LIVE SCORE IND vs WI 2nd ODI, Live Match Today Updates

Ahmedabad: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of the 2nd ODI match between India and West Indies at Narendra Modi stadium, Ahmedabad.

Deepak Hooda gets his first international wicket. Shamarh Brooks departs after playing a handy knock of 44(64). Things have got difficult for the Windies and India are on top.

The wicket provided enough help for the fast bowlers. Prasidh Krishna was running riot at one moment. He sent back Pooran with an outstanding delivery. Earlier, he took a wicket with his 2nd ball as Brandon King departed after scoring flurry of boundaries. An excellent review by India saw the back of DM Bravo. The moment Hope was looking set, Chahal removed him and brought India back into the game. This is definitely a below par score, however, can team India bowlers make a match out of this? Currently, they definitely are. Stay Tuned for live updates.

West Indies started exceptionally well against the hosts. The bowlers kept India batters struggling. Openers Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant departed quickly as Kohli and Rahul looked were looking to steady the ship for India. Virat Kohli was looking solid until he edged it to a wicket-keeper Shai Hope. Suryakumar Yadav has joined Rahul in the middle. He needs to score big for India to reach a competitive total.

KL Rahul looked the most positive player against the spinners. However, a mix-up between KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav have resulted in another wicket. KL Rahul departs just before his half century. After scoring 63, Suryakumar also departs after mistiming a sweep. India

For Team India, Ishan Kishan makes way for vice-captain KL Rahul. India have started with the pair of Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant. Interesting move to promote Rishabh at the opening slot.

West Indies have won the toss and have elected to field first. Kieron Pollard is not available in this game due to a niggle. Nicholas Pooran is the stand-in captain today.

Teams

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna

West Indies Playing XI: Hope(w), Brandon King, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran(c), Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Fabian Allen, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach

