LIVE SCORE IND vs WI 2nd ODI, Live Match Today Updates

Ahmedabad: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of the 2nd ODI match between India and West Indies at Narendra Modi stadium, Ahmedabad.

West Indies have won the toss and have elected to field first. Kieron Pollard is not available in this game due to a niggle. Nicholas Pooran is the stand-in captain today.

Virat Kohli was looking solid until he edged it to a wicket-keeper Shai Hope. Suryakumar Yadav has joined Rahul in the middle. He needs to score big for India to reach a competitive total. KL Rahul looked the most positive player against the spinners. However, a mix-up  between KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav have resulted in another wicket. KL Rahul departs just before his half century. After scoring 63, Suryakumar also departs after mistiming a sweep. Will India reach a competitive total? Stay tuned for live updates.

West Indies have started exceptionally well against the hosts. The bowlers have kept India batters struggling. Openers Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant departed quickly as Kohli and Rahul looked were looking to steady the ship for India.

For Team India, Ishan Kishan makes way for vice-captain KL Rahul. India have started with the pair of Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant. Interesting move to promote Rishabh at the opening slot.

Teams

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna

West Indies Playing XI: Hope(w), Brandon King, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran(c), Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Fabian Allen, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach

Live Updates

  • 5:18 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI 2nd ODI Score: FOUR!!! What a shot from Yuzvendra Chahal. Marginally full and it goes past mid-off for a boundary. India 237-9 after 50 overs.

  • 5:11 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI 2nd ODI Score: Alzarri Joseph has asked for LBW!!! That was really close. Just the impact saves Chahal. OUT!!! Deepak Hooda tries to heave it over deep point but holes out to the boundary. West Indies make a strong comeback. India 9 down.

  • 5:06 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI 2nd ODI Score: Only 3 overs left in the innings. Deepak Hooda has to stay till the end for a 250 plus finish. OUT! Mohammed Siraj was looking to guide it above the wicket-keepers head but could guide it only in the wicket-keeper’s gloves. India 8 down for 225.

  • 4:57 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI 2nd ODI Score: Aggression from Alzarri Joseph. He has bowled quick in the match. FOUR! Edge and it goes over the wicket-keepers head for a boundary. OUT! Shardul tries to take Joseph on but it balloons up in the air and India are 7 down for 212 after 46 overs.

  • 4:51 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI 2nd ODI Score: FOUR! Excellent shot from Deepak Hooda. Inside out and places it over covers for a boundary. He can strike it well for India in the death overs. Single off the last ball. India 205-6 after 45 overs.

  • 4:47 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI 2nd ODI Score: This might not be a 270-280 surface. Just 250 on the board can be a fighting total. It is holding a bit in the surface. Not very easy to score boundaries too. 36 balls since a boundary has come. Nicholas Pooran has captained well in today’s game. India 196-6 after 44 overs.

  • 4:40 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI 2nd ODI Score: The field has been spread out for easy singles. Just as we speak, NO BALL!!! Washington Sundar to face it against Akeal Hosein. Just a single. OUT! Washington Sundar holes out to Alzarri Joseph at long. India 192-6 after 42 overs.

  • 4:34 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI 2nd ODI Score: 40 overs bowled and India 183-5. Deepak Hooda joins Washington Sundar in the middle. This is last powerplay and West Indies starts with Fabian Allen. Interesting choice. Just 3 runs off the over.

  • 4:22 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI 2nd ODI Score: The run-rate has just gone below 4.5 RPO. India has scored 10 runs off the last 24 balls. Jason Holder brought back into the attack. If India is targeting 270-280, then they must go for big runs now. FOUR!! OH crispy from Surya. FOUR!! Another boundary. This time from the backfoot and just steers through backward point for a boundary. India 175-4 after 38 overs.

  • 4:16 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI 2nd ODI Score: Alzaari Joseph brought back into the attack. He just has 18 runs in 7 overs. FIFTY for Surykumar Yadav. He came in at a critical time and displayed his prowess as a batter. Exceptional batting from the Mumbai batter. India 161-4 after 36 overs.