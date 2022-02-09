LIVE SCORE IND vs WI 2nd ODI, Live Match Today Updates

Ahmedabad: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of the 2nd ODI match between India and West Indies at Narendra Modi stadium, Ahmedabad.

West Indies have won the toss and have elected to field first. Kieron Pollard is not available in this game due to a niggle. Nicholas Pooran is the stand-in captain today. For Team India, Ishan Kishan makes way for vice-captain KL Rahul. India have started with the pair of Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant. Interesting move to promote Rishabh at the opening slot.

Rohit Sharma first assignment as regular captain turned out to be a spectacular outing for Team India as the hosts humbled Kieron Pollard and company by 6 wickets. West Indies, in the 1st ODI, were nowhere in the game as they were bundled out for 176 in less than 50 overs with heavy contributions from the lower order. Although, they will look to make amends in the 2nd ODI with couple of changes. The pitch in the last game was assisting spin and there might be room for another spinner in the Windies playing XI.

Teams

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna

West Indies Playing XI: Hope(w), Brandon King, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran(c), Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Fabian Allen, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach

  • 2:05 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI 2nd ODI Score: Alzaari Joseph have tried their best to challenge the bat of Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant. He is bowling short to both of them too. Virat and Pant, however, do not shy from a pull. FOUR! Nicely hooked by Pant. India 27-1 after 7.4 overs.

  • 2:02 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI 2nd ODI Score: Just one run off the sixth over. FOUR! Beautiful cut-shot from Kohli. Brilliant come back from Kemar Roach. Kohli, clearly, has an upper hand over Roach. In 19 innings, Kohli has scored 274 and just got out twice to Roach with a staggering average just above 137.

  • 1:55 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI 2nd ODI Score: FOUR! Misfield at Deep Cover. It was just a push from Virat Kohli and races across the turf for a boundary. Rishabh Pant tried to be cheeky but fails. Good over from Kemar Roach. India 16-1 after 5 overs.

  • 1:51 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI 2nd ODI Score: West Indies have started well in this innings. Kemar Roach, with his nagging length finds the edge of the Indian captain. There is good bounce and carry in the wicket. Alzaari Joseph, who bowled brilliantly in the previous match, has also started well. 15-1 after 4.1 overs.

  • 1:36 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI 2nd ODI Score: Kemar Roach will start the proceeding for Windies. Rohit Sharma-Rishabh Pant to start for India. Interesting move from India to open with Pant. If he does well as an opener, it could be an interesting prospect for India. Quick Single from Pant. India 5-0 after 1 overs.

  • 1:28 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI 2nd ODI Score: Deepak Hooda have been retained in the playing XI for 2nd ODI. Good to see India backing him on No.6. However, if he doesn’t bowl in the match, the objective just gets defeated. In the first ODI, spin had 8 wickets, while pace had 5. Will the equation change in this match? Stay Tuned for live updates.

  • 1:15 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI 2nd ODI Score: West Indies have decided to bowl first in the 2nd ODI. The pitch report says – It is a much better wicket than the one in the previous ODI. Lots of rain in this match.

  • 1:13 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI 2nd ODI Score: Kieron Pollard is ruled out of this game due to a niggle. This is a big blow to West Indies as they will miss out on experience. For India, KL Rahul comes back for Ishan Kishan. A harsh call for the youngster, however, you don’t sit out a player like KL Rahul in the pavilion.

  • 12:46 PM IST

    Live IND vs WI 2nd ODI Score: The toss is scheduled at 1 PM IST. The decision to bat or bowl first will depend on what strip the match is going to take place. If it is the red soil – like it was in the 1st ODI, the pitch will be two-paced. However, if it is the black soil, plenty of runs on offer for both sides with a bit dew in the evening.

  • 12:40 PM IST
    Live IND vs WI 2nd ODI Score: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of the 2nd ODI match between India and West Indies at Narendra Modi stadium, Ahmedabad. India will look to take an assailable 2-0 lead, whereas for West Indies, this is a do-or-die encounter. At the moment, India looks a far superior side than their opponents. Can Kieron Pollard and company conjure up a surprise for the hosts? Stay tuned for live score and match updates.