Live Updates

  • 10:20 PM IST
    IND vs SL Live Updates: Another one-sided contest, Sri Lanka simply had no answers to India’s questions. It has been a no-show from the visitors. They have had a torrid time in India and they would look to forget this tour and game as quickly as possible. Chasing a huge target of 202, one needs contribution from the majority of the batters but only two players got into double figures and that says enough about the chase. Nothing much to talk about, the only positive for the Lankan Lions was Angelo Mathews solid batting on his comeback and a fifty from Dhananjaya de Silva. No other batter managed to even score 10 runs.

    India were commendable with the ball. They repeated their super showing with the bat with the ball as well. The pace trio of Navdeep, Shardul and Bumrah was too hot to handle for the tourists. The trio picked up threw, two and one wicket respectively. Sundar and Chahal had a tough day but the former did manage to get two wickets and must see this as a one-off. All-in-all it was a very good effort from the bowlers.
  • 10:18 PM IST

    ‘Face of Domination’!

  • 10:15 PM IST

    IND vs SL 3rd T20I Live Score and Updates: OUT! Navdeep Saini picks the last wicket! INDIA WIN THE GAME AND THE SERIES 2-0! A short one and on middle, Malinga looks to flat-bat it over mid-off but fails to get any timing on it. It lobs towards mid-off where Kohli takes it. India (201/6) beat Sri Lanka (123-all out) by 78 runs to win series 2-0. de Silva 57, Saini 3/28, Thakur 2/19

  • 10:10 PM IST

    OUT! TAKEN! Saini gets another and the last recognized batter is out of here. Shorter and outside off, Dhananjaya looks to cut but ends up hitting it uppishly towards the third man where Bumrah takes a simple catch. SL 122/9 in 15.3 overs vs IND (201/6)

  • 10:08 PM IST

    What a match, he is having – Shardul Thakur!

  • 10:08 PM IST

    India vs Sri Lanka Live Updates: STUMPED! Number 8 down. Washington Sundar removes Lakshan Sandakan for 1. He comes down the track and Sundar spots that. He fires it outside off. Sandakan swings blindly but misses and Samson does the rest. Sundar ends his spell with a wicket. Sundar’s figures 4-0-37-2. Sri Lanka 118/8 in 15 overs vs India (201/6)

  • 10:05 PM IST

    OUT! CAUGHT AND BOWLED! Thakur with another wicket, Dasun Shanaka departs for 9. He has been brilliant with both bat and ball in this series. This is slightly short and on middle, it skids through. Shanaka looks to heave but the ball arrives a lot sooner than he expected. It hits the splice and lobs back to the bowler who accepts a dolly. Sri Lanka 110/6 in 13.3 overs, need 98 to win vs IND (201/6)

  • 9:58 PM IST

    SIX! Powered by Shanaka – 13 from the over. Slightly shorter and on middle, Shanaka rocks back and hammers it over the long-on fence. SL 108/5 in 12.5 overs vs IND (201/6)

  • 9:52 PM IST

    IND vs SL Live Updates: OUT! Washington Sundar removes Angelo Mathews for 31. Mathews holes out, Sundar shows smartness and courage. He tosses this up well outside off, Mathews looks to go for a big one. He gets down on one knee and looks to drag his sweep from there. He ends up hitting it off the toe end of the bat. It lobs towards long-off. Manish Pandey charges in from long-off and takes a good catch diving in front. A good stand, not in the context of the game but in general has been broken. Sri Lanka 95/5 in 11.3 overs, need 107 runs to win vs India (201/6)

  • 9:50 PM IST

    FOUR! Played nice and fine – 10 from the over. Shorter and outside off, de Silva just opens the face of the bat and guides it nice and fine on the offside for a boundary. Sri Lanka 88/4 in 11 overs, need 114 runs to win vs India (201/6)

Match Highlights- IND vs SL 3rd T20I PUNE

IND vs SL 3rd T20I Match Live Cricket Score and Updates from Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune: India proved to be too good for Sri Lanka in the end as they completed the three-match series with a convincing 78-run win in Pune. Shardul Thakur impressed with both bat and ball and contributed to the team’s cause handsomely. Navdeep Saini picked up three wickets for the hosts.

Earlier, the hosts rode on some outstanding performances from openers KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan to post a mammoth total of 201/6 in 20 overs on Friday. Courtesy the win in Pune, India win the series 2-0. The first match was washed out without a ball being bowled.

Indian bowlers overcame the dew factor to bowl out Sri Lanka for 123 in 15.5 overs after posting 201 on the board at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium. Saini was the pick of the bowlers for the home side and finished with the best figures among the lot – 3 for 28 from 3.5 overs. Thakur and Washington Sundar bagged a couple of wickets each.

India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I Match Highlights: IND (201/6) beat SL (123-all out) by 78 runs in Pune

Date: January 10, 2020.

Time: 7:00 PM IST.

Venue: Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

IND vs SL Probable XIs

India: KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah.

Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Perera (wk), Oshada Fernando/Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kasun Rajitha/Lakshan Sandakan, Lasith Malinga (C), Lahiru Kumara.

SQUADS

India: KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Virat Kohli (C), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, Manish Pandey, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson.

Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Perera(w), Oshada Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lasith Malinga(c), Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Angelo Mathews, Niroshan Dickwella, Kusal Mendis, Lakshan Sandakan.