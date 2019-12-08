Live Updates

  • 7:45 PM IST

    SIX! Take that Pollard, says Dube. A short one and Dube loves it there. It is not going to trouble him at that pace. He pulls it way over the mid-wicket fence. IND 69/2 in 8.3 overs vs WI

  • 7:41 PM IST

    IND vs WI Live Score and Updates: OUT! Jason Holder removes Rohit Sharma for 15. TIMBER! Rohit Sharma is out of here. Maybe, he got frustrated as he wasn’t getting the strike and was also not able to get the boundaries away. He looks to be innovative as he tries to paddle scoop this delivery which is around middle and leg. It is a length ball. Misses and it clips the bails. Once again, just as the partnership started to get going, West Indies breakthrough. The shot could be questioned though as already 11 had come from the three balls. Maybe he wanted to get one right out off the middle to get in that feel-good factor. Windies though will be delighted. India 56/2 in 7.4 overs vs West Indies

  • 7:40 PM IST

    FOUR! In the gap! Dube is turning it on here now! 10 from the first two balls of this over. Full this time and on the pads, Dubey whips it in the gap in the mid-wicket region and bags a boundary. Can India make this the much-needed big over? IND 55/1 in 7.2 overs vs WI

  • 7:38 PM IST

    SIX! All the way! Finally, he connects with one. This should get him going. Short and on middle, Dube is probably ready for it. He nails the pull shot and it goes all the way over the mid-wicket fence. India 51/1 in 7.1 overs vs West Indies

  • 7:36 PM IST

    Tidy start for Team India!

  • 7:30 PM IST

    IND vs WI 2nd T20I Live Score: FOUR! That sat up to be hit! Short and it is the slower one, Rohit has enough time to swivel and pull it behind square on the leg side. A boundary to end a good over for the Indians. IND 37/1 in 5 overs vs WI

  • 7:26 PM IST

    TOP EDGE AND FOUR! This should calm down young Dube a little. He is just throwing his bat around at the moment. This time Holder bangs it short. Dube swings but gets a top edge, it goes over the keeper’s head and into the third man fence. IND 32/1 in 4.3 overs vs WI

  • 7:23 PM IST

    Overthrow! Sloppy that! Dube is off the mark. This is tossed up on off, Dube pushes it towards mid off and the batters take off. Williams picks the ball up and has a needless shy at the non-striker’s end. Misses and another run is taken. India 28/1 in 3.5 overs vs West Indies

  • 7:18 PM IST

    IND vs WI Live Score and Updates: OUT! Khary Pierre removes KL Rahul for 11. In the air… taken! Once again it is Pierre who picks the first wicket. It was Rohit in the last game and it is Rahul this time. Khary tosses it up, nice and slow around the middle. Rahul brings out the slog sweep but only manages to get a top edge. It goes high up in the air towards deep mid-wicket where Hetmyer takes a good catch. Good wicket as Rahul was in good touch. IND 24/1 in 3.1 overs vs WI

  • 7:14 PM IST

    If West Indies look to level series, they have to stop this man tonight!

LIVE SCORE – IND vs WI 2ND T20I Thiruvananthapuram

IND vs WI 2nd T20I Live Updates from Greenfield International Stadium: Virat Kohli produced another batting masterclass after KL Rahul’s stroke-filled 62 to help India gun down their highest-ever T20I chase and taking a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Previously India’s chase of 207 vs Sri Lanka in Mohali, 2009, was their highest in the format. In the process, Kohli also became the sole owner of the record of most fifties in T20Is, going past Rohit Sharma’s 22 T20I half-centuries.

The Indian skipper would be impressed with the team batting. However, the hosts were sloppy in the other two departments and they would desperately hope that they come out with improved performances in bowling and fielding in Thiruvananthapuram. Indian fielders dropped several catches and were found wanting on the field — something which they would want to improve in the second T20I. On the other hand, the visitors — as Kieron Pollard said after their defeat in Hyderabad — need to improve their bowling.

India vs West Indies 2nd T20I Live Score And Updates: IND 58/2 in 8 overs vs WI

Date: December 8, 2019.

Time: 7:00 PM IST.

Venue: Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram

IND vs WI Probable XIs

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal

West Indies: Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Kieron Pollard (c), Denesh Ramdin (wk), Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Khary Pierre, Hayden Walsh, Sheldon Cottrell

IND vs WI SQUADS

India: Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shivam Dube, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Sanju Samson.

West Indies: Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Kieron Pollard (C), Denesh Ramdin (wk), Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Fabian Allen, Hayden Walsh, Sheldon Cottrell, Nicholas Pooran, Kesrick Williams, Khary Pierre, Sherfane Rutherford.