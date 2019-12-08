Live Updates

  • 6:06 PM IST

    IND vs WI 2nd T20I WHAT TO EXPECT: The weather in Thiruvananthapuram will is expected to be hot and humid. Short spells of rain are expected during the match. The best part is that the stadium has a state-of-art system to absorb water. So, play shouldn’t halt for long even if it does.

  • 5:59 PM IST

    IND vs WI Live Score and Updates: Despite the bowlers having an ordinary outing in the last match, the team management might look to continue with the same playing XI. Mohammed Shami and Kuldeep Yadav might have to wait longer on the bench and so might be the case for local boy Sanju Samson.

  • 5:46 PM IST

    On this day in 2011, another champion rewrote the history books!

  • 5:45 PM IST

    IND vs WI Live Score: Skipper Kohli scored his career-best 94* from just 50 balls to stun West Indies despite chasing a mammoth target of 208. Opener KL Rahul also contributed with a valuable 62 and provided the team with the much-needed firepower at the top of the order.

  • 5:43 PM IST

    Remember the name – VK (VIRAT KOHLI)!!

  • 5:42 PM IST

    IND vs WI Live Updates: After registering a stunning victory in Hyderabad, India will aim to seal the three-match series when they take on the West Indies in the second T20I. On Friday evening, India, riding a brilliant knock from skipper Virat Kohli, registered their highest-ever successful run-chase in T20Is as they chased down the 208-run target with six wickets in hand.

  • 5:41 PM IST

    IND vs WI Live Score and Updates: Hello and welcome to our live cricket blog of the second T20I of the three-match series between India and West Indies from the Greenfield International Stadium,Thiruvananthapuram here.

LIVE SCORE – IND vs WI 2ND T20I Thiruvananthapuram

IND vs WI 2nd T20I Live Updates from Greenfield International Stadium: Virat Kohli produced another batting masterclass after KL Rahul’s stroke-filled 62 to help India gun down their highest-ever T20I chase and taking a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Previously India’s chase of 207 vs Sri Lanka in Mohali, 2009, was their highest in the format. In the process, Kohli also became the sole owner of the record of most fifties in T20Is, going past Rohit Sharma’s 22 T20I half-centuries.

The Indian skipper would be impressed with the team batting. However, the hosts were sloppy in the other two departments and they would desperately hope that they come out with improved performances in bowling and fielding in Thiruvananthapuram. Indian fielders dropped several catches and were found wanting on the field — something which they would want to improve in the second T20I. On the other hand, the visitors — as Kieron Pollard said after their defeat in Hyderabad — need to improve their bowling.

India vs West Indies 2nd T20I Live Score And Updates:

Date: December 8, 2019.

Time: 7:00 PM IST.

Venue: Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram

IND vs WI Probable XIs

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal

West Indies: Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Kieron Pollard (c), Denesh Ramdin (wk), Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Khary Pierre, Hayden Walsh, Sheldon Cottrell

IND vs WI SQUADS

India: Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shivam Dube, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Sanju Samson.

West Indies: Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Kieron Pollard (C), Denesh Ramdin (wk), Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Fabian Allen, Hayden Walsh, Sheldon Cottrell, Nicholas Pooran, Kesrick Williams, Khary Pierre, Sherfane Rutherford.