LIVE India vs West Indies, 1st ODI: IND Opt To Bowl, Mukesh Kumar Debuts

India vs West Indies, 1st ODI: IND Opt To Bowl, Mukesh Kumar Debuts. With just over two months left for the Men’s ODI World Cup to start, India will be aiming to restart and fine-tune their preparation for the marquee tournament when they face West Indies in the series opener starting on Thursday.

Bridgetown, July 26: With just over two months left for the Men’s ODI World Cup to start, India will be aiming to restart and fine-tune their preparation for the marquee tournament when they face West Indies in the series opener starting on Thursday. With many regulars of the Indian team still on the road to recovery from injuries of various kind, the series against the West Indies presents a chance for the likes of Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan and Umran Malik to strengthen their case for playing a home ODI World Cup.

West Indies Squad: Shai Hope(w/c), Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Alick Athanaze, Rovman Powell, Keacy Carty, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Oshane Thomas, Jayden Seales, Kevin Sinclair, Dominic Drakes, Yannic Cariah.

India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Jaydev Unadkat, Mukesh Kumar, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad.

