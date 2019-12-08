Live Updates

  • 9:19 PM IST

    DROPPED! Washington Sundar drops a relatively regulation catch. Lendl Simmons takes the aerial route, launches the ball high into the night sky and immediately drops his head in disappointment. He knows it. Sundar settles underneath the ball but the ball bounces off his palms. He’s gutted. The bowler, Bhuvneshwar Kumar isn’t impressed. A single follows.

  • 9:17 PM IST

    IND vs WI LIVE: So first over of spin from India now and it’s Washington Sundar who boasts of a good economy rate in powerplay who is introduced. And a loud appeal for lbw follows off his second delivery with wickekeeper Rishabh Pant and the leg slip quite interested. Sundar feels otherwise. Just a single from the over. Score 23/0, chasing 171

  • 9:14 PM IST

    An expensive over from Deepak Chahar: Finally, a Windies batter manages to make a firm connection with Evin Lewis starting the third over with pull over mid-wicket region for his second boundary. He then follows it with a punch through point for a second successive four. Chahar tried finishing the over with a slower bouncer but was left surprised when the umpire signalled it as wide. Lewis gleaned a couple more to make it 13 from the over. Score 22/0, chasing 171

  • 9:08 PM IST

    India vs West Indies LIVE UPDATES: Bhuvneshwar Kumar joins Chahar from the other end. Simmons pulls the second delivery over mid-on but it fetches him just a couple with Yuzvendra Chahal sliding before firing it back to the wicketkeeper’s end. Just four runs from the over. Score 9/0, chasing 171

  • 9:03 PM IST

    What was turning out an excellent over from Deepak Chahar, was somewhat ruined with an outside edge flying over the slip cordon for a four. Evin Lewis gets off the mark with a streaky boundary. Five runs from the over. Score 5/0, chasing 171

  • 9:01 PM IST

    IND VS WI, 2nd T20I LIVE SCORE: Deepak Chahar with the new ball, On-strike is Lendl Simmons and at the non-striker’s end is Evin Lewis. The score looks middling but on this sticky wicket, it could prove to be a handful.

  • 8:54 PM IST
    Just the 26 runs from the last 4 overs and the Windies have managed to pull things back nicely. However, it is India who will be the happier of the two sides walking back as one feels, the score on the board is more than enough on this surface.
    The Indian innings once again saw an early wicket, this time it was Rahul. Rohit too did not contribute a lot. The Indian innings, however, was about a youngster, Shivam Dube. His first real opportunity to make amends with the bat and he grabs it. Promoted at no. 3 and Dube managed to score a blazing half-century. The Indians were struggling at once but his knock took them in a commendable position. Pant then took over things once Shivam was dismissed, he kept losing partners at the other end but he continued scoring runs. At one stage 180 or 190 looked likely but the pitch really kept getting worse and India fell well short of the 18-run mark.
  • 8:53 PM IST

    Will that be enough to seal the series tonight, we’ll find out shortly!

  • 8:50 PM IST

    IND vs WI Live Score and Updates: A couple to end a fantastic last over by Cottrell! Just the 6 runs and a wicket from it. Short and on middle, Pant hits it through mid-wicket and takes two. INDIA END WITH 170 in 20 overs vs WEST INDIES. Dube 54, Pant 33*, Walsh 2/28, Williams 2/30

  • 8:47 PM IST

    IND vs WI Live Score: CAUGHT AND BOWLED! Outcomes the salute. First wicket for Cottrell. One more slower one on off, Sundar waits for it and tries to pull. It hits the higher part and then lobs back gently to Sheldon who makes no mistake. This is a very good last over till now. 3 runs and a wicket. Two balls to go.

LIVE SCORE – IND vs WI 2ND T20I Thiruvananthapuram

IND vs WI 2nd T20I Live Updates from Greenfield International Stadium: Virat Kohli produced another batting masterclass after KL Rahul’s stroke-filled 62 to help India gun down their highest-ever T20I chase and taking a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Previously India’s chase of 207 vs Sri Lanka in Mohali, 2009, was their highest in the format. In the process, Kohli also became the sole owner of the record of most fifties in T20Is, going past Rohit Sharma’s 22 T20I half-centuries.

The Indian skipper would be impressed with the team batting. However, the hosts were sloppy in the other two departments and they would desperately hope that they come out with improved performances in bowling and fielding in Thiruvananthapuram. Indian fielders dropped several catches and were found wanting on the field — something which they would want to improve in the second T20I. On the other hand, the visitors — as Kieron Pollard said after their defeat in Hyderabad — need to improve their bowling.

India vs West Indies 2nd T20I Live Score And Updates: IND 170/7 in 20 overs vs WI

Date: December 8, 2019.

Time: 7:00 PM IST.

Venue: Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram

IND vs WI Probable XIs

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal

West Indies: Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Kieron Pollard (c), Denesh Ramdin (wk), Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Khary Pierre, Hayden Walsh, Sheldon Cottrell

IND vs WI SQUADS

India: Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shivam Dube, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Sanju Samson.

West Indies: Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Kieron Pollard (C), Denesh Ramdin (wk), Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Fabian Allen, Hayden Walsh, Sheldon Cottrell, Nicholas Pooran, Kesrick Williams, Khary Pierre, Sherfane Rutherford.