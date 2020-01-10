

















IND vs SL 3rd T20I Match Live Cricket Score and Updates from Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune: Hello and welcome to our live cricket blog of the third and final T20I of the series between India and Sri Lanka from Pune. After a thumping win in Indore, Virat Kohli and Co.I at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Friday. The hosts registered a comfortable seven-wicket win in the second T20I and took an unassailable 1-0 lead after the first game in Guwahati was washed out.

In the second game, Kohli’s men performed well in all the departments and didn’t let the visitors take the upper hand at any moment of the game. In bowling, Navdeep Saini and Shardul Thakur also picked wickets at crucial junctures of the game alongside Kuldeep Yadav and helped India restrict Sri Lanka to a mere 142. In fact, it was the pace of Saini which impressed one and all as he bowled constantly in excess of 140 and troubled the Lankan batters.

In batting, KL Rahul continued with his good form and along with Shikhar Dhawan, laid the foundation of the chase which the hosts completed without any hiccups. Thus, for the final T20I, all India need to do is to continue with their run and prepare for the three ODIs against Australia.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka need to improve their performance on all fronts if they aim to level the series. On a flat pitch in Indore, Sri Lanka batters played a lot of dot balls as India bowled very accurate lines right through the innings. Their batters got starts but were not able to carry on with their innings. Lasith Malinga would be tempted to bring in Angelo Mathews for left-arm pacer Isuru Udana who has been ruled out with a back injury. The inclusion of Mathews can strengthen the visitors on both the fronts as he provides them with a decent bowling option apart from batting skills.

India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I Live Cricket Score & Updates: SL 94/5 in 11.2 overs vs IND (201/6)

IND vs SL Probable XIs

India: KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah.

Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Perera (wk), Oshada Fernando/Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kasun Rajitha/Lakshan Sandakan, Lasith Malinga (C), Lahiru Kumara.

SQUADS

India: KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Virat Kohli (C), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, Manish Pandey, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson.

Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Perera(w), Oshada Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lasith Malinga(c), Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Angelo Mathews, Niroshan Dickwella, Kusal Mendis, Lakshan Sandakan.