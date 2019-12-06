Live Updates

  • 7:00 PM IST

    IND vs WI Live Updates: West Indies captain Kieron Pollard says,“The toss is 50-50, so we can’t really control it. We have to prepare for all eventualities. We just need to bat really well. Everybody has opinions on different things. It’s important to ignore the outside noise, try to do the right things on the field, execute your skills, and come out on top. We have a few young, exciting guys who have done well in the CPL. You don’t want to put extra pressure on them, just do really well and express themselves in terms of their skills and fielding. Just need them to keep a smile on their faces and execute, and the result will take care of itself. Rutherford, Keemo Paul, Fabian Allen, Pooran are missing out today.”

  • 6:48 PM IST

    All smiles before the match!

  • 6:44 PM IST
    West Indies (Playing XI): Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Kieron Pollard (C), Denesh Ramdin (wk), Jason Holder, Khary Pierre, Sheldon Cottrell, Kesrick Williams, Hayden Walsh.

    India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal.
  • 6:41 PM IST

    Virat Kohli: “We’re going to bowl first. There will be dew in 45 mins to one hour. It’s a beautiful wicket to bat on, and it’s going to get better to bat with the ball coming on nicely and the ball travels. Chasing has been better for us to be honest – our strength. The data has to be taken into account, particularly when you win the toss, which is uncontrollable. You have to prepare for losing the toss as well. Shami and Bhuvi, two experienced guys come back into the squad. Shami is in fantastic form. Bhuvi has done well in this ground to be honest. At the international level we tend to over complicate things, and it’s important to maintain the IPL mindset – watch the ball and hit it (on Pant). The whole world is looking at you, and ignore the people and the media. Samson, Pandey, Shami and Kuldeep Yadav miss out.”

  • 6:32 PM IST

    TOSS – Virat Kohli wins toss as India opt to bowl against West Indies in 1st T20I in Hyderabad.

  • 6:31 PM IST

    Pitch Report | Sunil Gavaskar and Murali Kartik: A wonderful looking pitch, very placid. The pitch is so good, it’s no wonder that this city has produced such good batsmen. A few cracks, but they won’t open up much in 40 overs. A bit of turn and the ball will come on nicely so batting will be a real pleasure. India want to test themselves, and India want to begin on a winning note – they definitely prefer chasing, bowling when the dew is as less as possible. This is a dress rehearsal for the 2020 World Cup.

  • 6:21 PM IST

    Quite a few B’ day’s today in Team India!

  • 6:20 PM IST

    IND vs WI Live Score and Updates: All eyes will be once again on India’s T20 ‘man of the moment’ – Deepak Chahar. The pacer currently holds the record for best T20I figures: 3.2-0-7-6.

  • 5:54 PM IST

    Hyderabad Diaries with ‘Hitman Sharma’!

  • 5:44 PM IST

    IND vs WI 1st T20I What to Expect: The Hyderabad strip is traditionally known to assist the bowlers a bit. However, in the past, there had been some big totals posted during the 12th edition of the IPL. With weather supporting the players to put their best foot forward – the first T20I promises to be a serve a perfect cocktail of cricket and entertainment for the fans. Also to watch out the third umpire tracking front-foot no-balls during this series.

IND vs WI 1st T20I Match Live Cricket Score and Updates from Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad: Hello and welcome to our live cricket blog of the first T20I of the three-match series between India and West Indies from the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. India would be looking to put the rare blemishes in T20Is behind them when they take on the West Indies in the first encounter. India had whitewashed Windies in all the three formats when they visited the Caribbean Islands earlier in August.

The hosts will be buoyed by the return of regular Virat Kohli, who has provided the much-needed stability at the top of the order. The Indian top-order looks solid on paper with likes of – Rohit, KL Rahul, Kohli and Shreyas Iyer in the ranks. It will be a task for the inexperienced West Indies bowling attack to breach the wall against a dominating batting side.

The Indian bowling also looks stronger with the return of Mohammed Shami and Bhuvneshwar Kumar who are proven match-winners. Deepak Chahar and Shivam Dube have done remarkably well in their limited opportunities so far and have strengthened the Indian pace battery.

West Indies, on the other hand, will have to play their best quality of cricket if they are to get off to a winning start against India, an opponent against whom they have lost each of their last six T20Is, including three matches hosted by them only four months ago.

The Kieron Pollard-led side would be low on confidence as they would enter the series on the back of a 1-2 loss to Afghanistan in Lucknow. During that series, the Windies batsmen seemed to struggle against seamers and India have a wealth of fast bowling talent, both experienced and otherwise, who will look to probe this apparent weakness.

Date: December 6, 2019.

Time: 7:00 PM IST.

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar/Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav/Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

West Indies: Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Kieron Pollard (C), Denesh Ramdin (wk), Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Fabian Allen, Hayden Walsh Jr., Sheldon Cottrell

India: Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shivam Dube, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Sanju Samson.

West Indies: Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Kieron Pollard (C), Denesh Ramdin (wk), Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Fabian Allen, Hayden Walsh, Sheldon Cottrell, Nicholas Pooran, Kesrick Williams, Khary Pierre, Sherfane Rutherford.