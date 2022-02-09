LIVE SCORE IND vs WI 2nd ODI, Live Match Today Updates

Ahmedabad: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of the 2nd ODI match between India and West Indies at Narendra Modi stadium, Ahmedabad.

The wicket provided enough help for the fast bowlers. Prasidh Krishna strikes with his 2nd ball as Brandon King departs after scoring flurry of boundaries. An excellent review by India sees the back of DM Bravo. This is definitely a below par score, however, can team India bowlers make a match out of this? Stay Tuned for live updates.

West Indies started exceptionally well against the hosts. The bowlers kept India batters struggling. Openers Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant departed quickly as Kohli and Rahul looked were looking to steady the ship for India. Virat Kohli was looking solid until he edged it to a wicket-keeper Shai Hope. Suryakumar Yadav has joined Rahul in the middle. He needs to score big for India to reach a competitive total.

KL Rahul looked the most positive player against the spinners. However, a mix-up between KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav have resulted in another wicket. KL Rahul departs just before his half century. After scoring 63, Suryakumar also departs after mistiming a sweep. India 

For Team India, Ishan Kishan makes way for vice-captain KL Rahul. India have started with the pair of Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant. Interesting move to promote Rishabh at the opening slot.

West Indies have won the toss and have elected to field first. Kieron Pollard is not available in this game due to a niggle. Nicholas Pooran is the stand-in captain today.

Teams

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna

West Indies Playing XI: Hope(w), Brandon King, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran(c), Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Fabian Allen, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach

Live Updates

  • 6:53 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI 2nd ODI Score: Excellent from Prasidh Krishna. His line and length has been spot on and has troubled both Hope and Brooks. FOUR!!! Good shot from Hope. Just a bit square from Chahal and well played by Hope. WI 50-2 after 15 overs.

  • 6:46 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI 2nd ODI Score: If Chahal can take one or two wickets from here, then India will have a great chance to choke WI from here. Rishabh Pant encouragement from behind the stumps is in full slow. Chahal ends the over with a beauty!!! WI 43-2 after 13 overs.

  • 6:39 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI 2nd ODI Score: Chahal has been brought into the attack. Is it the right time for Chahal to come in? With the pitch still assisting the fast bowlers, Siraj could have continued for another over. WI 40-2 after 11 overs.

  • 6:31 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI 2nd ODI Score: Loud Appeal for caught behind. The ball is very close to the bat. OUT! What a review from India. Prasidh Krishna strikes again. DM Bravo walks off the field while shaking his head. WI 38-2 after 9.1 overs.

  • 6:29 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI 2nd ODI Score: Prasidh Krishna starts the spell exceptionally well. Picks up Brandon King who was looking good. DM Bravo joins Hope in the middle. FOUR!!! Beautiful cover drive for a boundary. Class from Shai Hope. Another BOUNCER!!! Good stuff from Siraj. WI 38-1 after 9 overs.

  • 6:18 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI 2nd ODI Score: Good shots from Brandon King. Flurry of boundaries and the slips have been taken out. Siraj to continue from the other end. Probably last over for Shardul from the other end. OHHH!!! Jaffa from Siraj. It cuts the batter in half. LOUD appeal for LBW!! Pant suggests it is going down the leg. WI 30 after 7 overs.

  • 6:10 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI 2nd ODI Score: Good back-to-back overs from India. Just 2 runs off last 18 balls. Pressure building for both batters. SIX! What a shot from Brandon King. Went through with the swing and way it goes over the sight-screen. WI 15-0 after 5 overs.

  • 5:57 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI 2nd ODI Score: Shardul Thakur starts with a maiden. WI 5-0 after 2 overs.

  • 5:55 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI 2nd ODI Score: Shardul Thakur given the new ball from the other end. He is rarely given the new ball as he mostly comes after the first powerplay. WI 5-0 after 1.3 overs.

  • 5:53 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI 2nd ODI Score: Mohammed Siraj starts the proceedings for India. Shai Hope and Brandon King out in the middle for the Windies. Some shape for the fast bowler. WI 5-0 after 1 over.