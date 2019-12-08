

















IND vs WI 2nd T20I Match Highlights from Greenfield International Stadium: World Champions West Indies finally brought their A-game to Thiruvananthapuram against a strong Indian unit as they put on a show for the capacity crowd to take the series into the decider on Wednesday. After executing well thought out bowling plans to restrict India to 170/7 in 20 overs, West Indies batsmen Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis and Nicholas Pooran mixed aggression with match awareness to keep the series alive.

Simmons hit 67*, Lewis 40 and Nicholas Pooran who returned to the side after serving his 4-match ban, scored a fluent 38* to seal an 8-wicket victory for the visitors. India, on their part were plagued with similar problems from Hyderabad as they misfielded, dropped catches and kept bowling short and without imagination.

India vs West Indies 2nd T20I HIGHLIGHTS: WI (173/2 in 18.2 overs) beat IND (170/7) by 8 Wickets

Date: December 8, 2019.

Time: 7:00 PM IST.

Venue: Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram



IND vs WI Probable XIs

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal

West Indies: Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Kieron Pollard (c), Denesh Ramdin (wk), Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Khary Pierre, Hayden Walsh, Sheldon Cottrell

IND vs WI SQUADS

India: Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shivam Dube, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Sanju Samson.

West Indies: Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Kieron Pollard (C), Denesh Ramdin (wk), Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Fabian Allen, Hayden Walsh, Sheldon Cottrell, Nicholas Pooran, Kesrick Williams, Khary Pierre, Sherfane Rutherford.