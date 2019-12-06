Live Updates

  • 10:08 PM IST

    IND vs WI Live Score: SIX! This is even better. WOW! Who would say he was struggling. Full-on off and middle, Kohli uses his bottom hand and lofts his flick over the long-on fence for a biggie. He ticks Kesrick’s name off the list. Mocking Williams’ trademark celebration. Things are getting tensed in the middle. India 165/2 in 15.3 overs, need 43 more to win vs West Indies (207/5)

  • 10:07 PM IST

    FOUR! Brutal hit! Slightly overpitched on off, Kohli short arm jabs it over the bowler’s head for a boundary. That was a warning sign to Kesrick to get out of the way. Some knock the Indian captain is playing here.

  • 10:01 PM IST

    Captain leading from the front!

  • 10:01 PM IST

    IND vs WI Live Score: SIX! FIFTY FOR THE INDIA CAPTAIN, VIRAT KOHLI! Not a big celebration from him. He has not had it free-flowing like we have used to see him score runs but he is still out there and India will feel confident. His 23rd in T20Is. Full around off, Kohli demolishes it over the long-off fence for a biggie. IND 145/2 in 14.2 overs vs WI (207/5)

  • 10:00 PM IST

    SIX! What a way to start from Rishabh Pant. First ball and he does this. Flighted ball on off, Pant goes down on his knees and plays the slog sweep over the long-on fence. Can he continue striking like this? India 139/2 in 14 overs vs West Indies (207/5)

  • 9:57 PM IST

    IND vs WI Live Updates: OUT! Khary Pierre removes KL Rahul for 62. After hitting a six off the previous ball, Rahul departs. Pierre does a brave thing as he bowls a flighted ball outside off inviting Rahul for the shot. He obliges and looks for another lofted shot over long-off but does not time it well at all. It goes to Kieron Pollard at long-off who takes the simplest of catches. End of good innings from Rahul but needed to finish things off for his side. India 130/2 in 13.4 overs, need 78 more to win vs West Indies (207/5)

  • 9:56 PM IST

    SIX! This is massive! Rahul is now in top gear. Flighted ball on off, Rahul goes on his knees and sweeps it over the deep mid-wicket fence for a maximum. India 130/1 in 13.3 overs, need 78 more to win vs West Indies (207/5)

  • 9:55 PM IST

    SIX! Pulled away with power. Cracking sound as the ball hit the bat. Back of a length on off, Rahul gets on his back foot and pulls it with disdain over the mid-wicket fence for a biggie. India 123/1 in 13 overs vs West Indies (207/5)

  • 9:52 PM IST

    A good outing for KL Rahul!

  • 9:52 PM IST

    IND vs WI Live Score and Updates: FIFTY FOR RAHUL. He is not too happy with his effort and hence the subdued celebration. Good length ball on off, KL punches it to the off side and gets a single to get to his milestone. Still a long way to go. India 114/1 in 12.4 overs, need 94 mor eto win vs West Indies (207/5)

LIVE CRICKET SCORE – IND vs WI 1st T20I ODI HYDERABAD

IND vs WI 1st T20I Match Live Cricket Score and Updates from Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad: Hello and welcome to our live cricket blog of the first T20I of the three-match series between India and West Indies from the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. India would be looking to put the rare blemishes in T20Is behind them when they take on the West Indies in the first encounter. India had whitewashed Windies in all the three formats when they visited the Caribbean Islands earlier in August.

The hosts will be buoyed by the return of regular Virat Kohli, who has provided the much-needed stability at the top of the order. The Indian top-order looks solid on paper with likes of – Rohit, KL Rahul, Kohli and Shreyas Iyer in the ranks. It will be a task for the inexperienced West Indies bowling attack to breach the wall against a dominating batting side.

The Indian bowling also looks stronger with the return of Mohammed Shami and Bhuvneshwar Kumar who are proven match-winners. Deepak Chahar and Shivam Dube have done remarkably well in their limited opportunities so far and have strengthened the Indian pace battery.

West Indies, on the other hand, will have to play their best quality of cricket if they are to get off to a winning start against India, an opponent against whom they have lost each of their last six T20Is, including three matches hosted by them only four months ago.

The Kieron Pollard-led side would be low on confidence as they would enter the series on the back of a 1-2 loss to Afghanistan in Lucknow. During that series, the Windies batsmen seemed to struggle against seamers and India have a wealth of fast bowling talent, both experienced and otherwise, who will look to probe this apparent weakness.

Date: December 6, 2019.

Time: 7:00 PM IST.

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

IND vs WI Probable XIs

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar/Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav/Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

West Indies: Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Kieron Pollard (C), Denesh Ramdin (wk), Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Fabian Allen, Hayden Walsh Jr., Sheldon Cottrell

IND vs WI SQUADS

India: Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shivam Dube, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Sanju Samson.

West Indies: Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Kieron Pollard (C), Denesh Ramdin (wk), Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Fabian Allen, Hayden Walsh, Sheldon Cottrell, Nicholas Pooran, Kesrick Williams, Khary Pierre, Sherfane Rutherford.