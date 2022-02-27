LIVE India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I Score and Match Updates

Dharamshala: Hello and welcome to the live cricket coverage of the 3rd T20I between India and Sri Lanka at the HPCA Stadium, Dharamshala.

Sri Lanka won the toss and have elected to bat first. Indian captain Rohit Sharma said that they are happy and were looking to bowl. India have made four changes in the team – Avesh Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav and Ravi Bishnoi to play this match. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal and Ishan Kishan miss out.

Teams

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Sanju Samson(w), Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Harshal Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Charith Asalanka, Dinesh Chandimal(w), Janith Liyanage, Dasun Shanaka(c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Jeffrey Vandersay, Binura Fernando, Lahiru Kumara

India skipper Rohit Sharma was quite pleased to see his middle-order batsmen coming good after an indifferent show with the ball in the seven-wicket win against Sri Lanka in the second T20I here on Saturday.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, have shown great improvement when it comes to batting. However, the bowling department just doesn’t look good enough to compete against Indian batting line up. Dushmantha Chameera and Lahiru Kumara display some spark while bowling, however, Indian batters have done well to cope up with them.

Will Sri Lanka end up being whitewashed by a superior Indian side led by Rohit Sharma or will they bounce back like they did in Australia in the final T20 match? Stay tuned for live updates.

