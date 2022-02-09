LIVE SCORE IND vs WI 2nd ODI, Live Match Today Updates

Ahmedabad: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of the 2nd ODI match between India and West Indies at Narendra Modi stadium, Ahmedabad.

West Indies have won the toss and have elected to field first. Kieron Pollard is not available in this game due to a niggle. Nicholas Pooran is the stand-in captain today.

West Indies have started exceptionally well against the hosts. The bowlers have kept India batters struggling. Openers Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant departed quickly as Kohli and Rahul looked to steady the ship for India.

Virat Kohli was looking solid until he edged it to a wicket-keeper. Suryakumar Yadav has joined Rahul in the middle. He needs to score big for India to reach a competitive total. KL Rahul has looked positive against the spinners. Will India reach a competitive total? Stay tuned for live updates.

For Team India, Ishan Kishan makes way for vice-captain KL Rahul. India have started with the pair of Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant. Interesting move to promote Rishabh at the opening slot.

Teams

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna

West Indies Playing XI: Hope(w), Brandon King, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran(c), Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Fabian Allen, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach

Live Updates

  • 3:37 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI 2nd ODI Score: Fabien Allen brought into the attack. 7 runs off the over. The partnership between Rahul-Suryakumar now stands at 65 off 91 deliveries. The current run-rate is now 4. India 108-3 after 27.1 overs.

  • 3:32 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI 2nd ODI Score: FOUR! Good bouncer from Smith. Rahul was not in total control but runs nonetheless. FOUR! Rahul takes charge. Pulls it front of the wicket towards the long-on boundary. India crosses 100. India 101-3 after 26 overs.

  • 3:26 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI 2nd ODI Score: LOUD SHOUT FOR LBW!!! by Akeal Hosein. Umpire says no. Might have been an inside-edge. FOUR! Rahul sees an opportunity and pounces on it. Akeal Hosein has been generous from time to time with the half trackers. India 91-3 after 25 overs.

  • 3:20 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI 2nd ODI Score: Akeal Hosein has made a good comeback after getting hit for a six on the first ball. Windies players have been exceptional on the field. India 82-3 after 23.4 overs.

  • 3:09 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI 2nd ODI Score: Akeal Hosein starts with a half tracker and punished. MASSIVE SIX! over mid-wicket by KL Rahul. Good start by the vice-captain in the over. We can expect the same from Suryakumar too. India 75-3 after 21 overs.

  • 3:02 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI 2nd ODI Score: Not giving much away for the Indian batters. Jason Holder has been perfect for West Indies. Peppering line against the Indian batters and they have barely survived. India 65-3 after 19.2 overs.

  • 2:59 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI 2nd ODI Score: EDGED and DROPPED! Shai Hope drops a regulation catch as KL Rahul survives. Agony for Kemar Roach. He has bowled brilliantly for West Indies. Not happy with the keeper’s effort at all. Will this prove costly for the Windies? Stay tuned for live updates. India 63-3 after 18.4 overs.

  • 2:54 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI 2nd ODI Score: Kemar Roach starts with a front foot NO-BALL!!! Free hit and KL Rahul just gets single on that. Vice-captain KL Rahul has a huge responsibility on his shoulders. India 62-3 after 17.2 overs.

  • 2:51 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI 2nd ODI Score: Rare lose delivery from Jason Holder. FOUR! Suryakumar just plays it fine towards the fine-leg boundary. BOUNCER! Surya tries a pull shot and it falls just short of the fielder. Sky needs to be a bit careful here. India 58-3 after 17.1 overs.

  • 2:47 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI 2nd ODI Score: First bad ball from Odean Smith and FOUR! Suryakumar obliges it with a boundary. Suryakumar and KL Rahul are key for India. One must stay till the end for India in pursuit of a competitive total. India 51-3 after 16.1 overs.