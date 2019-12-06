Live Updates

    ‘Remember the name’ – VIRAT KOHLI!

    IND vs WI Live Updates: One of the stars of the 2nd innings with the bat, KL Rahul is up now for a chat with Sanjay Manjrekar. He says that everybody likes him when he scores runs. Adds that he does not plan his innings based on the strike rate. Further goes on to say he looks at the score and then goes about his innings. Goes on to say that he is confident that once he gets his eyes in that he can chase any score down. Goes on to say that he looks to find gaps in T20Is and sometimes it works and sometimes it doesn’t. On Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Rahul says that they get to play on different surfaces and they learn a lot. He says that he was confident in winning the matches for his side and he is pleased that he could take the confidence into this game.

    What a chase! And when India chase down a big score who is the key man? There is no question about it, it’s the King, it’s the skipper, it’s Virat Kohli. It was the same here as well. There must be a saying in world cricket now if there is a big total Kohli will find it and chase it down. What an awesome chase! Wow.

    Chasing a huge total of 208, the hosts did not get off to a good start losing Rohit Sharma early. Rahul though was looking very good at the other end. Initially, when Kohli was struggling, Rahul took the impetus on him and his brisk 50 relieved the pressure on the skipper. Kohli then found his feet gradually and after getting to his fifty, the Indian skipper started going hammer and tonks. The duo added 100-run stand for the second wicket. Rahul though could not continue but Kohli was in the mood till then.
    And the ‘Chase-Master’ did it again, what a knock by the champion!

    IND vs WI Live Score and Updates: SIX! Finishes off in style! The chase master does it again. Full ball outside off, Kohli hammers the drive over the extra cover region for a maximum. He is ecstatic and celebrates it in style. INDIA WIN BY 6 WICKETS.

    India (209/4 in 18.4 overs) beat West Indies (207/5) by six wickets. Kohli 94*, Rahul 62, Pierre 2/44
    IND vs WI Live Updates: SIX! WHOA! Kohli, after struggling in the start has gone on full rampage mode! Williams bowls a full delivery outside off, Kohli lunges forward and lofts this over the exrtra cover fence for a sumptuous maximum. India 201/4 in 18.2 overs vs West Indies (207/5)

    OUT! Kieron Pollard removes Shreyas Iyer for 4. Pollard has taken a stunner here. Not a gift Shreyas would have been looking for. Fuller on off, Iyer drives it uppishly to the left of Pollard. Kieron dives on that side and takes a one-handed stunner to get rid of Shreyas. Something to cheer about for the West Indian skipper. IND 193/4 in 18 overs, need 15 more to win vs WI (207/5)

    SIX! That’s outta here. Don’t bother looking this was six the moment it hit the bat. Full-on middle, Virat picks his flick with so much ease that it looks effortless but the ball sails over the mid-wicket fence. India 190/3 in 17.2 overs, need 18 more to win vs West Indies (207/5)

    IND vs WI Live Updates: OUT! Sheldon Cottrell removes Rishabh Pant for 18. Caught! Slower ball, a leg cutter from Cottrell. Very full outside off, Pant tries to slog it. He gets no timing it well. It goes high in the air. Holder comes running from long-off and takes the skier with ease. A good cameo from Pant comes to an end but many would feel he has once again failed to make the most of his chance. Cottrell brings out his trademark salute. Game on? Or are India too far in front? IND 178/3 in 16.2 overs, need 29 more to win vs WI (207/5)

    SIX! Slower ball but Pant does not care about the pace. When this young man hits it, it stays a hit. It is way outside off, Pant hits it flat over the long-off fence for a biggie. The skipper likes it and he is pumped up. IND 172/2 in 15.5 overs, need 36 to win vs WI (207/5)

IND vs WI 1st T20I Match Live Cricket Score and Updates from Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad: Hello and welcome to our live cricket blog of the first T20I of the three-match series between India and West Indies from the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. India would be looking to put the rare blemishes in T20Is behind them when they take on the West Indies in the first encounter. India had whitewashed Windies in all the three formats when they visited the Caribbean Islands earlier in August.

The hosts will be buoyed by the return of regular Virat Kohli, who has provided the much-needed stability at the top of the order. The Indian top-order looks solid on paper with likes of – Rohit, KL Rahul, Kohli and Shreyas Iyer in the ranks. It will be a task for the inexperienced West Indies bowling attack to breach the wall against a dominating batting side.

The Indian bowling also looks stronger with the return of Mohammed Shami and Bhuvneshwar Kumar who are proven match-winners. Deepak Chahar and Shivam Dube have done remarkably well in their limited opportunities so far and have strengthened the Indian pace battery.

West Indies, on the other hand, will have to play their best quality of cricket if they are to get off to a winning start against India, an opponent against whom they have lost each of their last six T20Is, including three matches hosted by them only four months ago.

The Kieron Pollard-led side would be low on confidence as they would enter the series on the back of a 1-2 loss to Afghanistan in Lucknow. During that series, the Windies batsmen seemed to struggle against seamers and India have a wealth of fast bowling talent, both experienced and otherwise, who will look to probe this apparent weakness.

India vs West Indies 1st T20I Highlights: IND (209/4) beat WI (207/5) by 6 wickets

Date: December 6, 2019.

Time: 7:00 PM IST.

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

IND vs WI Probable XIs

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar/Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav/Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

West Indies: Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Kieron Pollard (C), Denesh Ramdin (wk), Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Fabian Allen, Hayden Walsh Jr., Sheldon Cottrell

IND vs WI SQUADS

India: Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shivam Dube, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Sanju Samson.

West Indies: Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Kieron Pollard (C), Denesh Ramdin (wk), Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Fabian Allen, Hayden Walsh, Sheldon Cottrell, Nicholas Pooran, Kesrick Williams, Khary Pierre, Sherfane Rutherford.