    IND vs WI Live Updates: SO WE WILL HAVE A DECIDER! We saw a clinical chase by India in the first T20I and now West Indies return the favour. Never did they seem in trouble during the second innings and this is one win which should take their confidence to another level. The wicket was termed to not be easy, the target was deemed as one which is well above par but the Windies batters have done it quite easily.
    India though will rue the opportunities they let go! The two dropped catches in one over itself has cost them the game here. Both the openers laid the foundation for the chase by giving the ideal start before Lewis was dismissed. Simmons though continued with Hetmyer and both added yet another handy stand. However, it was the partnership between Pooran and Simmons which took them over the line. The former played an exceptional cameo and the latter was probably the best batter, the game-winner one can say for the Windies.
    Belligerent, dominating and sensational – this was West Indies tonight vs India!

    IND vs WI Live Updates: FOUR! Crunched! That made a cracking sound of the bat to wrap up a cracking win for the visitors. Shorter and on off, Pooran stays back and hammers it through mid-wicket for a boundary. All smiles in the West Indies camp as THEY HAVE WON BY 8 WICKETS! West Indies ( 173/2 in 18.2 overs) beat India (170/7) by 8 wickets to level series 1-1. Simmons 67*, Pooran 38*

    SIX! This guy is some player! Nicholas Pooran you beauty! Brings the 50-run stand up in style and it is the match-winning partnership. A short one and on the body, NP pulls it over the backward square leg fence for a biggie. West Indies 168/2 in 18 overs, need 3 more to win vs India (170/7)

    IND vs WI Live Updates: Just over! A flat-six and the runs needed is less than the balls to be bowled! This is fuller and on off, Simmons smashes it over the long-off fence for a biggie. The extra ball costs Chahar and probably India the game. 17 needed in 18.

    Massive over for West Indies – 15 off it. Bhuvi is the culprit this time. Sensational batting from the West Indians. FOUR! Up and over! Third boundary in the over and the game is now Windies’ to lose. Simmons comes down the track and it is a length ball around off. LS lofts it over mid-off and bags a boundary. 29 needed in 24. WI 142/2 in 16 overs vs IND (170/7)

    IND vs WI Live Score: FOUR! Just over! That is a brilliant attempt by Jadeja though. It was stuck so fiercely. Shorter and on middle, Pooran pulls it hard towards deep mid-wicket. Jadeja there is a few yards inside the ropes. It is going over him, he leaps with a hand stretched out but it goes over and bounces just inside. Good start to the over. Kumar under huge pressure now. WI 131/2 in 15.1 overs vs IND (170/7)

    Turning tide in West Indies favour!

    IND vs WI Live Score and Updates: SIX! Another big, big over this! Chahal tosses this up and on off, Simmons shuffles across, it ends up being in the zone and LS deposits it into the long-on stand. 14 from the over, probably the over which turns the tide in West Indies’ favor. WI 127/2 in 15 overs, need 44 more to win vs IND (170/7)

    SIX! A hit me ball this! All the pressure that was building has been released. A short one and on off, Pooran goes back and pulls it way over the mid-wicket fence for a biggie.

IND vs WI 2nd T20I Match Highlights from Greenfield International Stadium: World Champions West Indies finally brought their A-game to Thiruvananthapuram against a strong Indian unit as they put on a show for the capacity crowd to take the series into the decider on Wednesday. After executing well thought out bowling plans to restrict India to 170/7 in 20 overs, West Indies batsmen Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis and Nicholas Pooran mixed aggression with match awareness to keep the series alive.

Simmons hit 67*, Lewis 40 and Nicholas Pooran who returned to the side after serving his 4-match ban, scored a fluent 38* to seal an 8-wicket victory for the visitors. India, on their part were plagued with similar problems from Hyderabad as they misfielded, dropped catches and kept bowling short and without imagination.

Date: December 8, 2019.

Time: 7:00 PM IST.

Venue: Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram

IND vs WI Probable XIs

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal

West Indies: Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Kieron Pollard (c), Denesh Ramdin (wk), Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Khary Pierre, Hayden Walsh, Sheldon Cottrell

IND vs WI SQUADS

India: Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shivam Dube, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Sanju Samson.

West Indies: Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Kieron Pollard (C), Denesh Ramdin (wk), Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Fabian Allen, Hayden Walsh, Sheldon Cottrell, Nicholas Pooran, Kesrick Williams, Khary Pierre, Sherfane Rutherford.