KL Rahul continued with his good form and along with Shikhar Dhawan, laid the foundation of the chase which the hosts completed without any hiccups. Thus, for the final T20I, all India need to do is to continue with their run and prepare for the three ODIs against Australia.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka need to improve their performance on all fronts if they aim to level the series. On a flat pitch in Indore, Sri Lanka batters played a lot of dot balls as India bowled very accurate lines right through the innings. Their batters got starts but were not able to carry on with their innings. Lasith Malinga would be tempted to bring in Angelo Mathews for left-arm pacer Isuru Udana who has been ruled out with a back injury. The inclusion of Mathews can strengthen the visitors on both the fronts as he provides them with a decent bowling option apart from batting skills.

India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I Live Cricket Score & Updates: SL 94/5 in 11.2 overs vs IND (201/6)

Date: January 10, 2020.

Time: 7:00 PM IST.

Venue: Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

IND vs SL Probable XIs

India: KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah.

Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Perera (wk), Oshada Fernando/Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kasun Rajitha/Lakshan Sandakan, Lasith Malinga (C), Lahiru Kumara.

SQUADS

India: KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Virat Kohli (C), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, Manish Pandey, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson.

Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Perera(w), Oshada Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lasith Malinga(c), Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Angelo Mathews, Niroshan Dickwella, Kusal Mendis, Lakshan Sandakan.