  • 8:31 PM IST

    SIX! Straight as an arrow! Jason Holder is flexing his muscles now. A fullish ball around off from Chahar, Holder stays in the crease and slams it over the bowler’s head for a maximum. Brilliant stroke. WI 189/5 in 18.5 overs vs IND

  • 8:28 PM IST

    IND vs WI Live Updates: OUT! Bowled! Chahal removes the big burly Trinidadian for 37. Second wicket of the over from Chahal. Pollard was looking extremely dangerous but he has to depart. A slightly shortish ball on middle and leg, Pollard looks to deposit this over the long-on fence but misses it altogether. The ball goes behind and disturbs the leg pole. West Indies 178/5 in 18 overs vs India

  • 8:26 PM IST

    OUT! Y Chahal removes Shimron Hetmyer for 56. Caught! This time Rohit makes no mistake. End of a brilliant knock from Hetmyer. A full ball on the pads, Hetmyer looks to whack it over deep backward square leg but the timing is not from the middle. The ball goes straight to Rohit Sharma who this time pouches it easily. WI 172/4 in 17.1 overs vs IND

  • 8:22 PM IST

    IND vs WI Live Updates: SIX! No one can even think of getting to this one. It’s a rocket from KIERON POLLARD. Short ball and outside off, Pollard makes the connection perfectly as he deposits this over the mid-wicket fence. WI 171/3 in 16.5 overs vs IND

  • 8:21 PM IST

    SIX! Dropped again. What is happening here? That was as easy as it could get but Rohit makes a mess of it. A full ball on middle, Pollard looks to whip it over the long-on fielder but the elevation is not there. It goes straight to Rohit who allows the ball to go through his hands and over the fence. West Indies 165/3 in 16.3 overs vs India

  • 8:17 PM IST

    DROPPED! Washington Sundar is not having a good day out there. First a misjudgement of the catch and now a dropped chance! Full delivery on middle, Hetmyer drives this uppishly straight down the ground. Sundar comes across from long-on and dives to take the catch but fails to hold onto it. The ball is rolling towards the fence but Rohit Sharma who hares across from long-off dives and saves the ball from reaching the fence. The umpires go upstairs to check whether it has touched the ropes but Sharma is clear on that front.

  • 8:17 PM IST

    IND vs WI Live Score and Updates: SIX! What timing! First T20I fifty for Hetmyer. Fuller ball around off, Hetmyer lines himself and powers it over the long-off fence. WI 152/3 in 15.4 overs vs IND

  • 8:13 PM IST

    Pure domination from ‘Shimron Hetmyer’!

  • 8:07 PM IST

    SIX! Wow! Superb timing from West Indies captain. Just the extension of the arms. Slower through the air on middle, Pollard slams it over the long-on fence. West Indies 140/3 in 13.5 overs vs India

  • 8:05 PM IST

    FOUR! Short ball outside off, Hetmyer rocks on his back foot and then punches this through for a boundary. Kohli at cover misfields and allows the ball go through to the fence. He is disgusted with himself. With this, Jadeja is done and his figures are 4-0-30-1.

IND vs WI 1st T20I Match Live Cricket Score and Updates from Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad: Hello and welcome to our live cricket blog of the first T20I of the three-match series between India and West Indies from the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. India would be looking to put the rare blemishes in T20Is behind them when they take on the West Indies in the first encounter. India had whitewashed Windies in all the three formats when they visited the Caribbean Islands earlier in August.

The hosts will be buoyed by the return of regular Virat Kohli, who has provided the much-needed stability at the top of the order. The Indian top-order looks solid on paper with likes of – Rohit, KL Rahul, Kohli and Shreyas Iyer in the ranks. It will be a task for the inexperienced West Indies bowling attack to breach the wall against a dominating batting side.

The Indian bowling also looks stronger with the return of Mohammed Shami and Bhuvneshwar Kumar who are proven match-winners. Deepak Chahar and Shivam Dube have done remarkably well in their limited opportunities so far and have strengthened the Indian pace battery.

West Indies, on the other hand, will have to play their best quality of cricket if they are to get off to a winning start against India, an opponent against whom they have lost each of their last six T20Is, including three matches hosted by them only four months ago.

The Kieron Pollard-led side would be low on confidence as they would enter the series on the back of a 1-2 loss to Afghanistan in Lucknow. During that series, the Windies batsmen seemed to struggle against seamers and India have a wealth of fast bowling talent, both experienced and otherwise, who will look to probe this apparent weakness.

Date: December 6, 2019.

Time: 7:00 PM IST.

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

IND vs WI Probable XIs

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar/Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav/Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

West Indies: Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Kieron Pollard (C), Denesh Ramdin (wk), Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Fabian Allen, Hayden Walsh Jr., Sheldon Cottrell

IND vs WI SQUADS

India: Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shivam Dube, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Sanju Samson.

West Indies: Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Kieron Pollard (C), Denesh Ramdin (wk), Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Fabian Allen, Hayden Walsh, Sheldon Cottrell, Nicholas Pooran, Kesrick Williams, Khary Pierre, Sherfane Rutherford.