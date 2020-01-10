

















Match Highlights- IND vs SL 3rd T20I PUNE

IND vs SL 3rd T20I Match Live Cricket Score and Updates from Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune: India proved to be too good for Sri Lanka in the end as they completed the three-match series with a convincing 78-run win in Pune. Shardul Thakur impressed with both bat and ball and contributed to the team’s cause handsomely. Navdeep Saini picked up three wickets for the hosts.

Earlier, the hosts rode on some outstanding performances from openers KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan to post a mammoth total of 201/6 in 20 overs on Friday. Courtesy the win in Pune, India win the series 2-0. The first match was washed out without a ball being bowled.

Indian bowlers overcame the dew factor to bowl out Sri Lanka for 123 in 15.5 overs after posting 201 on the board at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium. Saini was the pick of the bowlers for the home side and finished with the best figures among the lot – 3 for 28 from 3.5 overs. Thakur and Washington Sundar bagged a couple of wickets each.

India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I Match Highlights: IND (201/6) beat SL (123-all out) by 78 runs in Pune

Date: January 10, 2020.

Time: 7:00 PM IST.

Venue: Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

IND vs SL Probable XIs

India: KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah.

Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Perera (wk), Oshada Fernando/Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kasun Rajitha/Lakshan Sandakan, Lasith Malinga (C), Lahiru Kumara.

SQUADS

India: KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Virat Kohli (C), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, Manish Pandey, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson.

Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Perera(w), Oshada Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lasith Malinga(c), Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Angelo Mathews, Niroshan Dickwella, Kusal Mendis, Lakshan Sandakan.