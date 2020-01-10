Live Updates

  • 6:44 PM IST

    IND vs SL Live Score and Updates: Sri Lanka (Playing XI) – Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Perera (wk), Oshada Fernando, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka, Lakshan Sandakan, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lasith Malinga (C), Lahiru Kumara.


    India (Playing XI) – Lokesh Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Virat Kohli (C), Manish Pandey, Sanju Samson (wk), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal.
  • 6:43 PM IST

    Malinga calls it right, SL to bowl first vs India in Pune!

  • 6:39 PM IST

    IND vs SL 3rd T20I Live Updates: Virat Kohli: “We wanted to bat first as we wanted to do something different today. Toss was almost irrelevant as we knew they wanted to bowl first. Batting first is something we want to do more. Trend is going towards team wanting to chase, we want to be a side who want to embrace the other aspect also so that we are better placed if things don’t go your way at the toss. You can’t go into the match thinking you can only do well when you chase. We want to embrace difficult things also. We have made three changes today. Sanju Samson comes in place of Rishabh Pant. Chahal replaces Kuldeep who gets a rest today and Manish Pandey gets a game in place of Shivam Dube.”

  • 6:38 PM IST

    SL captain Lasith Malinga says: “We will bowl first. There might be dew in the second innings. Our top-four batsmen need to get big runs. We have discussed that. We have two changes. Angelo Mathews comes in”.

  • 6:32 PM IST

    IND vs SL Live Score and Updates: TOSS – Lasith Malinga wins toss, Sri Lanka opt to bowl vs India. Angelo Mathews in for the visitors.

  • 6:10 PM IST

    Saini’s exclusive debut on ‘Chahal TV’!

  • 6:07 PM IST

    Weather Prediction: The weather forecast is for clear and sunny throughout the day. Chasing has been a successful trend in Pune in T20Is and should be the case on Friday too, given the expected dew cover. Meanwhile the pitch, on the contrary, has a notorious tendency to spring a surprise on both teams alike.

  • 6:06 PM IST

    IND vs SL 3rd T20I Live Updates: Kuldeep Yadav looking back on 2019: “It was a tough one. I learned a lot of things and the biggest positive was getting to know that I could have planned things better. If I thought more and gave more time to myself, I could have performed better. In 2020, I will try to plan every game better and give myself more time, so I get more time to reflect on my game. You play a lot of matches but at the same time you have to give yourself more time to plan for the next game. I want to be more mentally prepared this year.”

  • 5:57 PM IST

    All set for the big game, bowlers putting in the hard yards ahead of final match!

  • 5:55 PM IST

    IND vs SL Live Score: With the countdown for ICC T20 World Cup 2020 already begin, both teams will focus on ironing out the flaws and figuring out their best possible XI for the shorter format.

LIVE CRICKET SCORE – IND vs SL 3rd T20I PUNE

IND vs SL 3rd T20I Match Live Cricket Score and Updates from Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune: Hello and welcome to our live cricket blog of the third and final T20I of the series between India and Sri Lanka from Pune. After a thumping win in Indore, Virat Kohli and Co.I at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Friday.
The hosts registered a comfortable seven-wicket win in the second T20I and took an unassailable 1-0 lead after the first game in Guwahati was washed out.

In the second game, Kohli’s men performed well in all the departments and didn’t let the visitors take the upper hand at any moment of the game. In bowling, Navdeep Saini and Shardul Thakur also picked wickets at crucial junctures of the game alongside Kuldeep Yadav and helped India restrict Sri Lanka to a mere 142. In fact, it was the pace of Saini which impressed one and all as he bowled constantly in excess of 140 and troubled the Lankan batters.

In batting, KL Rahul continued with his good form and along with Shikhar Dhawan, laid the foundation of the chase which the hosts completed without any hiccups. Thus, for the final T20I, all India need to do is to continue with their run and prepare for the three ODIs against Australia.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka need to improve their performance on all fronts if they aim to level the series. On a flat pitch in Indore, Sri Lanka batters played a lot of dot balls as India bowled very accurate lines right through the innings. Their batters got starts but were not able to carry on with their innings. Lasith Malinga would be tempted to bring in Angelo Mathews for left-arm pacer Isuru Udana who has been ruled out with a back injury. The inclusion of Mathews can strengthen the visitors on both the fronts as he provides them with a decent bowling option apart from batting skills.

India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I Live Cricket Score & Updates:

Date: January 10, 2020.

Time: 7:00 PM IST.

Venue: Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

IND vs SL Probable XIs

India: KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah.

Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Perera (wk), Oshada Fernando/Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kasun Rajitha/Lakshan Sandakan, Lasith Malinga (C), Lahiru Kumara.

SQUADS

India: KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Virat Kohli (C), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, Manish Pandey, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson.

Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Perera(w), Oshada Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lasith Malinga(c), Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Angelo Mathews, Niroshan Dickwella, Kusal Mendis, Lakshan Sandakan.