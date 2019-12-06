

















LIVE CRICKET SCORE – IND vs WI 1st T20I ODI HYDERABAD

IND vs WI 1st T20I Match Live Cricket Score and Updates from Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad: Hello and welcome to our live cricket blog of the first T20I of the three-match series between India and West Indies from the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. India would be looking to put the rare blemishes in T20Is behind them when they take on the West Indies in the first encounter. India had whitewashed Windies in all the three formats when they visited the Caribbean Islands earlier in August.

The hosts will be buoyed by the return of regular Virat Kohli, who has provided the much-needed stability at the top of the order. The Indian top-order looks solid on paper with likes of – Rohit, KL Rahul, Kohli and Shreyas Iyer in the ranks. It will be a task for the inexperienced West Indies bowling attack to breach the wall against a dominating batting side.

The Indian bowling also looks stronger with the return of Mohammed Shami and Bhuvneshwar Kumar who are proven match-winners. Deepak Chahar and Shivam Dube have done remarkably well in their limited opportunities so far and have strengthened the Indian pace battery.

West Indies, on the other hand, will have to play their best quality of cricket if they are to get off to a winning start against India, an opponent against whom they have lost each of their last six T20Is, including three matches hosted by them only four months ago.

The Kieron Pollard-led side would be low on confidence as they would enter the series on the back of a 1-2 loss to Afghanistan in Lucknow. During that series, the Windies batsmen seemed to struggle against seamers and India have a wealth of fast bowling talent, both experienced and otherwise, who will look to probe this apparent weakness.

Date: December 6, 2019.

Time: 7:00 PM IST.

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

IND vs WI Probable XIs

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar/Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav/Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

West Indies: Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Kieron Pollard (C), Denesh Ramdin (wk), Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Fabian Allen, Hayden Walsh Jr., Sheldon Cottrell

IND vs WI SQUADS

India: Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shivam Dube, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Sanju Samson.

West Indies: Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Kieron Pollard (C), Denesh Ramdin (wk), Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Fabian Allen, Hayden Walsh, Sheldon Cottrell, Nicholas Pooran, Kesrick Williams, Khary Pierre, Sherfane Rutherford.