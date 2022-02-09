LIVE SCORE IND vs WI 2nd ODI, Live Match Today Updates

Ahmedabad: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of the 2nd ODI match between India and West Indies at Narendra Modi stadium, Ahmedabad.

West Indies have won the toss and have elected to field first. Kieron Pollard is not available in this game due to a niggle. Nicholas Pooran is the stand-in captain today.

West Indies have started exceptionally well against the hosts. The bowlers have kept India batters struggling. Openers Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant departed quickly as Kohli and Rahul looked to steady the ship for India.

Virat Kohli was looking solid until he edged it to a wicket-keeper. Suryakumar Yadav has joined Rahul in the middle. He needs to score big for India to reach a competitive total. KL Rahul has looked positive against the spinners. Will India reach a competitive total? Stay tuned for live updates.

For Team India, Ishan Kishan makes way for vice-captain KL Rahul. India have started with the pair of Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant. Interesting move to promote Rishabh at the opening slot.

Teams

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna

West Indies Playing XI: Hope(w), Brandon King, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran(c), Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Fabian Allen, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach

