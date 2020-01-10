Live Updates

  • 8:31 PM IST

    India vs Sri Lanka Live Score and Updates: RUN OUT! Virat Kohli departs for 26. The Indian skipper has thrown it away here. Both these batsmen are extremely quick between the wicket but the second was just not there for the taking. Fuller on off and middle, Kohli whips it towards backward square leg. Gunathilaka charges from fine leg and quickly gets to the ball. Virat challenges Gunathilaka’s arm and goes for the second. Danushka sends a decent throw to the left of the keeper. Perera dives and dislodges all the stumps. The umpire goes upstairs but Kohli is already walking. One look at the replay and the giant screen shows OUT. India 163/5 in 17.3 overs vs Sri Lanka

  • 8:26 PM IST

    FOUR! It’s a big over for India – 16 from it. Another gift and Kohli surely won’t let it go! It is a full toss on the pads, Kohli whips it behind square on the leg side and it races away to the fence. India 158/4 in 17 overs vs Sri Lanka

  • 8:25 PM IST

    SIX! Straight as an arrow! Probably the shot of the game, it came from the bat of Virat Kohli. Also, the 150 is up. It is slightly fuller and on middle, Kohli shows the full face of the bat and lobs it straight over the bowler’s head for a biggie. IND 152/4 in 16.3 overs vs SL

  • 8:21 PM IST

    IND vs SL Live Updates: That’s the end of Hasaranga’s spell. Flatter outside off, Pandey looks to punch but it comes off the outer half of his bat. End of a very good spell from the wrist-spinner 4-0-27-0, from his quota. He came in when India where on fire but he has put some nice water on it. India 142/4 in 16 overs vs Sri Lanka in Pune

  • 8:20 PM IST

    FOUR! Finds the gap and it races away! Another poor last delivery ruins the over! Full and outside off, Pandey strokes it through covers and the ball races away to the fence. 7 from it. Still a decent over though. Sri Lanka need a few move like these. India 130/4 in 14 overs vs Sri Lanka

  • 8:15 PM IST

    India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I Live Updates: OUT! CAUGHT AND BOWLED! Iyer too gets a boundary on the first ball and is dismissed off the second. India from 97 for 0 are now 122 for 4. A soft dismissal to be honest. It is tossed up on middle, Iyer plays a nothing shot. He ends up lobbing it back to the bowler who takes a dolly. Sri Lanka slowly crawling back into the game. Replays actually show that the ball stuck into the surface a little and hence came slowly off it. Iyer was already into the shot, he tried pulling out but too late by then. India 123/4 in 13 overs vs Sri Lanka

  • 8:13 PM IST

    FOUR! Shreyas Iyer off the mark with a boundary. Shorter in length and outside off, it is another googly but Iyer has enough time to adjust. He cuts it through point and bags a boundary.

  • 8:12 PM IST

    Lakshan Sandakan is having a brilliant time with the ball in Pune!

  • 8:11 PM IST

    IND vs SL Live Updates: OUT! Lakshan Sandakan removes KL Rahul for 54. Rahul’s foot is on the line! Sri Lanka have three wickets in quick succession and that is the only way they could get back in the contest here. This is a very good delivery. It is a googly, it is slower through the air and outside off. Rahul looks to drive it with the turn but is done in by the dip and the turn on this delivery. The outside edge is beaten. The keeper whips the bails off in a flash. An appeal, a very confident one and the umpire takes it upstairs. Rahul is also disappointed. Replays roll in and they show that Rahul has not made it back in time. He too departs soon after his fifty like his opening partner. India 115/3 in 12.3 overs vs Sri Lanka

  • 8:07 PM IST
    FOUR! Rahul is not going to rest here. He gets a drag down a delivery on off, Rahul gets on his back foot and whacks his pull through mid-wicket for a boundary. IND 112/2 in 12 overs vs SL

IND vs SL 3rd T20I Match Live Cricket Score and Updates from Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune: Hello and welcome to our live cricket blog of the third and final T20I of the series between India and Sri Lanka from Pune. After a thumping win in Indore, Virat Kohli and Co.I at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Friday. The hosts registered a comfortable seven-wicket win in the second T20I and took an unassailable 1-0 lead after the first game in Guwahati was washed out.

In the second game, Kohli’s men performed well in all the departments and didn’t let the visitors take the upper hand at any moment of the game. In bowling, Navdeep Saini and Shardul Thakur also picked wickets at crucial junctures of the game alongside Kuldeep Yadav and helped India restrict Sri Lanka to a mere 142. In fact, it was the pace of Saini which impressed one and all as he bowled constantly in excess of 140 and troubled the Lankan batters.

In batting, KL Rahul continued with his good form and along with Shikhar Dhawan, laid the foundation of the chase which the hosts completed without any hiccups. Thus, for the final T20I, all India need to do is to continue with their run and prepare for the three ODIs against Australia.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka need to improve their performance on all fronts if they aim to level the series. On a flat pitch in Indore, Sri Lanka batters played a lot of dot balls as India bowled very accurate lines right through the innings. Their batters got starts but were not able to carry on with their innings. Lasith Malinga would be tempted to bring in Angelo Mathews for left-arm pacer Isuru Udana who has been ruled out with a back injury. The inclusion of Mathews can strengthen the visitors on both the fronts as he provides them with a decent bowling option apart from batting skills.

Date: January 10, 2020.

Time: 7:00 PM IST.

Venue: Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

IND vs SL Probable XIs

India: KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah.

Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Perera (wk), Oshada Fernando/Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kasun Rajitha/Lakshan Sandakan, Lasith Malinga (C), Lahiru Kumara.

SQUADS

India: KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Virat Kohli (C), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, Manish Pandey, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson.

Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Perera(w), Oshada Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lasith Malinga(c), Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Angelo Mathews, Niroshan Dickwella, Kusal Mendis, Lakshan Sandakan.