Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE India vs West Indies, 1st ODI: IND Opt To Bowl, Mukesh Kumar Debuts
live

LIVE India vs West Indies, 1st ODI: IND Opt To Bowl, Mukesh Kumar Debuts

India vs West Indies, 1st ODI: IND Opt To Bowl, Mukesh Kumar Debuts. With just over two months left for the Men’s ODI World Cup to start, India will be aiming to restart and fine-tune their preparation for the marquee tournament when they face West Indies in the series opener starting on Thursday.

Updated: July 27, 2023 6:44 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

LIVE India vs West Indies, 1st ODI: IND Opt To Bowl, Mukesh Kumar Debuts
LIVE IND vs WI, 1st ODI: India Aim To Carry Winning Momentum In 50-Over Series.

Bridgetown, July 26: With just over two months left for the Men’s ODI World Cup to start, India will be aiming to restart and fine-tune their preparation for the marquee tournament when they face West Indies in the series opener starting on Thursday. With many regulars of the Indian team still on the road to recovery from injuries of various kind, the series against the West Indies presents a chance for the likes of Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan and Umran Malik to strengthen their case for playing a home ODI World Cup.

Also Read:

Trending Now

West Indies Squad: Shai Hope(w/c), Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Alick Athanaze, Rovman Powell, Keacy Carty, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Oshane Thomas, Jayden Seales, Kevin Sinclair, Dominic Drakes, Yannic Cariah.

India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Jaydev Unadkat, Mukesh Kumar, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Live Updates

  • 6:44 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI, 1st ODI: Shai Hope | West Indies captain: Every series means a lot. We’ve got to play each game and each series to win. Now is a good opportunity to do so against a top team. We’ve got some quality spinners as well, the aim is to bowl in the right areas, make sure we capitalize on our chances. We dropped a few chances the last time, need to be clinical on the field, and post a good total. Bit of moisture, maybe tricky in the morning. We need to make sure we assess, and post a good total. Oshane Thomas, Alzarri Joseph, Kevin Sinclair and Keacy Carty are out.

  • 6:43 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI, 1st ODI: Rohit Sharma | India captain: We are gonna field first, no particular reason, just that we wanted to try a few different things and see where we are as a team. We want to head into the World Cup with a clear mindset. For us, the results are also important. At times, we are going to try out different players but we don’t want to compromise on our results. All cricketers around the world who are playing all formats need to adapt well. Hopefully, we can get what we want here. We have got four seamers and two spinners.

  • 6:41 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI, 1st ODI: West Indies (Playing XI): Shai Hope(w/c), Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Alick Athanaze, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Yannic Cariah, Dominic Drakes, Jayden Seales, Gudakesh Motie.

  • 6:40 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI, 1st ODI: India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan(w), Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar.

  • 6:35 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI, 1st ODI: TOSS UPDATE | India have won the toss and opted to field first.

  • 6:26 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI, 1st ODI: Confirmation coming in, Mukesh Kumar will be making his ODI debut today.

  • 6:17 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI, 1st ODI: In the absence of Jason Holder, Keemo Paul and Nicholas Pooran, expect the likes of Gudakesh Motie, Yannic Cariah, Alick Athanaze and Jayden Seales to be tried out as West Indies eye rebuild in ODIs, with India busy around preparation for the World Cup.

  • 6:17 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI, 1st ODI: Shai Hope and Brandon King will be the leaders with the bat, with the return of Shimron Hetmyer being a huge boost. Hetmyer hasn’t played in ODIs for West Indies since July 2021 but averages 45.45 against India.

  • 6:16 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI, 1st ODI: West Indies, on the other hand, will be considering this series as a new beginning to get back to being the force to reckon with in the format after missing the bus for this year’s ODI World Cup via the defeats in the Qualifiers in Zimbabwe.

  • 6:16 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI, 1st ODI: India also have to see if Malik, who has fared better in ODIs than T20Is, can be the x-factor pace-bowling option alongside Mohammed Siraj, with either Jaydev Unadkat or Mukesh Kumar to be the third pacer.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.